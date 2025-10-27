Google News
Anna Lewandowska: Robert Lewandowski wife, net worth, career, kids, and family
Anna Lewandowska is a Polish karateka and is known for being the wife of one of the best strikers of all time Robert Lewandowski.
Anna Lewandowska comes from Poland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history Robert Lewandowski. She hails from Poland and is a karate practicioner. Anna has won a plethora of awards and medals.
Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski Families
Anna Lewandowska was born on 7 September 1988 in Lodz, Poland, to her father Bodgan Stachurski and mother, Maria. She has one sibling, a brother Piotr Stachurski.
Robert Lewandowski was born on 21 August 1988 in Warsaw, Poland. His father, Krysztof was a Polish Judo Champion and also played football and his mother, Iwona Lewandowska, is a Polish long-distance runner.
Anna Lewandowska husband Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers of all time and one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history. He has scored over 500 career goals for club and country. Robert Lewandowski has played more than 80 matches for the Poland national football team. He made his international debut in the year 2008. The veteran is a part of the Barcelona fc and he is still the captain of the Poland football team.
As a teen, Lewandowski joined MKS Varsovia Warsaw, and he played for seven years. Then, he moved to the 4th tier side Delta Warsaw. Finally, he moved to top-flight Lech Poznan, helping the team win the 2009-10 Ekstraklasa.
In 2010, he was transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he won honours, including two consecutive Bundesliga titles and the league’s top goalscorer award. During the 2014-15 season, he joined Dortmund’s rivals Bayern Munich. He has won the Bundesliga title in each of his first seven seasons. Lewandowski was an integral part of Bayern’s UEFA Champions League win in 2019-20.
Lewandowski has played international football for Poland since his debut he has represented them at UEFA 2012, 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020. He is the all-time top scorer for Poland. Other than that, he has won a handful of awards in his career.
Anna Lewandowska and Robert Lewandowski Kids
Anna and Robert began their relationship 12 years ago in 2008. They supported each other during their difficult times and everything fell in place for the couple at the right time. They tied the knot in 2013 at a big wedding ceremony at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary located in Serock. On 4 May 2017, Lewandowska gave birth to their first daughter, and On 6 May 2020, they gave birth to their second daughter. The couple enjoy their time with their kids. They take their kids to football matches, restaurants, parks, and beaches.
Anna Lewandowska Profession, Career, Net Worth
Lewandowska is a Physical Education Graduate from Warsaw, and she is a member of the Pruszkow Karate Club. She has won three medals in the World Championships seniors, six European Championships medals in different age categories and 29 Polish Championship Medals.
Anna even became a nutritionist and started the blog Healthy Plan by Ann, which provides nutritional advice and workout plans. She is known as Poland’s face of fitness and is ranked among the 22nd richest women in Poland. She has a whopping 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
Robert Lewandowski – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, and more
Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.
He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary
Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.
The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski Club Career
Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.
He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.
Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.
He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.
The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.
Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski International Career
Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.
Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life
Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.
Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.
Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.
Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships
Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.
He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.
Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.
Robert Lewandowski legacy
Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.
Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.
|Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021)
|Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy)
|Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18
|First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020)
|Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20)
|Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20)
|The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena.
|Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21)
|All-time top scorer in German Supercup history
|Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player
|German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16
Robert Lewandowski’s car collection
The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.
A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.
Robert Lewandowski Tattoos
Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.
Robert Lewandowski Social Media
Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.
Robert Lewandowski FAQs
How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?
Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.
When did Robert Lewandowski get married?
Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.
What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?
Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.
Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?
Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).
How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?
Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.
What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?
Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.
Who Is Isabelle da Silva? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Silva
Isabelle da Silva is famous for being the wife Of Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Isabelle da Silva has been with Thiago for a long time. All these years, she has played the role of a fierce supporter and a responsible wife. Their relationship has matured over the years. It all started in Brazil when Silva wasn’t even the superstar figure that we know today. Well, things have worked out extensively for the Brazilian defender. After serving PSG for 8 years, he moved to Chelsea in 2020. He became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and has already gathered a strong fanbase. Even though his career is worth knowing, we are not here to discuss that today. Many don’t know anything about the stunning wife of Thiago Silva. So, today we will reveal many interesting facts about Isabelle da Silva. Without further ado, let’s begin.
Isabelle da Silva Childhood and Family
Isabelle came to the earth on March 11, 1987. Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Even though Isabelle is an extrovert and likes to give public appearances, she has maintained secrecy regarding her parents and childhood details. We couldn’t fetch her father’s name and what his occupation was. She hasn’t disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing details and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thiago Silva.
Isabelle da Silva Education
Isabelle completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Brazil. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the course she took. We believe she was very ambitious from the beginning and had a strong mindset. Coming from a humble family, she fought for her dreams.
Isabelle da Silva career
Isabelle has earned massive fame on social media. Her Instagram account – @bellesilva, currently has 469k followers. She has a positive influence on her audience. We believe she has started to monetize her Instagram presence by promoting different products through her handle. The influencer industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, and there is massive potential. Isabelle is already trying to take advantage of social media power.
Isabelle is also a model. Being a wife of a Chelsea star and an influential social media personality, she has attracted the attention of a lot of big fashion houses. Furthermore, She has done some photoshoots for London based brands.
Isabelle da Silva Net Worth
Isabelle’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any details about her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has been difficult for us. We believe her primary source of income is her Instagram collaborations. She also earns a considerable amount from her modelling career.
On the other hand, Thiago Silva’s net worth is pretty significant. The Brazilian defender has been playing at the top level for quite some years now, and his value has increased over the years. Currently, he earns over $17 Million per year in salary, and his net worth is believed to be $45 Million.
Isabelle da Silva husband Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva started his football journey in Brazil. His strong defensive abilities and top-notch attitude helped him rapidly rise to his country’s top charts. After making the breakthrough with local teams, he spent spells at FC Porto, Dinamo Moscow. But his name was relatively unknown in the European scenario until he joined AC Milan in 2009. He won the Italian Scudetto and Italian Super Cup with Rossoneri. PSG signed him in 2012, and he became a team leader after a few years. He won multiple titles for the French team before moving to Chelsea in 2020. Currently, he is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and has already helped the team win the Champions League.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva relationship
Thiago and Isabelle have been together since the 2000s. You can say the duo has known each other for ages. They are from the same neighbourhood. So finding the love of his life wasn’t very difficult for the central defender. They dated for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. The couple got married in 2015. They kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few family members and close friends were allowed. Isabelle has followed her husband wherever he has gone. Currently, the Silva family is staying in London. Their family size has increased with the arrival of children.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva Children
Isabelle gave birth to Thiago Silva’s first son, Isago da Silva On November 12, 2010. Their second son, Iago de Silva, came to earth on April 4, 2011.
Isabelle da Silva Social media
Isabelle is very active on Instagram. She has 700k followers currently who show support for her content. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and son. She likes to visit Stamford Bridge to cheer for Thiago, and she shares updates of her journey on social media. From her activities, it’s evident that she likes to shop a lot. Isabella has posted more than 2000 pictures which include her family, partner, kids, and collaborations.
Graeme Souness – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
Graeme James Souness is a former professional footballer and a manager from Scotland who served as a pundit on BT Sports, and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
The former Scotland midfielder captained both the Scotland National Football team and also captained the successful Liverpool side in the 1980s. He has played for many Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur, and Middlesbrough. He worked as a TV pundit on Sky Sports and BT Sports. The veteran raised funds through these works and donated them to the DEBRA UK Charity. He is planning to join the Sky Sports again in 2026.
Graeme did not just stop his legacy in football as a player but also extended his longevity in football by becoming a successful manager. He coached many big teams including Rangers, Liverpool, Benfica, Newcastle United, and Southampton.
After his managing career, Graeme Souness joined as a Television analyst in the UK and currently works as an analyst in Sky Sports and was also a pundit for UEFA Champions League coverages of the media until 2015. Let’s get to more about the multi-talented midfielder in this article without any further delay.
Graeme Souness Net Worth and Salary
Graeme Souness earned his net worth in many ways and established himself as one of the important figures in the media. He is reported to have a net worth of $6 million by idolnetworth. Salary details of the player are not available and would have earned much as he was a captain too.
Graeme Souness Club Career
Graeme Souness began his footballing career as a midfielder by signing as an apprentice for the Spurs and was struggling to get into the first team there. Later, the Spurs sold him to Middlesbrough in 1972. He got to know the team’s dynamics so well and in his season there, the club completed their season in 4th place just two places short of promotion.
Liverpool bought the rising baller in Jan 1978 and Graeme Souness spent over 7 seasons in the club. His career reached its peak when he was at Liverpool as he won 5 League Championships, 4 League Cups, and 3 European Cups all within the seven seasons. Graeme ended his Liverpool career with over 350 appearances scoring 56 goals for the club.
Souness was bought by Sampdoria for a huge amount where he played only for 2 years. Later, he joined as player-manager at Rangers FC and retired there in 1991.
Graeme Souness International Career
Graeme Souness got his first International appearance for the Scotland National Football team in 1974. He was selected to represent the Country for the 1978 FIFA World Cup where he made 6 appearances. After his successful time with the Reds, he appeared in 2 more World Cups.
Souness captained the National team for a while and made 54 appearances scoring 4 goals in 12 years. His last World Cup match came when he was already a player-manager for Rangers FC.
Graeme Souness Managing Career
Graeme Souness started his managing career at Rangers and started his wonderful journey by winning three Scottish League titles and 4 League Cups during his time there. Then joined Liverpool as a manager and spent most of his managing time at the Anfield Arena and managed over 150 games for them. After his time at Liverpool, he managed Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, and Benfica, before joining Blackburn Rovers as a manager. He ended his successful managing career at Newcastle United in 2006.
Graeme Souness Current Job
Graeme Souness after retiring from his managing role joined as a TV analyst in the United Kingdom and also in Ireland. He is currently an important analyst in Sky Sports in the Premier League coverage and also was an important pundit in the UEFA Champions League coverage. He also appears for the coverage of the League Cup and in Scotland’s International matches.
Graeme Souness Personal Life
The former Scotland Midfielder was born on 6 May 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland to the couple James Souness and Elizabeth Souness. He supported the local side clubs Hearts and Rangers when he was younger. He began footballing by playing for the local club North Merchiston as a teenager.
Graeme Souness Wife – Karen Souness
Graeme first got married to Danielle Wilson in 1984. He adopted her daughter and had three more children with her. They got divorced later in 1989. Then Graeme got married to Karen Souness in 1994 and still, they lead a very happy and loving life. Together they have a son and adopted two children of Karen which she had from a previous relationship.
