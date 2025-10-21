AC Milan
Ante Rebic – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ante Rebic is a Croatian professional footballer known for his versatility as a winger and second striker and currently plays for Hajduk Split and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ante Rebic is a Croatian professional footballer who plays as a winger and second striker. He has had a successful career, featuring stints at clubs like Fiorentina, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AC Milan. Rebic has represented Croatia in multiple World Cups and Euro tournaments. As of 2025, he plays at the HNL for the club Hajduk Split. He last played for the Croatian national football team in 2021. His form is the reason for his downfall.
Despite facing ups and downs in his career, Ante Rebic remains a talented and dynamic player with the ability to make a significant impact on the field for both club and country.
Ante Rebic Net Worth and Salary
The estimated net worth of Ante Rebic is $26 million. However, Hajduk Split has not made public information about his current wage. The brilliant footballer from Croatia has seen success in a number of clubs and international tournaments, which has helped his total financial situation. He earns a good salary every year and has business ventures.
Ante Rebic Career
Rebic signed with Serie A team Fiorentina in 2013 after beginning his senior career at RNK Split. Before officially joining Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2018, he had stints on loan at RB Leipzig, Hellas Verona, and other teams. He returned to Italy in September 2019 to sign a two-year loan with AC Milan, which was eventually extended to a permanent contract.
Rebic has had success at both the club and international levels during his career. He has competed for Croatia in important competitions, such as the UEFA Euro 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and 2018, where Croatia reached the final. He received the 2013 Croatian Football Hope of the Year award.
Rebic played for a number of clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, where he contributed to the team’s DFB-Pokal triumph in 2018 by playing for them. Later, he joined AC Milan, where he made significant contributions by helping his teammates and scoring critical goals. In order to continue playing football for the Turkish squad, Rebic signed a two-year contract with Süper Lig club Besiktas in July 2023. In 2025, he signed with the Croatian Football League for the team Hajduk Split. He has had a good start with 1 goal from 5 matches.
Ante Rebic Family
Ante Rebic is from a Croatian-American family. His mother’s name is Nedilijka, and his father’s name is Bosko Rebic. He has siblings, yet it’s difficult to find out many details about them. Rebic, who is 6’1″ (1.85 metres) tall, has become well-known in the football community, and his family has been supportive of his prosperous professional career.
Ante Rebic Girlfriend – Klara Pinjuh
Ante Rebic is in a relationship with Klara Pinjuh. Despite the relative secrecy surrounding their relationship, Klara Pinjuh frequently supports Ante in his football endeavours. Like many famous people, they prefer to keep their private lives private, allowing Rebic to concentrate on his job and keep his personal life a secret.
Ante Rebic Sponsors and Endorsements
Ante Rebic’s career earnings and endorsements are the major sources of his income. Nike sponsors him and provides him with clothing and football footwear. Along with his excellent football career, these sponsorships and endorsements have had a big positive impact on his financial success.
Ante Rebic Cars and Tattoos
Ante Rebic owns a 2020 Mercedes Benz GT-Class. He is renowned for hiding his tattoos, and it has even been suggested that he may not have any. The football player keeps his personal style discrete and understated. Ante Rebic doesn’t love inking tattoos as he is not a big fan of these stuff.
Leonardo Bonucci Wife Martina Maccari Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Martina Maccari is famous for being the wife of Italian legend Leonardo Bonucci. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Apart from being a hard-working woman, Martina Maccari is a casein mother and a supportive wife. She was born in a small Italian province. But that didn’t stop her from achieving her dreams. She met Bonucci through a mutual friend. Even though the Italian central defender is widely respected and known in the football world, many don’t know anything about his stunning wife. That’s because she is not the kind of WAG that makes a lot of public appearances. However, we have managed to fetch many interesting facts about the beautiful Italian lady. Follow along to learn everything there is to know about the wife of Leonardo Bonucci.
Martina Maccari Childhood and Family
Martina first saw the light of earth on November 19, 1985. She belongs to a small Italian province named Abbadia San Salvatore. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her parents. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her father and mother and what type of jobs they do. Our data suggest that she has a younger brother named Federico Maccari. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Leonardo Bonucci.
Martina Maccari Education
Martina studied at a local high school in Italy. She hasn’t shared many details about her early life and education. That’s why we currently don’t know what type of student she was and what interests she had. We are uncertain whether she enrolled in a university programme. Our guess is that straight after graduation, she entered the modelling world as she was passionate about the glamour world from a young age.
Martina Maccari career
Martina started her career as a professional model. She worked with major brands and did catwalks for famous Italian fashion shows. She was also a blogger at some point in her career. However, after the birth of her children, she has taken a break from the glamour world. Currently, she is a real estate agent. But we believe she mostly spends her day with her children and husband at home.
Martina Maccari Net Worth
Martina’s net worth is currently under review. As we don’t know anything about her earnings, we are unsure about her total worth. She has been in the real estate business for quite some time now and has made a name for herself. That’s why we believe she earns a handsome amount of money. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t confirm the claim. Martina Maccari is interested in doing films, but there is no idea whether she will make her feature film debut or not.
Martina Maccari husband, Leonardo Bonucci
Leonardo Bonucci is one of the greatest centre-backs that Italy ever produced. He has played with many Italian teams and has been involved with the Premier Division for more than a decade. He first joined Juventus in 2010. For the next six years, he stayed with the Italian club. In that span, he won 6 Serie A titles. He moved to Milan in 2017. But that didn’t work out well, and he returned to the Old Lady once again in 2018. Despite his age, he has held his position as a top defender. Last year he helped his national team, Italy, to win the EURO title.
Martina Maccari and Leonardo Bonucci relationship
Leonardo Bonucci met with his wife, Martina Maccari, in 2008 through a mutual friend. The couple knew from the beginning that they had a connection, and they managed to win each other’s trust. After two years of dating, the duo decided to tie the knot. They got married on June 11, 2011. Their wedding ceremony was arranged in Montalcino, Italy, and along with their family and friends, many famous football personalities attended their wedding.
Martina Maccari and Leonardo Bonucci Children
Martina and Bonucci are proud parents of four beautiful children. Their first son, Lorenzo Bonucci, was born in July 2012. They welcomed their second son Matteo Bonucci on May 14, 2014. The duo faced some complications with their third child. Their third son, Matteo Bonucci, had to go through surgery for an acute illness. It was a tough time for the family. Bonucci even considered leaving football in order to take care of his son. Well, the situation was resolved, and his son was announced healthy. The duo was blessed with another child, a baby girl named Matilda Bonucci, on February 5, 2019.
Martina Maccari Social media
Martina is very famous on social media. She currently has 234k followers on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. She is also the admin of Siamo Nettare where she shares stories and docu stories. On her main account, Martina Maccari shares her everyday activities as well. She has posted almost 2000 posts. Martina Maccari shares quotes, pictures of kids, and trip locations.
Who Is Helena Seger? Meet the wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
In this article, let us see about Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena Seger.
Helena Seger Biography
Helena Seger is the stunning wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Most of the wives of football superstars aren’t very professionally active; however, the ferocious Swedish lady doesn’t come under that category. She started working at the age of 13, and even before the arrival of Zlatan in her life, she was financially stable. After meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, her popularity grew.
A successful entrepreneur and real estate businesswoman, Helena decided not to live depending only on his husband. Even though the AC Milan striker has a self-possessive public image, the same status doesn’t apply to his relationship with Helena. In contrast, the Swedish lady has made him even stronger over the years.
Helena Seger husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. What he has achieved in the last few years is quite emphatic. After spending four years at PSG, he spent short spells with United and LA Galaxy before returning to San Siro. AC Milan struggled to compete with other Milan giants – Juventus and Inter when the Swedish star joined them. But, in only two years, the 40-year-old rubbed off his winning mentality on the team and made the Rossoneri even stronger.
Zlatan struggled in the first half of the season due to an injury. However, the former Barcelona man returned in solid fashion by bagging eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances. Going quite hard at the age of 40, Ibra didn’t have a comfortable childhood. Born in a poverty-stricken family, his parents struggled to put food on the table.
But, he worked incredibly hard to earn success. That is why he might have found a connection between him and Helena. It seems there is no weak mentality in their family. However, today we will discover how their relationship started and what Heleana is up to these days.
Helena Seger’s Husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Career
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a retired Swedish professional footballer who played as a striker. With 34 titles in his career, he is one of the most decorated players in history and is considered one of the best attackers of all time. Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has almost 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals. He has accumulated 123 caps and 62 goals while playing for Sweden at different levels. Ibrahimovic has received the Guldbollen (the Golden Ball) a record 12 times and has frequently been selected for the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA FIFPro World XI.
Helena Seger Childhood and Family
Helena was brought into the world on August 25, 1970, by her Swedish parents. Her parents, Margareta and Ingemar, were able to raise Helena in a manner that she wouldn’t fear anything in her way to success. Helena also has a younger sister named Karin and a younger brother named Henrik.
Helena completed her education at local institutions. She has a college degree in Pattern design, fabric embroidery, and economics. Helena started working at a very young age. So, she was studying as well as working at the same time. It shows the dedication of a Swedish girl who had big ambitions and wasn’t afraid of anything.
Helena Seger career
Helena started working with Gul & Bla at the age of 13. She began rising the corporate ladder and spent successful stints at JC, Rabbit, Replay, and Diesel. She started her venture in the sales and marketing sector with Bonner and later worked with Corona and Hooch, FlyMe. Currently, her worth is around $160 million. Her bank account already had a handsome amount of money even before he met Zlatan. So, the Swedish football star’s fame and financial strength didn’t make any difference for Helena.
Helena moved to Italy with Zlatan when he signed for Juventus. Therefore, she had to leave all her contracts and professional career in Sweden. But that didn’t stop her from growing her career in business. She started a real estate firm in Italy, and currently, she mostly spends her time managing the real estate business.
Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s relationship
Helena met with Zlatan back in 2002. However, after the initial meetups, the Swedish woman didn’t give much attention to the AC Milan star for his arrogant behaviour. But we all know how stubborn Ibra is. He made a considerable amount of effort to change Helena’s perspective and finally managed to win her heart. The duo has kept their private life pretty secret. They haven’t shared any information about their marriage to date. Therefore, we couldn’t get the exact date when they tied the knot. But from the likes of it, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years.
Helena and Zlatan welcomed their first son Maximilian On September 22, 2006. The pair was blessed with another son named Vincent on March 6, 2008. Helena and her sons have been seen supporting Zlatan from the stands several times during Sweden’s matches.
Helena Seger Social media
Helena is quite secretive about her personal life and doesn’t have any account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. From the looks of it, she certainly doesn’t enjoy excessive stardom and public interest. The duo likes to spend their leisure time with their children. There is no official account on Helena Seger’s name. There is no account on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s following list as well. She loves being an introverted lady.
Top 10 Best Italian Footballers of All Time
Italy has produced some of the biggest stars in football and here we learn about the top 10 best Italian footballers of all time.
10. Sandro Mazzola
Mazzola, an offensive midfielder, spent his whole career at Inter. He and his country won the Euros in 1968. Along with Helenio Herrera as a coach and great players like Luis Suarez, Mazzola helped establish Inter as the most successful club team of the 1960s. With them, he won four Serie A titles, including two in a row in 1965 and 1966. He scored twice against Real Madrid in the final to help Inter win the first continental championship in 1964.
Mazzola was dexterous, swift, and strategically astute. He also put in a lot of defensive effort. Herrera eventually promoted him to the position of right forward. He has 70 caps for Italy and has 22 goals. After winning the Euros, the Italians had high hopes for the 1970 World Cup. They did fantastically well all the way to the final. Valcareggi alternated between Gianni and Mazzola, with the latter regularly filling in for the former. With a 4-1 victory, Brazil emerged victorious. Mazzola served as the club’s captain from 1970 until his retirement in 1977.
9. Francesco Totti
During his 26-year reign in Rome, Francesco was the first one-club guy and became the essence of Roma. Despite being a brilliant enough player to have been a part of a stronger team than Roma, Totti is one of the most illustrious players in history. He turned down Real Madrid’s offer, and his name will go down in Rome’s football history. Totti is noted for his offensive versatility.
He was recognised for his superb vision and ball control and could play anywhere from the front line to number 10 or even farther down the field. His ability to influence play in midfield is a result of his passing range, vision, and finishing abilities. He was an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2000 and 2004 campaigns, as well as the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.
After nearly guiding his team to victory in 2000, they were defeated in the final by France 2-1, and he was forced to endure a miserable World Cup in 2002 until ultimately winning in 2006. Italy beat France 5-3 with Luca Toni in the final, as the two teams teamed up to assault the final. Following his retirement, he became Roma’s club director.
8. Fabio Cannavaro
In a one-on-one situation, Fabio Cannavaro was one of the most difficult players to beat. His physical presence was only equaled by his timing and anticipation while tackling, which made him the finest defender of his generation and saw him play for many of Europe’s top teams.
He was a key figure in Parma’s 1999 UEFA Cup victory, as well as Real Madrid’s two La Liga crowns and Italy’s 2006 World Cup victory. Many people in the game, as well as spectators, admired his calmness under pressure. This all-around performance propelled him to the top of his generation’s defensive ranks, earning him the 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year title — the first and only time a defender has won the coveted accolade.
7. Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo was a wizard with the ball at his feet and was one of the finest midfield conductors of his period. He had near-perfect technique and could choose a pass across the pitch with ease. His ability to hit the ball with tremendous curve and flare earned him a spot on the highlight reel for fans.
Pirlo was capable of incredible free kicks, cheeky panenka penalties, and outrageous stepovers. It was because of these abilities that he became a star for both AC Milan and Juventus, earning six Serie A titles and three Player of the Year awards throughout his career. Pirlo also won the 2006 World Cup, meaning that he won nearly everything there was to win. He was one of the game changers for his country who also inspired many upcoming footballers.
6. Roberto Baggio
Perhaps the greatest offensive Italian player of all time is Roberto Baggio. During an era of supremacy throughout the 1980s and 1990s, his vision, creativity, and finishing were unsurpassed. He went through the Caldogno and L.R. Academies. Vincenza was signed by Fiorentina for PS1.5 million in 1985. That was a hefty price to pay for an 18-year-old prodigy. Despite being injured during his time in Florence, he is regarded as the team’s top player and was a striking player.
His remarkable performances earned him a world-record PS8 million transfer to Juventus in 1990. He was given the coveted number 10 shirt by Michel Platini. He did certainly become one of the best players in the world during his five seasons at Turin. Despite only winning one Serie A championship and never winning the World Cup, his style of play influenced generations.
5. Alessandro del Piero
Alessandro del Piero was perhaps the greatest Italian player of all time in terms of technical ability. Throughout his career, he mostly played as a striker in deep-lying positions. Del Piero was spotted by Juventus in 1993 and signed for EUR2.58 million after barely making it onto Padova’s senior team in Serie B.
In 19 excellent seasons in Turin, he won six Serie A championships and one Coppa Italia. In 2005 and 2006, he also won league titles, which were later revoked owing to the Calciopoli scandal. Del Piero was a member of a squad that comprised Nedved, Trezeguet, and Nedved, among others. The Turin giants smashed their way through the second level and were promoted to Serie A in 2007.
He is Italy’s tenth most capped player with 91 appearances. He assisted on 27 goals, including the 2006 World Cup semi-final goal against Germany. He also scored a penalty against France in the final. Del Piero announced his retirement in 2015, after playing for Sydney FC and Delhi Dynamos in the latter phases of his career.
4. Gianluigi Buffon
Buffon’s rapid responses and incredible agility have made him one of the finest goalkeepers of his time, as well as a natural leader who has inspired many of his colleagues. Buffon’s success has extended to all aspects of the game, as he has won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and was a key member of the 2006 World Cup-winning team. With 176 appearances for his country, Buffon holds the all-time record for most appearances in a period that few will be able to match in the future.
3. Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini has established himself as one of the finest defenders of any generation, as well as one of the greatest Italian footballers ever. Maldini was naturally suited to play anywhere in the backline, and he was equally at ease as a full-back as he was in the middle. He was a shockingly speedy centre-back who caught many strikers off guard and was one of his generation’s top tacklers.
Maldini, who isn’t scared to score goals, may also be a threat from set-pieces because of his exceptional aerial skills. As a result of all of this, many people looked up to Maldini, who captained both Italy and AC Milan for most of his career. Maldini is one of the most accomplished defenders in football history, having won seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns.
2. Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi was one of the rare defenders who could lead the line as he did. He may not have been the largest player on the field, but he was one of the best defenders of all time. He was a genuine anchor for his side, able to gently manage the ball and deposit it without making any blunders.
He was always noticeable, and his sense of placement was unrivalled by any of his opponents. Baresi’s abilities allowed him to be a member of the 1982 World Cup-winning side, as well as guiding younger players on home soil when they reached the 1990 World Cup final four.
1. Giuseppe Meazza
Meazza may be unknown to modern football fans, yet he was instrumental in their World Cup triumphs in 1934 and 1938. On and off the field, Meazza was a show-off. He spent much of his career as an all-out striker and an inside forward, and is recognised for his shooting, passing, and heading.
Meazza came via Inter’s youth system. In his first Serie A season, he established a record with 31 league goals and won the title with Inter, which was also the league’s founding year. Two years later, he won it again. Due to an injury in 1938/39, Meazza was transferred to AC Milan for the following season. In 1946, he returned to Inter as the player-manager after playing for Juventus and Atalanta.
