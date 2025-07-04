Anthony Gordon to Arsenal: Complete Scout Report & SWOT Analysis

Introduction

Arsenal have identified Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon as a potential summer target, with internal discussions already taking place at the Emirates regarding the 24-year-old winger. The Gunners and Chelsea remain interested in signing the Newcastle United winger at around £80m, despite Newcastle’s strong negotiating position with Gordon under contract until 2030.

Anthony Gordon (via Coming Home Newcastle)

Gordon’s transformation from Everton’s struggling academy graduate to Newcastle’s star performer has been remarkable. He helped them lift the 2025 Carabao Cup and has been one of their standout players this season, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young wingers.

Player Profile & Current Form

Personal Details:

Age: 24 years old

Position: Left Winger (can play right wing)

Height: 1.83m

Current Club: Newcastle United

Contract: Signed a long-term contract last year

International Caps: 10 (England)

Market Value: £56 million according to Transfermarkt

2024-25 Season Statistics: Gordon played in 34 matches and scored 6 goals in the 2024/2025 Premier League season, with 9 goals across all competitions including FA Cup, Premier League, Carabao Cup, and friendlies. He has also recorded 7 assists and played 2946 minutes.

Career Progression: Gordon finished his first full campaign at St. James’ Park with 12 goals and 11 assists – form which earned him his first senior England caps in March 2024. He scored his first senior international goal in a 5–0 UEFA Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

Tactical Analysis

Playing Style & Strengths

Gordon operates primarily as a left-winger in Newcastle’s system, though his versatility allows him to function effectively from the right flank. His direct running, pace, and ability to create chances from wide positions make him a constant threat in the final third.

Key Attributes:

Pace and Acceleration : Gordon’s explosive speed allows him to beat defenders consistently and create space in wide areas

: Gordon’s explosive speed allows him to beat defenders consistently and create space in wide areas Direct Style : His willingness to take on defenders and drive at defensive lines adds an unpredictable element to attacking play

: His willingness to take on defenders and drive at defensive lines adds an unpredictable element to attacking play Creativity : Strong assist numbers demonstrate his ability to create chances for teammates

: Strong assist numbers demonstrate his ability to create chances for teammates Versatility : Can operate from both flanks, providing tactical flexibility

: Can operate from both flanks, providing tactical flexibility Work Rate: High defensive contribution and pressing intensity fit modern winger requirements

Tactical Fit for Arsenal

Under Mikel Arteta’s system, Gordon would slot naturally into the left-wing position, potentially providing the pace and directness that Arsenal have occasionally lacked. His ability to stretch defenses and create space for central players like Martin Ødegaard would complement Arsenal’s possession-based approach.

Anthony Gordon (Empire of the Kop)

Gordon’s defensive work rate aligns with Arteta’s demands for wide players to contribute out of possession, while his crossing ability could benefit Arsenal’s aerial threats. His versatility to play on either flank provides valuable squad depth and tactical options.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Premier League Proven: Gordon has demonstrated consistent performance at the highest level, adapting successfully from Everton’s relegation struggles to Newcastle’s European ambitions. His 21 goals and 23 assists across two seasons at Newcastle showcase his ability to deliver in crucial moments.

Age Profile: At 24, Gordon represents both immediate impact and long-term investment. He’s entering his prime years while still having room for development under Arsenal’s coaching structure.

International Recognition: His breakthrough into the England squad validates his quality and suggests continued upward trajectory. International experience adds valuable mental strength for high-pressure situations.

Versatility: Gordon’s ability to play across the front line provides tactical flexibility. This adaptability is crucial for Arsenal’s European campaigns where squad rotation becomes essential.

Physical Attributes: His pace and direct running style offer Arsenal a different dimension to their attack, potentially providing solutions against deep defensive blocks.

Weaknesses

Consistency Questions: While Gordon has shown flashes of brilliance, maintaining consistent high-level performance across a full season remains an area for improvement. His goal output, while respectable, suggests room for development in final-third execution.

Injury Record: Any concerns about Gordon’s injury history would need careful evaluation, particularly given Arsenal’s recent struggles with player availability.

Adaptation Period: Despite his Premier League experience, transitioning to Arsenal’s possession-heavy system and higher expectations could require an adjustment period.

Left-Foot Dominance: While not a significant weakness, Gordon’s preference for his left foot can occasionally limit his effectiveness when playing on the right wing.

Opportunities

System Enhancement: Gordon’s pace and directness could provide Arsenal with an additional tactical dimension, offering counter-attacking options that complement their possession-based approach.

European Competition: His experience in high-pressure situations with Newcastle positions him well for Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions. His pace could prove particularly valuable against European opponents.

Development Potential: Working under Arteta’s proven development system, Gordon could elevate his game further, potentially becoming a key player for both club and country.

Market Timing: Newcastle’s potential need to balance their books due to PSR implications could create a favorable negotiating position for Arsenal.

Squad Depth: Gordon’s versatility addresses Arsenal’s need for quality depth across the forward line, providing insurance against injuries and allowing for tactical flexibility.

Threats

Competition for Places: Arsenal’s current wide options, including Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, could limit Gordon’s guaranteed playing time, potentially affecting his development and satisfaction.

Transfer Fee: The reported £80m price tag represents a significant investment that could limit Arsenal’s ability to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Newcastle’s Retention: Newcastle’s strong financial position and Gordon’s long-term contract provide them with significant leverage in any negotiations.

Alternative Targets: Other clubs’ interest, particularly Liverpool and Chelsea, could drive up the price or result in Arsenal missing out entirely.

Adaptation Risk: The step up to Arsenal’s title-challenging expectations and tactical demands could expose any limitations in Gordon’s game.

Transfer Feasibility & Recommendation

Financial Considerations

The £80m valuation reflects both Gordon’s proven Premier League quality and Newcastle’s strong negotiating position. For Arsenal, this represents a significant but potentially justified investment in a player who addresses multiple squad needs.

Gordon’s age profile means the fee could be amortized over many years, while his English nationality provides additional value in terms of homegrown quotas and potential resale value.

Strategic Fit

Gordon’s profile aligns well with Arsenal’s transfer strategy of targeting young, proven Premier League players with high ceilings. His versatility, work rate, and development potential make him an attractive option for Arteta’s system.

However, Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to be able to sign the Newcastle attacker this summer due to Newcastle’s reluctance to sell and Gordon’s contract situation.

Conclusion

Anthony Gordon represents a high-quality addition who could significantly enhance Arsenal’s squad depth and tactical flexibility. His Premier League experience, international recognition, and versatility make him an attractive proposition for Arsenal’s title ambitions.

The primary obstacles remain Newcastle’s strong negotiating position and the substantial financial commitment required. While Gordon’s quality is undeniable, Arsenal must weigh the significant investment against alternative targets and squad priorities.

Recommendation: If available within Arsenal’s budget parameters, Gordon would be an excellent addition. However, the club should not compromise other priority areas for this transfer. The timing may be better suited to future windows when Newcastle’s negotiating position potentially weakens or Gordon’s contract situation changes.

The transfer makes tactical and strategic sense for Arsenal, but the financial and practical obstacles suggest this move may be more aspirational than achievable in the current window.

