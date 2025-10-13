Antonio Nusa – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Antonio Nusa is a Norwegian professional football player who plays as a forward for the German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Antonio Eromonsele Nordby Nusa famously called Antonio Nusa joined Club Brugge in 2021 from the Norwegian club Stabæk. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. In 2024, he was signed by the German Bundesliga team RB Leipzig. His new deal is valued for 5 years. It is reported that he will earn €2.25 million every season.

The player has represented Norway’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Antonio Nusa joined Club Brugge in 2021 from the Norwegian club Stabæk. (Credits: @nusaantonio Instagram)

Antonio Nusa’s Net Worth and Salary

Antonio is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. As of 2025, the current net worth of Antonio Nusa is $7M. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €2.50m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £2.2 million per year playing for the Belgian side Club Brugge. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals. Antonio Nusa has scored 3 goals from 30 seasons. With another good season, his value will reach the next level.

Antonio Nusa Club Career

Antonio started footballing at Langhus IL and moved to Stabæk’s youth academy at the age of 13. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2020. He made his league debut for the club against Rosenborg in May 2021.

He scored his first goal for the club against Glimt in June 2021. He signed for Club Brugge in June 2021. He scored his first Champions League goal in his debut against FC Porto on 13 September 2022 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory. He became the youngest player to score a goal on his debut in the Champions League. In 2025, he will join RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

Antonio Nusa International Career

Antonio has represented Norway’s youth team at the international level. He was included in Norway’s U16 team in 2021 for the matches and went on to make 2 appearances for the team and managed to score a goal. He has scored 2 goals in his 5 appearances for the U18 team in 2022. Antonio Nusa has 5 goals from 17 matches for the Norway senior team.

Antonio Nusa Family

Antonio was born on 17 April 2005 in Ski, Norway. The young forward was born to a Nigerian father, Eromosele Nosa, and a Norwegian mother. He’s also eligible to play for Nigeria and the Norwegian national team. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.

Antonio Nusa’s Girlfriend

Antonio Nusa is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

As of 2023, the current net worth of Antonio Nusa is $5M. (Credits: @nusaantonio Instagram)

Antonio Nusa Sponsors and Endorsements

The Forward has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Antonio Nusa Cars and Tattoos

Antonio Nusa has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Ski. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

