Melanie Gallardo Robles – Anwar El Ghazi Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Melanie Gallardo Robles is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Sailiya winger Anwar El Ghazi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite attracting massive fame, Melanie doesn’t share much personal information on any online medium. She has been with Anwar for a pretty long time, hence over time, she has become the closest person that Jota goes to whenever he feels down. Her husband is a Dutch professional footballer who has played for many clubs all over the world.

The Dutch beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. Despite having massive talent, Anwar El Ghazi hasn’t been able to cement his spot permanently in the Premier League, but the youngster has age in his side, and will look forward to a good season.

Since joining Aston Villa in 2018, the Dutch winger has spent several seasons playing on loan. He was shipped to Everton this January where he has become a rarely used asset. In this article, we are going to find out more about the stunning beauty. So, without further ado let’s get started!

Melanie Gallardo Robles Childhood and Family

Melanie is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. Due to the lack of information, her birthdate is not confirmed. She was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Her parents run a business and have been living in the Netherlands for more than 25 years.

Melanie Gallardo Robles was born in Rotterdam. (Credit: Source: Spelersvrouw.nl)

Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Melanie, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing the Dutch beauty’s characteristics. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful girlfriend of Anwar El Ghazi. So stay tuned!

Melanie Gallardo Robles Education

Melanie completed her education in the Netherlands. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams.

Melanie Gallardo Robles career

Melanie’s current role is under review. Tracking the Instagram photos of Anwar, we realised that the Dutch beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support the Al-Sailiya man and cheers him all the day.

Anwar El Ghazi plays for Everton. (Credit: Sky Sports)

As Anwar spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Melanie stays at home and oversees the activities. She is about to become a mother, so her responsibilities will significantly increase as well as she will be spending time with her newborn.

Rute is also a TV series lover. In her free time, she likes to watch her favourite shows. She is a massive fan of the famous BBC series – “Peaky Blinders”, which is also the favorite for many people.

Melanie Gallardo Robles Net Worth

Melanie hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. As she stays at home most of the time, she might not have a regular job. We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. After signing the contract extension with Aston Villa, Anwar’s wages have also increased and he uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.

Melanie Gallardo Robles and Anwar El Ghazi relationship

Anwar El Ghazi and his girlfriend have been together since 2015. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.

Anwar El Ghazi and his girlfriend have been together since 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

When Melanie met Anwar, he wasn’t a star of the game. However, Melanie wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They started dating and had to go through many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better. They have a stable relationship now and the arrival of their newborn would only strengthen their bond. Their first kid was born in 2024.

Melanie Gallardo Robles and Anwar El Ghazi Children

The couple have a child and there is no information whether it’s a boy or girl. Anwar went to the Netherlands from a match in August 2024 when his first kid was born

Melanie Gallardo Robles Social media

Melanie is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform and has only seven photos in total. Anwar respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either.

Read More: