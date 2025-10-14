Ajax
Melanie Gallardo Robles – Anwar El Ghazi Girlfriend, her Family and more
Melanie Gallardo Robles is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Sailiya winger Anwar El Ghazi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite attracting massive fame, Melanie doesn’t share much personal information on any online medium. She has been with Anwar for a pretty long time, hence over time, she has become the closest person that Jota goes to whenever he feels down. Her husband is a Dutch professional footballer who has played for many clubs all over the world.
The Dutch beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. Despite having massive talent, Anwar El Ghazi hasn’t been able to cement his spot permanently in the Premier League, but the youngster has age in his side, and will look forward to a good season.
Since joining Aston Villa in 2018, the Dutch winger has spent several seasons playing on loan. He was shipped to Everton this January where he has become a rarely used asset. In this article, we are going to find out more about the stunning beauty. So, without further ado let’s get started!
Melanie Gallardo Robles Childhood and Family
Melanie is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. Due to the lack of information, her birthdate is not confirmed. She was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Her parents run a business and have been living in the Netherlands for more than 25 years.
Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Melanie, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing the Dutch beauty’s characteristics. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful girlfriend of Anwar El Ghazi. So stay tuned!
Melanie Gallardo Robles Education
Melanie completed her education in the Netherlands. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams.
Melanie Gallardo Robles career
Melanie’s current role is under review. Tracking the Instagram photos of Anwar, we realised that the Dutch beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support the Al-Sailiya man and cheers him all the day.
As Anwar spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Melanie stays at home and oversees the activities. She is about to become a mother, so her responsibilities will significantly increase as well as she will be spending time with her newborn.
Rute is also a TV series lover. In her free time, she likes to watch her favourite shows. She is a massive fan of the famous BBC series – “Peaky Blinders”, which is also the favorite for many people.
Melanie Gallardo Robles Net Worth
Melanie hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. As she stays at home most of the time, she might not have a regular job. We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. After signing the contract extension with Aston Villa, Anwar’s wages have also increased and he uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.
Melanie Gallardo Robles and Anwar El Ghazi relationship
Anwar El Ghazi and his girlfriend have been together since 2015. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.
When Melanie met Anwar, he wasn’t a star of the game. However, Melanie wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They started dating and had to go through many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better. They have a stable relationship now and the arrival of their newborn would only strengthen their bond. Their first kid was born in 2024.
Melanie Gallardo Robles and Anwar El Ghazi Children
The couple have a child and there is no information whether it’s a boy or girl. Anwar went to the Netherlands from a match in August 2024 when his first kid was born
Melanie Gallardo Robles Social media
Melanie is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform and has only seven photos in total. Anwar respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either.
Dusan Tadic Wife Dragana Vukanac Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Dragana Vukanac is famous for being the wife of Al Wahda star Dusan Tadic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Dragana is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Dusan Tadic for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. The young couple has been having a great time. Her partner Dusan Tadic is one of the highly rated players from Serbia.
They have not revealed much about their relationship. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Tadic Has achieved major success at Ajax. After becoming the first-choice left winger of the team he has excelled in his work. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately.
However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Dusan Tadic. So read until the end in order to not miss anything.
Dragana Vukanac Childhood and Family
As we said earlier, Dragana is a very secret person. Well, she hasn’t shared her date of birth on any public platform yet. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. Dragana Vukanac doesn’t like to share her personal details to the public.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Serbian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data.
Dragana Vukanac Education
Dragana spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Serbia. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Dragana Vukanac career
Dragana’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering that she mostly stays in her home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has three children together, and Dragana likes to spend quality time with her little ones. She is also a very supportive person and visits Johan Cruijff ArenA sometimes to cheer for her husband.
Dragana Vukanac Net Worth
Dragana’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Dusan Tadic has a net worth of over $10 million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £3,068,000 per year at Ajax. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Dragana Vukanac and Dusan Tadic relationship
Dusan Tadic met with his wife when he was still playing for Vojvodina. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention.
After several years of dating, finally, they tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in 2013. The duo has remained inseparable since then. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. The arrival of children to their lives has wholly changed them and made them more responsible.
Dragana Vukanac and Dusan Tadic Children
Dragana and Tadic have two sons and one daughter together. Their children’s names are Vasily, Veljko, and Tara. We currently don’t know about their date of birth as the couple doesn’t share any updates about their children on any social media platform.
Dragana Vukanac Social media
Dragana is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention.
She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform and has only three photos in total. Dusan Tadic respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account either. The couple travel together to matches and they spend time with their family.
Who is Ellis Stam? Meet the wife of Jaap Stam
Ellis Stam is a writer and make-up artist and is mainly known for being the wife of the former manager of FC Cincinnati, Jaap Stam. Here is everything about the couple in our latest article.
Ellis comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of former Ajax and Manchester United player Jaap Stam. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Families
Ellis was born in 1978. She is 48 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family. She met Jaap Stam when she was 16.
Jakob Stam aka Jaap was born on 17 July 1972 in Kampen, Netherlands to father Gerrit and mother Anna Stam. It has not been known whether he is the only child in the family.
Ellis Stam’s husband, Jaap Stam
Jakob Stam aka Jaap is a former professional player. He is regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. He is the former manager of FC Cincinnati. Jaap Stam has 67 appearances for the Netherlands football team and he scored 3 goals in his stint.
Stam has played for several European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Lazio, Milan and Ajax, before retiring in October 2007. He has won several club trophies and several personal awards, including being voted as the best defender in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 UEFA Champions League.
He has also represented the Netherlands in 67 internationals and was in their squads for three UEFA European Championships and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
After retiring as a player, Stam became an assistant coach in 2009 for PEC Zwolle and then went to Penn on a three-year contract with Ajax in 2013 as an assistant coach.
Jaap made his managerial debut with Reading in 2016 for a two-year contract but left the club soon and then went on to join Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati of Major League Soccer on 21 st May 2020. But he was quickly dismissed due to the club’s poor performance.
Ellis and Jaap Stam Kids
Jaap met his wife Ellis when he was 16 years old. They met during school and have been together since then. After several years of dating, they married in 1997, which family and close friends attended. However, their marriage date has not been revealed.
The couple is blessed with two daughters and twin sons, Jake, Thomas, Megan and Lisa. Thomas is a professional football player. After retirement, he became a coach. He enjoys his time with his family and children.
Ellis Stam Profession, Career, Net Worth
Ellis is a writer as she has written a few and is also a professional make-up artist. She has been the pillar of strength for Jaap through his ups and downs.
She has an Instagram account that has many pictures related to make-up. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Jaap has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of matches and updates them in stories as well.
Edson Alvarez Girlfriend Sofia Toache Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sofia Toache? Meet The Girlfriend Of Edson Alvarez
Sofia Toache is famous for being the girlfriend of Ajax star Edson Alvarez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Sofia has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star from Mexico. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Sofia and Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Since joining Ajax in 2019, Alvarez has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a defensive midfielder, but whenever needed he also drops deep in the central defensive role. He has had a phenomenal career with Ajax and West Ham United. In 2025, he joined Fenerbahçe on loan. Edson Alvarez will play in the Super Lig for the next 2 seasons.
His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know the problems he had to face in his love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez. So follow along!
Sofia Toache Childhood and Family
Sofia was born on October 25, 1998, in Mexico, making her nationality Mexican. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Edson Alvarez.
Sofia Toache Education
Sofia went to a local high school in Mexico. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Sofia Toache always wanted to become a model and an entrepreneur.
The Mexican beauty enrolled at the Autonomous University of Mexico on the Azcapotzalco campus. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find her major.
Sofia Toache career
Sofia is a professional model. She needed money during her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She has worked with Pablo Sanchez, a famous Mexican photographer.
Sofia’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself and snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Sofia Toache Net Worth
Sofia hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.
She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez relationship
Edson Alvarez met with his girlfriend in 2018. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The couple married in 2023.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they were separated when Alvarez moved to the Netherlands.
Due to the country’s law, Sofia, who was a minor at that time, couldn’t enter Dutch territory. It was a tough time for the couple, but they survived the separation due to having a solid understanding between themselves. Sofia moved to Amsterdam after becoming an adult.
Sofia Toache and Edson Alvarez Children
The duo welcomed their first child just one year after their meeting. On October 23, 2019, Sofia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Valentina Alvarez. As Sofia couldn’t enter the Netherlands at that time, she had to stay in London with her daughter. Their second daughter was born in October 2022.
Sofia Toache Social media
Sofia has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 138k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her beach attires. She also shares reels from her gym training sessions. Sofia has also given pictures of her daughter and partner on her feed. Sofia Toache also posts pictures of her husband .
