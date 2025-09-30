Arsenal
Arda Guler to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal could rekindle their interest in Arda Guler should the Real Madrid playmaker be unsettled by Jude Bellingham’s return to fitness. The 20-year-old Turkish international has impressed during the 2025-26 campaign, though Bellingham’s comeback threatens his starting position under Xabi Alonso.
Player Profile
Name: Arda Guler
Age: 20 years old
Position: Attacking Midfielder/Right Winger
Current Club: Real Madrid
Height: 175cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €53m
Contract Status: Under contract at Real Madrid
Nationality: Turkey international
Current Season Performance
Guler has accumulated over 500 minutes across seven appearances for Real Madrid in the 2025-26 season, contributing three goals and three assists. His performances earned him regular starts under Alonso’s system, thriving in a deeper attacking midfield role that allows him to dictate tempo and create chances.
Arsenal previously held interest in Guler during October-November 2024, with Fabrizio Romano confirming internal conversations about the Turkish playmaker. However, Arsenal cooled their pursuit after witnessing his strong start to the current campaign and Real Madrid’s reluctance to sell.
The situation has changed with Bellingham’s return from injury, potentially pushing Guler down the pecking order. Intermediaries have reportedly told Real Madrid that Premier League clubs could bid up to €150 million if Guler continues his current trajectory.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Technical Excellence
Guler possesses exceptional technical ability with superb close control, vision, and passing range. His left foot is deadly from distance, capable of scoring spectacular goals from outside the box while also providing precise through balls to split defensive lines.
Maturity Beyond Years
At 20 years old, Guler has already accumulated significant experience at Europe’s highest level, including La Liga, Champions League, and international football with Turkey. His performances demonstrate tactical intelligence and composure unusual for his age.
Versatility Across Attacking Positions
Can operate effectively as an attacking midfielder, right winger, or even as a deeper playmaker. Under Alonso, he has thrived in a role that allows him to drop deep and progress play while also making late runs into the box.
Set-Piece Specialist
His dead-ball delivery from corners and free-kicks provides an additional weapon. Guler’s technique allows him to generate significant curve and power, making him dangerous from various distances and angles.
Goal Threat from Deep
Despite playing in a deeper role this season, Guler maintains a genuine goal threat with his ability to arrive late in the box and strike from distance. His two goals in seven appearances demonstrate consistent attacking output.
La Liga Experience
His 38 La Liga appearances provide tactical foundation and adaptation to top-level European football. This experience eliminates concerns about adjusting to elite competition intensity.
Weaknesses
Physical Limitations
At 175cm, Guler lacks the physical presence required for Premier League midfield battles. His slight frame makes him vulnerable in duels against stronger, more physical opponents who could overwhelm him.
Defensive Work Rate Questions
While technically gifted in attacking phases, questions remain about his defensive contributions and pressing intensity. Arsenal’s high-pressing system demands significant defensive effort from attacking midfielders, an area where Guler has shown inconsistency.
Injury Concerns
Has struggled with injury problems since joining Real Madrid, limiting his availability and consistency. His injury history raises concerns about durability across a full Premier League campaign’s physical demands.
Limited Premier League Experience
Having spent his entire career in Turkey and Spain, Guler lacks experience with the Premier League’s unique intensity and physicality. The adjustment period could impact immediate contributions to Arsenal’s title challenge.
Inconsistent Decision Making
Young players often struggle with final-third decision making under pressure. Guler sometimes holds possession too long or attempts difficult passes when simpler options exist, leading to turnovers in dangerous areas.
Competition Adaptation
His performances have been strongest when given time and space to operate. Against high-pressing teams or in congested midfield battles, his influence diminishes significantly.
Opportunities
Bellingham’s Return Impact
Jude Bellingham’s recovery from injury threatens Guler’s starting position at Real Madrid. This situation could make him receptive to Arsenal’s approach, offering regular first-team football that Real Madrid may no longer guarantee.
Arsenal’s Creative Gap
Martin Odegaard’s injury concerns and lack of genuine backup create immediate opportunity for Guler to establish himself. His technical ability and vision would provide the creativity Arsenal sometimes lack in Odegaard’s absence.
Development Under Arteta
Mikel Arteta’s proven track record developing young attacking talent, demonstrated with players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, suggests Guler could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.
Premier League Platform
The Premier League’s global exposure would enhance Guler’s profile and development opportunities. Arsenal’s Champions League participation provides additional high-level competition experience that would aid his continued growth.
Long-term Investment Value
At 20 years old, Guler represents excellent long-term value despite his significant price tag. Arsenal could benefit from his peak years while maintaining substantial resale value should circumstances change.
Turkish Market Appeal
Signing Turkey’s most promising talent would expand Arsenal’s commercial presence in Turkish markets, providing additional revenue streams and global fan base expansion in an underserved region.
Threats
Astronomical Transfer Fee
Reports suggest Premier League clubs might need to bid up to €150 million to secure Guler’s signature. This valuation far exceeds Arsenal’s typical transfer budget and could prove prohibitive even for a player of his quality.
Real Madrid Reluctance
Despite Bellingham’s return, Real Madrid remain reluctant to sell their prized young talent. Alonso’s faith in Guler and his performances suggest Madrid will resist significant offers unless the player explicitly requests departure.
Competition from Rivals
Multiple Premier League clubs have shown interest in Guler, creating competitive bidding scenarios that could inflate costs beyond reasonable valuations. Arsenal may struggle to compete financially with Manchester City or Chelsea.
Financial Fair Play Constraints
Arsenal’s recent transfer activity and FFP monitoring could limit their ability to fund such an expensive transfer. The €150 million price tag would require careful financial planning and potentially player sales.
Adaptation Period Requirements
The transition from La Liga to Premier League football could require extended adjustment time. Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate gradual integration without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Injury Risk Concerns
His previous injury problems at Real Madrid raise legitimate concerns about his durability. Arsenal have already struggled with injury crises and cannot afford another player with questionable availability.
Verdict
Arda Guler represents exceptional talent whose technical ability, vision, and age profile align with Arsenal’s long-term strategy. His performances in the 2025-26 season demonstrate continued development and adaptation to Alonso’s tactical system at Real Madrid.
Bellingham’s return from injury creates genuine opportunity for Arsenal to pursue Guler should he become unsettled by reduced playing time. His ability to operate across multiple attacking positions would provide Arteta with tactical flexibility currently lacking in Arsenal’s squad.
However, the reported €150 million valuation poses significant financial challenges that may prove insurmountable. Arsenal must weigh his undeniable potential against immediate financial constraints and alternative target priorities.
The Turkish international’s technical excellence and creative ability would elevate Arsenal’s attacking options, providing genuine competition for Martin Odegaard while offering tactical solutions when rotation is required. His set-piece delivery and goal threat from deep add dimensions Arsenal sometimes lack.
Yet his physical limitations, injury concerns, and adaptation requirements represent substantial risks. The Premier League’s intensity could expose weaknesses that La Liga’s more technical approach has allowed him to mask.
Rating: 7.5/10 – An exceptional talent whose technical ability justifies serious interest, but the astronomical transfer fee and adaptation risks make this a complicated pursuit that Arsenal must approach cautiously given their financial constraints and immediate title ambitions.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory
Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, breaking their curse of three consecutive home defeats against the Greek side.
The Standout Performer:
Martin Ødegaard – 9/10 The Arsenal captain delivered a commanding performance showcasing his complete return to fitness and form.
His vision and passing orchestrated Arsenal’s attacking phases throughout the encounter, while his assist for Saka’s late goal demonstrated the creative quality that makes him irreplaceable to Arteta’s system.
The Solid Showings:
David Raya – 8/10 Faced more action than anticipated but responded with exceptional shot-stopping. His first-half save denying Podence represented genuine world-class goalkeeping that preserved Arsenal’s advantage during a vulnerable period.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Made immediate impact after his 73rd-minute introduction, creating a golden opportunity for Ødegaard before scoring the insurance goal in stoppage time.
His sharpness and decision-making justified Arteta’s decision to manage his minutes carefully.
Other Performances:
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Controlled proceedings from midfield with characteristic composure, rarely losing possession while dictating Arsenal’s tempo. Was booked in the second-half.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Responded quickly after wasting an early opportunity, scoring shortly afterward to settle Arsenal’s nerves with his clinical finish.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10 The teenager impressed with his attacking contributions and creative threat down the left flank.
William Saliba – 7/10 Completed 90 minutes suggesting his ankle injury concerns have subsided, providing defensive stability throughout.
Viktor Gyökeres – 6/10 Worked tirelessly but couldn’t find the breakthrough despite hitting the post and creating multiple opportunities. His desperation to score was evident throughout.
Ben White – 6/10 Struggled at times against Podence’s movement before his tactical substitution after the hour mark.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Provided steady midfield presence during his hour on the pitch following his weekend heroics.
Gabriel Magalhães – 6/10 His passing accuracy lacked usual precision. The Brazilian also overhit a couple of lofted passes, and was substituted in the second half.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Delivered one stunning pass after his introduction but was booked, limiting his impact.
Jurrien Timber – 6/10 Shut down Olympiacos’ left-sided threats while contributing offensively when opportunities arose.
Eberechi Eze – 6/10 Operated from the left after his central role at Newcastle, providing adequate coverage without spectacular moments.
Leandro Trossard – 5/10 Endured a frustrating evening, wasting multiple opportunities including a cleared effort off the line.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Standard substitute appearance providing fresh legs for the final stages.
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos
Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Leandro Trossard Is Better As a Substitute
Despite starting the match, Trossard struggled to make meaningful impact during his time on the pitch. His peripheral involvement highlighted the ongoing debate about his effectiveness as a starter versus his proven super-sub credentials. The Belgian fluffed the finish a couple of times in the second-half, that could have put the game to bed.
Throughout the encounter, Trossard failed to create the attacking threat expected from Arsenal’s left-wing position. His recent success coming off the bench contrasts sharply with underwhelming performances when included in the starting lineup, suggesting Arteta should reserve him exclusively for impact substitute appearances.
David Raya Once Again Proved Why He Is Among The Top 3 Goalkeepers in the World
David Raya produced a spectacular save to deny Daniel Podence during a crucial moment when Arsenal led by just one goal. This intervention prevented Olympiacos from equalizing and potentially changing the match dynamics entirely.
Raya’s shot-stopping ability combined with his exceptional distribution continues to justify Arsenal’s decision to make him their first-choice goalkeeper. His commanding presence and crucial saves in high-pressure situations demonstrate world-class quality that places him among Europe’s elite shot-stoppers.
Ødegaard Is Getting Back to His Best
Martin Ødegaard’s assist for Bukayo Saka’s late clinching goal showcased his returning creative influence. The Norwegian captain’s ability to spot Saka’s run and deliver the decisive pass highlighted his improving fitness and tactical sharpness.
After struggling with shoulder injuries throughout recent weeks, Ødegaard’s performance demonstrated his importance to Arsenal’s attacking structure. His vision and passing quality create opportunities that lesser playmakers simply cannot provide, with his chemistry with Saka proving decisive once again.
The captain’s gradual return to peak form could prove crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions as the season progresses into its most demanding periods.
Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at Arsenal following Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival and Eberechi Eze’s integration into Mikel Arteta’s tactical system. The Brazilian striker’s ACL injury sustained against Manchester United in January’s FA Cup clash has kept him sidelined, and his return coincides with Arsenal moving forward without him.
Read More: ATROCIOUS! Arsenal Have a Very Concerning Record Against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium
Everton Enter the Picture
The Friedkin Group, Everton’s new ownership, have identified Jesus as a potential attacking reinforcement under David Moyes’ management. Italian outlet AS Roma Live reports that the Toffees are exploring a deal valued between £25 million and £30 million for the former Manchester City forward.
Everton have already made their approach, with sources confirming genuine interest from the Hill Dickinson Stadium hierarchy. The club’s attacking struggles this season have prompted Moyes to target proven Premier League quality, and Jesus fits that profile despite his recent injury setbacks.
Read More: 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for Champions League Game Against Olympiacos
Arsenal’s Position
Arsenal appear ready to sanction Jesus’ departure after securing Gyokeres from Sporting CP. Eze’s arrival further diminishes the Brazilian’s importance to Arteta’s plans, with both new signings offering qualities that overlap with what Jesus traditionally provided.
The 28-year-old striker managed just limited appearances before his injury, struggling to establish himself as Arteta’s first-choice forward. His work rate and pressing ability remain valuable assets, but Arsenal’s investment in attacking reinforcements signals their willingness to move on.
Read More: Bayern Munich Were Shut Down by Arsenal’s 8-Word Reply Over Gabriel Martinelli Interest
Competition from Serie A
AC Milan have also registered interest in Jesus, presenting the Brazilian with options beyond Merseyside. The Serie A giants view him as a potential solution to their attacking needs, though Everton’s Premier League status may appeal more to a player seeking to remain in England.
Jesus successfully reinvented himself after leaving Manchester City, initially thriving at Arsenal before injuries derailed his progress. A fresh start at Everton under Moyes could provide another opportunity for redemption, similar to Jack Grealish’s revival under the Scottish manager.
The Friedkin Group’s financial backing gives Everton genuine capability to fund the transfer, making this a realistic proposition rather than speculative interest.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Gabriel’s Redemption Caps Stunning Comeback
