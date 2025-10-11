Bayern Munich
Arjen Robben Wife Bernadien Eillert Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Bernadien Eillert is famous for being the wife of Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Bernadien is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to Arjen Robben for quite some time, she barely comes in front of cameras. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Bernadien Eillert prefers to avoid social media and she is an introvert. But she appears together with her husband during events.
However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben. The Dutchman has played with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid, but his career peaked at Bayern Munich.
The Dutch star left the German team with a legendary status due to his contributions including a goal in the Champions League final against bitter rival Dortmund. He also became a centre of attraction in his home country for helping the Netherland national team to reach the FIFA world cup final in 2010. We are not going to discuss his career, because we are interested in his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben.
Bernadien Eillert Childhood and Family
Bernadien was born in 1984 in Groningen, Netherlands, making her a Dutch citizen. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her alma mater.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Arjen Robben.
Bernadien Eillert Education
Bernadien spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Groningen, Netherlands. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She and her husband, Arjen Robben, used to study in the same high school. Whether she enrolled in college for further education is a complete mystery to us.
Bernadien Eillert career
Bernadien’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. Some rumours suggest she works with the Foundation Stichting Aktie Benin (FSAB), but we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of reliable data.
We believe the Dutch beauty is a responsible wife and a caring mother. The duo has three children together, with whom Bernadien spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.
Bernadien is also a huge supporter of her husband. She used to attend most of her husband’s matches in the stadium. She helps Robben maintain a cheerful and calm mental state even at home.
Bernadien Eillert Net Worth
Bernadien’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Bernadien’s husband Robben makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.
Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben relationship
Arjen Robben met his wife in high school. It was love at first sight as they both were impressed by each other’s charm. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.
They were pretty committed from the beginning of their relationship and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Finally, on June 9, 2007, the Dutch striker tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now. After Robben ended his career in Germany, he moved to his home city Groningen, Netherlands, with his family.
Bernadien Eillert and Arjen Robben Children
The couple has only three children together – Kai Robben (Oldest), Lynn Robben (Middle) and Luka Robben (youngest).
Bernadien Eillert Social media
Bernadien is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social media platforms. Bernadien Eillert is a supporting wife and doesn’t share her activities on social media.
Serge Gnabry Ex Girlfriend Sandra Jerze Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sandra Jerze is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sandra Jerze entered the modelling industry at a young age and with the help of her incredible skill sets, she rose to fame. Even though her career can look straightforward, her love life isn’t much like that. She started dating Serge Gnabry in 2020. The German forward was on a scintillating form at that time scoring in important matches for Bayern Munich. Their relationship didn’t last for years as the couple separated in 2022. Jerze has been in a rel with the model Jacqueline Rene.
He even scored some amazing goals against former rivals Chelsea and Tottenham and won the hearts of Arsenal fans. He has come a long way and now is being considered as one of the star players in the German league. However, his love story with Sandra Jerzewas short-lived. The duo got separated for a bizarre reason. The situation reached a point where the German police had to intervene.
We will know everything about the incident later on in this article. Not only that, we have put together everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Serge Gnabry here. So follow along!
Sandra Jerze Childhood and Family
On December 9, 1997, Sandra was born in Zurich, Switzerland, making her a Swiss. However, she is of Ethiopian descent. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-girlfriend of Serge Gnabry.
Sandra Jerze Education
Sandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class and impressed everyone with her skills. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that as she has not updated anything about her alma mater. She had big ambitions about her modelling career from an early age, so she might have entered the glamour world soon after completing high school. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.
Sandra Jerze’s career
Sandra started modelling at a young age and she used to click pictures in different locations. She has worked with many famous photographers, including Steve Gripp, and she has also appeared on the front page of grand magazines, including TWELV. Her flawless catwalk and charming personality attracted the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. Brand Model Management and Kult Models represent her.
Sandra has appeared in music videos also. She had a significant role in the song Phänomena’s music video by Pietro Lombardi. You can check the video here.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly.
Sandra Jerze Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is €500,000 – €1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and spends a lot, but her lucrative wages cover her needs and wants.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry’s relationship
Serge Gnabry met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2020. We currently don’t know how, when or where they met. But they instantly clicked right after their first meeting. After exchanging numbers, they started to talk and fell in love. They were impressed by their counterpart’s personalities and wanted to take the relationship further. However, they managed to keep their relationship private in the early stages. In July 2020, Sandra revealed their love story by sharing their photo on social media. However, things started to degrade in January 2021, when Sandra told Gnabry that she was pregnant. But, the German star was confused about whether the child was his. Finally, the police had to intervene, forcing Sandra to leave Gnabry’s house. They hadn’t talked since then. Well, who could have thought a beautiful relationship would end up like this! However, Sandra still has scope to exp[lain the scenario to the German forward.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry Children
Sandra claims to have the baby of Gnabry inside her. However, the German forward doesn’t believe his girlfriend. There is a misunderstanding between them, and nothing is clear to the point. However, we have kept a tab on the situation and will update the article if anything new comes up.
Sandra Jerze Social media
Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She has 31.4k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Who is Andra Van Marwijk? Meet the wife of Mark Van Bommel
Andra Van is a homemaker, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best players in his time and former coach of VfL Wolfsburg Mark Van Bommel
Van Marwijk comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of one of the legends of Dutch football Mark Van Bommel. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Andra and Mark Van Bommel Families
There is absolutely no disclosure of Andra’s birthdate. But she was born in Deventer, Netherlands to parents Bert Van Marwijk and Marian van Marwijk. Likewise, there is no information regarding her siblings.
Mark Van Bommel was born on 22 April 1977 in Maasbracht, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.
Andra Van Marwijk husband Mark Van Bommel
Mark Van Bommel is one of the best midfielders in Dutch football history. But, of course, he is a Dutch football coach as well. But it is one of the legends in the history of football.
His FIFA World Cup profile describes him as “a tackling machine and expert ball-winner”. He was also a free-kick specialist. He has won several accomplishments in his playing career from Dutch Eredivisie with PSV, Spanish La Liga with Barcelona, German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Italian Serie A with Milan. Between 2000 and 2011, he won eight national championship titles in four competitions.
Van Bommel won the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and was the first foreign captain of Bayern Munich. He led them to two Bundesliga titles. He was also part of the Netherlands team that finished runners-up at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Mark started managing as a youth coach and assistant to his father-in-law and former international manager Bert van Marwijk. Later on, he got to manage at PSV and VfL Wolfsburg.
Andra and Mark Van Bommel Kids
Mark met his girlfriend Andra when he played for Fortuna Sittard as a 22-year-old young man. Andra is the daughter of manager Bert Van Marwijk.
It was not easy for Mark to go out with the trainer’s daughter. He once mentioned how he used to feel when he went to pick Andra up,
“Of course, it was quite strange to go out with the coach’s daughter. I remember when I went to pick her up at home. I rang the bell and was really shaking on my legs,”
The couple has been together for a long time. However, there is no exact date for when they got married as it was private. The couple has three children, namely Ruben and Thomas, and daughter Renee. Thomas is a professional footballer.
Andra Van Bommel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Andra is a homemaker and leads a private life as there is no information regarding her career. However, she is the daughter of current UAE coach Bert van Marwijk.
She has an Instagram account, but it is private. So there is no information regarding her net worth. She doesn’t share it to the media. However, Mark has a net worth of around $27 million and is one of the highest paid football coaches.
David Alaba Girlfriend Shalimar Heppner Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more
Shalimar Heppner is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid star David Alaba. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Shalimar has shown great maturity in the relationship. She has become the support system of David Alaba in the last few years. Apart from being a responsible partner, Shalimar is a model and PR agent. After playing for Bayern Munich for a very long time, Alaba formed a legacy in Germany. However, fans were totally surprised when he decided to move to Real Madrid. He is also the captain of the Austrian national football team.
Professionally, the move has been successful. But how much of an effect it had on his love life. Well, many fans don’t know much about his girlfriend. They have maintained a low-key profile since getting together and have been secretly dating each other. That’s why we have gathered all the information out there about the stunning Shalimar Heppner. Read this article until the end if you want to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of David Alaba.
Shalimar Heppner Childhood and Family
Shalimar was born on September 15, 1994, in Munich, Germany. She comes from a wealthy German family as her father, Frank Heppner, is a famous chef. Even though we currently don’t know the anime of her mother, we have information that she has her origins from Asia.
Her parents did a fantastic job raising her. She didn’t have any financial difficulties in childhood and spent her early years in comfort. We believe she has a brother named Glenn. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of David Alaba.
Shalimar Heppner Education
Shalimar spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. She hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, and that’s why finding information has become difficult.
Shalimar Heppner career
Shalimar works in the PR industry. After years of hard work and patience, she has climbed the corporate ladder and earned a comfortable position in the industry. She is famous for her work and has a high reputation among her clients. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether she has her own firm.
Shalimar is also a professional model. She has worked with famous brands worldwide and has earned fame due to her flawless catwalks and charming personality. Many large brands have also approached her to become the face of their promotional campaign.
Shalimar Heppner Net Worth
Shalimar’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. We believe she has accumulated a large amount of money from her successful career in the PR sector and being a professional model. We are still searching for an accurate number. It can be anywhere between $100k to $1 million, but nothing is official .
Shalimar Heppner and David Alaba relationship
David Alaba met with his girlfriend in 2017. After meeting with her, the Real Madrid star felt something in his heart. He expressed his feelings to her and found out they had very similar interests. Well, eventually, they fell in love and started seeing each other. However, they maintained strict secrecy around their relationship for the first year. Alaba publicly announced their love story one year later as the duo was snapped at the Oktoberfest in Bavaria. The pair have remained inseparable since then. After going through many ups and downs, we believe they have won the test of time.
Shalimar Heppner and David Alaba Children
David Alaba and Shalimar Heppner have two kids. Their first kid is a son named Zion. They also have a daughter, but the name and other details of the kid are not revealed.
Shalimar Heppner Social media
Shalima has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with David Alaba became public. She currently has 221.4k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her husband on Instagram. She also likes travelling and shares snapshots from her travel moments. Shalima Heppner also owns a clothing brand, OHGIVI, and she uses her account to promote her brands as well.
