Arnau Tenas – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Arnau Tenas Ureña, born on 30th May 2001, is a talented Spanish professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a goalkeeper. He currently plies his trade for the renowned Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, showcasing his goalkeeping prowess at the highest level of French football.

As Arnau Tenas continues his football journey at Paris Saint-Germain, football enthusiasts eagerly await his future accomplishments both at the club and international levels. With his skill set, determination, and potential, he remains a promising prospect in the world of goalkeeping.

Arnau Tenas joined PSG from FC Barcelona. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Arnau Tenas’s Net Worth and Salary

Arnau Tenas has accumulated an astounding net worth of $12 million, which reflects his career achievement in terms of money. Although his wage information is secret, his market value—which is an astonishing €5.00m—indicates his developing notoriety as a gifted athlete. Arnau Tenas’ net worth and market value are certain to increase as he performs well on the pitch, securing his status as a highly sought-after player in the footballing world. His salary for club team is valued at $1.5 million.

Arnau Tenas Club Career

Tenas’ football career got off to a whirlwind start when he switched to goalkeeping at the tender age of 3 with his hometown team, Vic Riuprimer. Football scouts were quick to notice his potential, and in 2010 he joined La Masia, FC Barcelona’s esteemed development club. He tirelessly progressed through the youth divisions at La Masia, polishing his abilities and establishing his reputation as a talented keeper.

Tenas made his senior debut for Barcelona B in the Segunda División B in March 2019, showcasing his skills on a competitive level. His efforts and performances were noted, and soon he was training with the senior Barcelona club. In October 2019, he reached another milestone in his career when he made the bench for the first time in a La Liga match against Alaves.

https://twitter.com/PSG_inside/status/1685645222833729536?s=20

Tenas’ potential was seen by the Barcelona leadership, and on June 27, 2020, he signed a contract extension with the team that would keep him there through June 20, 2023. The new contract also contained a significant €100 million release clause, demonstrating the club’s strong appreciation for him. He moved to Villarreal for the 2024 La Liga season.

Tenas enjoyed the satisfaction of sitting on the bench for the 2021 Copa del Rey Final, which Barcelona won with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, despite being primarily a backup option during Barcelona’s 2020–2021 season. Tenas began a new phase of his career in July 2023 when he joined Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Arnau Tenas International Career

Tenas has additionally represented Spain at many young levels, exhibiting his talent around the world. He made a lasting impression with his performances, most notably by playing a crucial part in Spain’s victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, when he was awarded the tournament’s best keeper.

Arnau Tenas has a net worth of $10 Million. (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Arnau Tenas Family

The football player Arnau Tenas was born in Vic, Spain, on May 30, 2001. He comes from a family with a long history of playing football, though precise information about his parents is lacking. His father and grandfather were both goalkeepers, passing on their love of the game. Arnau also has a twin brother, Marc, who plays forward for Alavés B right now in football. The Tenas family’s football legacy lives on thanks to their accomplished sons.

Arnau Tenas’s Girlfriend

Arnau Tenas is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. Arnau Tenas will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.

Arnau Tenas is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @arnautenas Instagram)

Arnau Tenas Sponsors and Endorsements

A well-known sportswear company called Nike sponsors Arnau Tenas. He gains confidence in their equipment while displaying his abilities by embracing their products on the pitch. Arnau is grateful for this collaboration and actively promotes Nike on social media, which strengthens their relationship and shows his commitment to the company.

Arnau Tenas Cars and Tattoos

In addition to enhancing his distinctive personality on and off the pitch, Arnau Tenas displays his particular flair with tattoos on both of his hands. While his tattoos show off his uniqueness, nothing is known about his car, leaving fans wondering about this element of his private life. Arnau stands out as a fantastic player in the football world because of his body art.

