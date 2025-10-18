Barcelona
Arnau Tenas – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Arnau Tenas is a Spanish keeper who currently plays for PSG and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Arnau Tenas Ureña, born on 30th May 2001, is a talented Spanish professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a goalkeeper. He currently plies his trade for the renowned Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, showcasing his goalkeeping prowess at the highest level of French football.
As Arnau Tenas continues his football journey at Paris Saint-Germain, football enthusiasts eagerly await his future accomplishments both at the club and international levels. With his skill set, determination, and potential, he remains a promising prospect in the world of goalkeeping.
Arnau Tenas’s Net Worth and Salary
Arnau Tenas has accumulated an astounding net worth of $12 million, which reflects his career achievement in terms of money. Although his wage information is secret, his market value—which is an astonishing €5.00m—indicates his developing notoriety as a gifted athlete. Arnau Tenas’ net worth and market value are certain to increase as he performs well on the pitch, securing his status as a highly sought-after player in the footballing world. His salary for club team is valued at $1.5 million.
Arnau Tenas Club Career
Tenas’ football career got off to a whirlwind start when he switched to goalkeeping at the tender age of 3 with his hometown team, Vic Riuprimer. Football scouts were quick to notice his potential, and in 2010 he joined La Masia, FC Barcelona’s esteemed development club. He tirelessly progressed through the youth divisions at La Masia, polishing his abilities and establishing his reputation as a talented keeper.
Tenas made his senior debut for Barcelona B in the Segunda División B in March 2019, showcasing his skills on a competitive level. His efforts and performances were noted, and soon he was training with the senior Barcelona club. In October 2019, he reached another milestone in his career when he made the bench for the first time in a La Liga match against Alaves.
Tenas’ potential was seen by the Barcelona leadership, and on June 27, 2020, he signed a contract extension with the team that would keep him there through June 20, 2023. The new contract also contained a significant €100 million release clause, demonstrating the club’s strong appreciation for him. He moved to Villarreal for the 2024 La Liga season.
Tenas enjoyed the satisfaction of sitting on the bench for the 2021 Copa del Rey Final, which Barcelona won with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, despite being primarily a backup option during Barcelona’s 2020–2021 season. Tenas began a new phase of his career in July 2023 when he joined Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain.
Arnau Tenas International Career
Tenas has additionally represented Spain at many young levels, exhibiting his talent around the world. He made a lasting impression with his performances, most notably by playing a crucial part in Spain’s victory in the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, when he was awarded the tournament’s best keeper.
Arnau Tenas Family
The football player Arnau Tenas was born in Vic, Spain, on May 30, 2001. He comes from a family with a long history of playing football, though precise information about his parents is lacking. His father and grandfather were both goalkeepers, passing on their love of the game. Arnau also has a twin brother, Marc, who plays forward for Alavés B right now in football. The Tenas family’s football legacy lives on thanks to their accomplished sons.
Arnau Tenas’s Girlfriend
Arnau Tenas is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. Arnau Tenas will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Arnau Tenas Sponsors and Endorsements
A well-known sportswear company called Nike sponsors Arnau Tenas. He gains confidence in their equipment while displaying his abilities by embracing their products on the pitch. Arnau is grateful for this collaboration and actively promotes Nike on social media, which strengthens their relationship and shows his commitment to the company.
Arnau Tenas Cars and Tattoos
In addition to enhancing his distinctive personality on and off the pitch, Arnau Tenas displays his particular flair with tattoos on both of his hands. While his tattoos show off his uniqueness, nothing is known about his car, leaving fans wondering about this element of his private life. Arnau stands out as a fantastic player in the football world because of his body art.
Who Is Andrea Freijomil? Meet The Girlfriend Of Oscar Mingueza
Andrea Freijomil is famous for being the girlfriend of Celta de Vigo youngster Oscar Mingueza. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite being very young, Andrea has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Andrea and Barcelona youngster Oscar Mingueza.
Oscar Mingueza climbed the ladder of the Barcelona youth team and made a breakthrough in the senior team in 2020. Since then, he has shown great potential on the pitch. Even though he is yet to cement a position in the starting lineup, his career has only grown in the last couple of years. Apart from his professional life, his love life is pretty intriguing. So let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Oscar Mingueza.
Andrea Freijomil Childhood and Family
Andrea was born on December 29, 1999, in Spain, making her nationality Spanish. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Oscar Mingueza.
Andrea Freijomil Education
Andrea went to a local high school in Spain. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. We couldn’t confirm whether she went for further education or pursued her dream of becoming a model.
Andrea Freijomil career
Andrea is a professional model. She started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a reasonable amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She has worked with many famous brands, including Oh My Collection and Alessandro Simoni. Her fame was noticed by the jewellery brand LOUVÈME who made her their brand ambassador.
Andrea’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself and snaps from her photoshoots. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Andrea Freijomil Net Worth
Andrea hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.
Andrea Freijomil and Oscar Mingueza relationship
Oscar Mingueza met with his girlfriend in 2018. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.
The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. They revealed their relationship to the world through an Instagram post.
Andrea Freijomil and Oscar Mingueza Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. As they are pretty young and remain busy in their respective careers, they might take some time before welcoming a child.
Andrea Freijomil Social media
Andrea has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 32k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of her in different attires. She has put on some snaps with her boyfriend on her channel. Andrea Freijomil has a verified Instagram account and her reach has been huge. She posts modelling pictures and shares pictures of her boyfriend as well.
Arturo Vidal Ex-Wife Maria Teresa Matus Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Maria Teresa Matus is famous for being the ex wife of Chilean football star Arturo Vidal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Maria Teresa Matus has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a social media star and fans adore the content she shares on her profile. Maria Teresa keeps engaging her fans with unique content. She also does photoshoots frequently. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Maria had a beautiful relationship with Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. The Inter Milan star has become a global football icon as he has played with some of the top clubs in the world.
His career and life have attracted a lot of attraction from fans. Therefore, today we are not taking another look into his career. However, his love life has remained unexplored. Fans were surprised to see him taking a divorce from his previous wife Maria Teresa Matus after 10 years of marriage.
However, many people don’t know the complete story of their love story. We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Childhood and Family
On March 28, 1987, Maria was born in Chile, which makes her a Chilean. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and what jobs they do for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. However, going through her Instagram profile, we realised that she maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and often spends time with her. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-wife of Arturo Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Education
Maria went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved with Arturo at a very young age. So, she might have skipped university education.
Maria Teresa Matus’s career
Maria is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla. This has helped her secure new brands.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly. Fans have openly proposed her on live videos and she also gets proposals on comments section .
Maria Teresa Matus Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is $1 million – $5 million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her social media career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and provides for her children with the help of her earnings.
Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal’s relationship
Arturo Vidal met with his ex-wife in 2008 when he was in his late 20s. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common. They were very confident about their bonding and tied the knot only after one year of dating.
The pair spent ten wonderful years together. Many fans thought that they had won the test of time. However, it all fell apart in 2019. They couldn’t communicate freely as they could earlier and felt suffocated in the relationship barrier. They finally agreed that getting separated would be the best solution. However, it was tough for their children to stay away from any of them.
So Maria decided to stay in Barcelona so that their children could spend time with Arturo whenever they felt. But, the bonding between the couple never healed, and from Maria’s comments, it was clear that she didn’t regret her decision.
“I feel independent, free; I can be myself. I enjoy my children; I live every moment with them, I like to enjoy them. I love the country, and I love my house.”
Maria Teresa Matus and Arturo Vidal Children
Maria and Vidal are proud parents of three beautiful children. Their oldest son, Alonso Vidal, was born on May 7, 2013. Maria gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Elizabetta Vidal, on March 7, 2014. On May 26, 2017, the duo welcomed their youngest son, Emiliano Vidal.
Maria Teresa Matus Social media
Maria is very famous on Instagram. She has 800k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her children. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Oriol Romeu – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Oriol Romeu is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Spanish professional football club, Girona and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Oriol Romeu Vidal is a Spanish professional footballer known for his defensive midfield skills. He was born on September 24, 1991, in Ulldecona, Catalonia, Spain. Romeu began his football journey in the youth academy of FC Barcelona in 2004, after moving from CF Ulldecona and RCD Espanyol.
Throughout his career, Oriol Romeu has been recognized for his defensive capabilities and tactical awareness in the midfield, making him a valuable asset to the teams he has played for. He joined FC Barcelona back in July 2023. He could not score a single goal for FC Barcelona from 28 appearances and was again transferred to Girona on loan.
Oriol Romeu’s Net Worth and Salary
Oriol Romeu, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia Academy, has had a successful career with various clubs. His current estimated net worth is €27 million which comes from his earnings and business ventures. The Spanish midfielder, who is now on the pitch for Girona, has a market worth of €12.2 million (£10.8 million), which reflects his talent and prime years. His salary with Barcelona is not yet disclosed but with the financial condition of Barca, he might not be earning much. He earns $1.5 million for Girona.
Oriol Romeu’s Club Career
Romeu joined the FC Barcelona junior programme in 2004, having previously played for CF Ulldecona and RCD Espanyol. Before making his senior debut in a friendly game against Kazma Sporting Club, he rose through the ranks and competed for Barcelona B.
Romeu joined Chelsea in 2011 for a €5 million transfer fee. During his stint at the English club, he also spent time on loan at Valencia and VfB Stuttgart. He moved to Southampton for £5 million in August 2015 after four years at Chelsea. Romeu immediately established himself as a crucial cog in Southampton’s midfield, garnering plaudits for his work and comparisons to N’Golo Kante.
He played 256 games for Southampton throughout his tenure there before deciding to join La Liga again. Romeu signed with Girona in 2022, making his comeback to Spanish football possible. The reunion didn’t last long, though, as he signed a three-year contract to rejoin Barcelona in July 2023. He again moved to Girona fc in 2025 on loan from Barcelona.
Oriol Romeu’s International Career
Romeu represented Spain up to the under-21 level and was part of the under-17 team that won the 2008 European Championship. He also played for Spain in the 2012 Olympics. Additionally, Romeu made a debut appearance for the Catalonia national team in a friendly against Venezuela in 2019.
Oriol Romeu’s Family
Oriol Romeu comes from a close-knit family. Cristina Vidal and Miquel Romeu are his parents. The autobiography of the Spanish football player, who is well-known for his love of reading, is titled “La Temporada de mi vida, el viaje interior de un Futbolista” (The Season of my life, the inside journey of a Footballer).
Oriol Romeu’s Girlfriend – Unknown
There are no reports of Oriol Romeu being in a committed relationship and no information about his partner that is known to the general public. Some sports and prominent personalities frequently maintain their privacy, therefore information about their relationships may not be easily available to the public or media.
Oriol Romeu’s Sponsors and Endorsements
Regarding sponsors or endorsement agreements with Oriol Romeu, no precise information is provided. Professional players frequently enter into a number of sponsorship and endorsement contracts with brands, although the specifics of these deals are not always made public. A football player has a plethora of endorsements, but Oriol Romeu is yet to share them to the public.
Oriol Romeu’s Cars and Tattoos
Romeu has not been seen driving much, but with his level as a top professional footballer, he might own some cars in his garage. He has not inked his skin unlike many footballers and doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin in the future too. Oriol Romeu has a couple of cars at his residence, but he has not shared any pictures of them on social media.
FAQs about Oriol Romeu
|What is the net worth of Oriol Romeu?
|The net worth of Oriol Romeu is £20 million.
|How many clubs have Oriol Romeu played for?
|Oriol Romeu has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Barcelona B, Barcelona, Chelsea, Girona, Southampton, VfB Stuttgart, and Valencia
|How old is Oriol Romeu?
|He is 31 years old.
|What Nationality is Oriol Romeu?
|He is Spanish.
|Has Oriol Romeu ever won the La Liga?
|Yes, he has won the La Liga with Barcelona.
