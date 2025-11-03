Arsenal Given £100M January Budget as Mikel Arteta Identifies Three Young Talents to Strengthen Title Push

Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after five consecutive victories, but Mikel Arteta isn’t satisfied. The Spanish manager has identified three young midfielders to strengthen his squad during the January window, with Arsenal’s board ready to back him financially.

Mikel Arteta’s Transfer Wishlist Revealed

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Arsenal want to sign three prospects at Arteta’s request: Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl, and Barcelona’s Marc Casado. All three fit Arsenal’s tactical philosophy of high pressing and possession dominance while offering long-term development potential rather than immediate impact.

Bouaddi stands out as Arsenal’s primary target, viewed internally as a “generational talent” worth securing before competition intensifies. The Lille midfielder represents exactly the profile Arteta seeks—young, technically secure, and adaptable to Arsenal’s system.

Karl isn’t considered an immediate priority but remains part of Arsenal’s strategic planning. The Bayern Munich prospect would arrive with time to develop before assuming a leading role, mirroring how Arsenal have integrated other young talents successfully.

Casado presents the toughest challenge. Barcelona won’t release him easily despite Arsenal’s interest in his physical presence and midfield balance. His ability to provide both defensive security and progressive passing makes him attractive, though completing this deal appears unlikely given Barcelona’s reluctance.

January Budget Confirmed

Industry sources confirm Arsenal have been allocated up to £100 million for January spending, though the exact figure remains flexible depending on opportunities. Journalist Mark Brus clarified Arsenal’s financial situation is “good,” with money available if Arteta wants to spend.

However, one source explained Arsenal’s current satisfaction with their summer recruitment: “Arsenal feel they have a team that can challenge in all competitions—they’ve brought in quality and depth. So for now they’re looking ahead to targets for the summer and beyond.”

This suggests January activity will remain modest unless exceptional opportunities emerge, with Arsenal prioritizing medium-to-long-term planning over panic buying despite their healthy transfer budget.

