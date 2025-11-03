Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Given £100M January Budget as Mikel Arteta Identifies Three Young Talents to Strengthen Title Push
Arsenal sit six points clear at the Premier League summit after five consecutive victories, but Mikel Arteta isn’t satisfied. The Spanish manager has identified three young midfielders to strengthen his squad during the January window, with Arsenal’s board ready to back him financially.
Mikel Arteta’s Transfer Wishlist Revealed
Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Arsenal want to sign three prospects at Arteta’s request: Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl, and Barcelona’s Marc Casado. All three fit Arsenal’s tactical philosophy of high pressing and possession dominance while offering long-term development potential rather than immediate impact.
Bouaddi stands out as Arsenal’s primary target, viewed internally as a “generational talent” worth securing before competition intensifies. The Lille midfielder represents exactly the profile Arteta seeks—young, technically secure, and adaptable to Arsenal’s system.
Karl isn’t considered an immediate priority but remains part of Arsenal’s strategic planning. The Bayern Munich prospect would arrive with time to develop before assuming a leading role, mirroring how Arsenal have integrated other young talents successfully.
Casado presents the toughest challenge. Barcelona won’t release him easily despite Arsenal’s interest in his physical presence and midfield balance. His ability to provide both defensive security and progressive passing makes him attractive, though completing this deal appears unlikely given Barcelona’s reluctance.
January Budget Confirmed
Industry sources confirm Arsenal have been allocated up to £100 million for January spending, though the exact figure remains flexible depending on opportunities. Journalist Mark Brus clarified Arsenal’s financial situation is “good,” with money available if Arteta wants to spend.
However, one source explained Arsenal’s current satisfaction with their summer recruitment: “Arsenal feel they have a team that can challenge in all competitions—they’ve brought in quality and depth. So for now they’re looking ahead to targets for the summer and beyond.”
This suggests January activity will remain modest unless exceptional opportunities emerge, with Arsenal prioritizing medium-to-long-term planning over panic buying despite their healthy transfer budget.
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Prediction: Gunners’ Defensive Dominance Should Continue in Prague
Arsenal travel to the Fortuna Arena as overwhelming favorites, with the Opta supercomputer giving them a 71% win probability compared to Slavia Prague’s 11.3% chance. The Gunners’ nine-match winning streak and perfect Champions League record positions them to extend their dominance over Czech opposition.
Arsenal’s Defensive Wall Faces Limited Threat
Arsenal have kept seven consecutive clean sheets while conceding just three goals all season across 15 matches. Their defensive record in the Champions League is unprecedented—zero goals conceded in three matches while facing just six shots on target across the entire campaign. Only Inter Milan matches that defensive excellence among all 36 teams in the competition.
Slavia Prague present minimal offensive threat. They’ve failed to score in four of their last seven matches, including both recent Champions League fixtures against Atalanta and Inter Milan. The Czech champions recorded the lowest expected goals of any side on matchdays two and three combined (0.84 xG), demonstrating their struggle to create quality chances against elite opposition.
Arsenal won 4-0 the last time these sides met in Prague during the 2021 Europa League quarter-final. Their record against Czech clubs is immaculate—unbeaten in 10 meetings (W8 D2) with eight clean sheets. Slavia’s home record against English teams is dismal: just one victory from eight matches, with their last success coming against Leeds United in March 2000.
Set-Piece Superiority Should Decide Outcome
Arsenal have scored 12 of their 18 Premier League goals via set pieces this season, a 67% conversion rate that’s unprecedented in competition history. Declan Rice’s delivery has weaponized dead balls, with eight league goals coming directly from corners—the most ever by a team through 10 Premier League matches.
Slavia Prague’s defensive vulnerabilities on set pieces will be ruthlessly exploited. Gabriel Magalhaes has scored 22 goals for Arsenal from defensive situations, making him the Premier League’s most dangerous aerial threat. With Martin Zubimendi suspended and Viktor Gyokeres potentially unavailable, Arsenal may lack creative spark from open play, making set pieces even more crucial.
Prediction: Arsenal Win 2-0
Arsenal have won 2-0 in six of their last 11 fixtures, establishing it as their most common scoreline this season. Slavia’s inability to score combined with Arsenal’s defensive excellence suggests another clean sheet is highly probable.
Mikel Arteta has won 63% of his Champions League matches as Arsenal manager—the best win ratio among English managers with 20+ games. His tactical discipline and squad rotation capabilities ensure Arsenal maintain standards even with injury absences.
Betting markets reflect this confidence: Arsenal are priced at -400 to win outright, while Both Teams to Score No carries odds of -156. The Asian Handicap line of Arsenal -1.5 hasn’t been covered in seven of their last 10 away matches, suggesting a narrow victory rather than a thrashing.
Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to Prague on Tuesday evening looking to maintain their perfect Champions League record against a Slavia side desperate for their first competition win since 2007.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Slavia Prague (3-4-1-2): Markovic; Zima, Chaloupek, Vlcek; Moses, Oscar, Zafeiris, Mbodji; Provod; Chory, Chytil
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis
Martin Zubimendi will miss Tuesday’s fixture through suspension after collecting yellow cards in all three Champions League matches. Christian Norgaard might make his first Champions League start, anchoring midfield alongside Declan Rice.
Viktor Gyokeres didn’t train on Monday after picking up a knock during Saturday’s halftime substitution against Burnley. Mikel Merino is expected to deputize as emergency striker if Gyokeres remains unavailable. Gabriel Martinelli joins the injury list with a muscle problem, while captain Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees.
Piero Hincapie should partner William Saliba at centre-back, with Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly on either flank.
Slavia Prague’s Absentees
Slavia face their own crisis with captain Jan Boril, Ivan Schranz, Filip Horsky, Petr Sevcik, Dominik Javorcek, Tomas Holes, and Igoh Ogbu all ruled out through injuries. Lukas Provod captains the side in Boril’s absence.
Despite absentees, Slavia remain unbeaten domestically after 14 rounds, sitting top of the Czech First League. However, their European struggles continue—they’ve collected just two points from three Champions League matches and haven’t won in the competition since 2007.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal demolished Slavia 7-0 at the Emirates in 2007 before drawing 0-0 in Prague. More recently, Arsenal won 4-0 in the 2021 Europa League quarter-final. Arsenal have never lost to Czech opposition, winning eight of 10 previous encounters.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit fourth in the Champions League table with nine points from nine available, having scored eight goals without conceding. Victory would virtually guarantee knockout qualification with four matches remaining.
For Slavia, their winless European run stretching back to 2007 suggests escaping with anything positive will require their performance of the season.
Kick-off: 5:45 PM Tuesday, November 5th, 2025
Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague
Arsenal’s ‘Rolls-Royce’ Defender Shuts Down Real Madrid Links Amid Kylian Mbappe Connection
William Saliba has addressed the persistent Real Madrid transfer speculation that shadowed him before signing his new five-year Arsenal contract in September. The French defender admitted that the Spanish giants’ interest was “tempting” but insisted his priority remains winning trophies at the Emirates Stadium.
Real Madrid Interest Acknowledged
Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, Saliba didn’t deny Real Madrid’s pursuit but made his position crystal clear. “Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that tries to lure you, but for me, [my desire] was to stay at Arsenal,” the 24-year-old revealed. “First, win trophies, before thinking about anything else.”
His comments represent the first time Saliba has publicly acknowledged Madrid’s interest after months of speculation linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The defender has been Arsenal’s defensive rock for three-and-a-half years, forming arguably the Premier League’s most dominant centre-back partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.
Kylian Mbappe Connection Dismissed
Rumours intensified due to Saliba’s relationship with Kylian Mbappe, his France teammate and former youth colleague at AS Bondy’s academy. Many assumed their connection would facilitate a potential reunion at Real Madrid, but Saliba quickly dismissed those suggestions.
“No, no, the Bondy connection is with the French national team, for now,” Saliba stated when asked if he could become Mbappe’s Madrid teammate next season. His response leaves no ambiguity about his immediate plans.
Arsenal’s Defensive Foundation
Saliba’s commitment arrives at the perfect time for Arsenal’s title challenge. The Gunners sit seven points clear at the Premier League summit, with their defensive record fundamental to their success. Saliba has kept nine clean sheets in 12 appearances this season, missing just one league match due to September’s injury.
Arsenal have conceded only three goals in 10 Premier League matches, establishing the competition’s tightest defence. Saliba’s partnership with Gabriel provides the foundation allowing Mikel Arteta’s attacking players freedom to express themselves without defensive concerns.
His September contract extension through 2030 effectively ended any realistic Madrid transfer scenario for the foreseeable future, though speculation will inevitably resurface if Arsenal fail to deliver silverware this season.
