“I Can Hear My Wallet Weeping” – Fans Thrilled As Arsenal’s 2025/26 Third Kit Spotted in Croatian Stores Even Before Official Launch
Arsenal‘s 2025/26 third kit has surfaced in retail stores across Croatia, giving fans their first glimpse of the white Adidas design before its official release tomorrow.
The predominantly white kit features subtle maroon trim on the collar and sleeve cuffs, maintaining Arsenal’s traditional color palette while offering a clean, minimalist aesthetic. The classic Arsenal cannon sits prominently on the chest, accompanied by the Emirates “Fly Better” sponsorship and Adidas three stripes.
According to reports, Arsenal will soft launch the third kit on Monday, August 4th, happening just a couple of days before the Gunners are expected to debut it on the pitch.
Arsenal Set To Debut Third Kit Against Villarreal
Arsenal will host Villarreal in a pre-season friendly at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, August 6 at 6pm, providing the perfect opportunity for the new kit’s match debut. This fixture marks the first meeting between the clubs since their Europa League semi-final clash in 2020/21, which Villarreal won.
The early retail appearance in Croatia follows Arsenal’s successful summer tour, where they showcased their new home and away kits across Asia. The third kit’s emergence ahead of schedule demonstrates the global reach of Arsenal’s commercial partnerships and the anticipation surrounding their new Adidas designs.
With the kit already in stores internationally, Arsenal supporters worldwide can expect widespread availability following tomorrow’s official announcement. The timing aligns perfectly with the club’s pre-season finale, as they prepare for the Emirates Cup against Athletic Club on Saturday, August 9, rounding off their summer preparations before the new Premier League campaign begins.
Fans Thrilled as They Take a Closer Look at Arsenal’s Third Kit in Croatian Stores
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal
Wednesday’s Emirates Stadium clash between Arsenal and Villarreal brings together two clubs with a fascinating history of shared talent. Five notable players have represented both sides, creating unique connections between North London and the Valencian Community.
Santi Cazorla
Santi Cazorla remains the most celebrated example of this dual allegiance. The Spanish maestro enjoyed three separate spells at Villarreal (2003-2006, 2007-2011, 2018-2020), bookending his Premier League career with Arsenal (2012-2018).
Cazorla’s technical brilliance illuminated both clubs, earning cult hero status at the Emirates before his emotional return to El Madrigal following his injury nightmare.
Robert Pires
Robert Pires made the reverse journey, establishing himself as an Arsenal legend (2000-2006) before finishing his European career at Villarreal (2006-2008).
The French winger’s six years in North London brought two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, while his Spanish stint provided a graceful conclusion to his elite career.
Francis Coquelin
Francis Coquelin represents Arsenal’s modern connection to Villarreal. The defensive midfielder spent a decade with the Gunners (2008-2018), becoming a fan favorite during his breakthrough seasons, before moving to Spain where he played for Villarreal from 2020-2024, establishing himself as a key player in their Europa League triumph.
Gabriel Paulista
Gabriel Paulista experienced the clubs in reverse chronological order. The Brazilian centre-back first made his European reputation at Villarreal (2013-2015) before Arsenal secured his services for two seasons (2015-2017), though his Premier League adaptation proved challenging.
Nicolas Pepe
Nicolas Pepe completes this exclusive quintet. After his record-breaking £72 million move to Arsenal in 2019 ended disappointingly, the Ivorian winger found redemption at Villarreal, joining on a free transfer in August 2024 and recently signing a contract extension through 2026.
These five players embody the tactical and cultural bridges between two clubs that continue to share mutual respect and admiration.
Brahim Diaz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Real Madrid‘s Brahim Diaz represents a calculated move to address their creative deficit in the final third. Arsenal are reportedly preparing a €50 million move for the versatile attacking midfielder, with Mikel Arteta having worked with him during their time together at Manchester City.
The Strategic Context
The 26-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu, with his current contract due to expire in 2027, making this summer the ideal window for Arsenal to strike. Brahim Diaz is said to be dissatisfied with his limited playing time at Real Madrid and is seeking more consistent opportunities, perfectly aligning with Arsenal’s need for attacking depth and creativity.
Arsenal’s interest stems from tactical necessity. The Gunners have struggled with squad depth in attacking midfield positions, particularly when key players like Martin Ødegaard or Bukayo Saka face injury concerns. Arsenal will look to sign a new attacker, with this need accelerated by the unfortunate Bukayo Saka injury blow during the 2024-25 campaign.
Player Profile & Current Form
Brahim Diaz’s 2024-25 season statistics paint the picture of a player operating in limited minutes but maintaining efficiency. The midfielder played in 31 matches and scored 4 goals in the 2024/2025 La Liga season, going alongside 2 assists.
The Moroccan international’s versatility remains his strongest asset. Capable of operating as a right winger, attacking midfielder, or false nine, Diaz offers the tactical flexibility that Arteta prizes in his system.
Tactical Fit Analysis
Diaz’s technical profile meshes seamlessly with Arsenal’s possession-based approach. His ability to operate in tight spaces, combined with excellent close control and vision, makes him ideally suited to unlock low-block defenses that have troubled Arsenal in recent seasons. The connection with Arteta, forged during their Manchester City days, suggests immediate tactical understanding and integration potential.
His experience in England’s youth system at Manchester City provides crucial Premier League adaptation advantages. Unlike many continental imports, Diaz understands the physical and tactical demands of English football, potentially reducing the adjustment period that has hampered other Arsenal signings.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Technical Excellence: Diaz possesses exceptional ball control and dribbling ability, ranking among La Liga’s most effective one-v-one players. His first touch and close control in congested areas would immediately enhance Arsenal’s ability to retain possession in the final third.
Positional Versatility: Capable of playing across multiple attacking positions, Diaz offers Arteta tactical flexibility within games and across competitions. This adaptability is crucial for a club competing in Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups.
Creative Vision: His passing range and ability to spot through balls addresses Arsenal’s occasional lack of penetration against defensive setups. The combination of vision and execution makes him a genuine playmaker threat.
Set-Piece Quality: Diaz’s dead-ball delivery adds another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking arsenal, particularly valuable given their aerial threat from corners and free-kicks.
Age Profile: At 26, Diaz is in his prime years with the experience and maturity needed for immediate impact at the highest level.
Weaknesses
Physical Limitations: Standing at 5’7″, Diaz can struggle against robust Premier League defending, particularly in aerial duels and physical confrontations that define English football.
End Product Consistency: While technically gifted, his goal and assist returns don’t always match his creative influence, suggesting room for improvement in final-third decision-making.
Adaptation Concerns: Despite previous English experience, the intensity jump from La Liga to Premier League remains significant, particularly in defensive phases.
Competition Pressure: Limited playing time at Real Madrid raises questions about his ability to handle pressure and expectation at another elite club.
Opportunities
Immediate Impact Potential: Arsenal’s creative deficiencies mean Diaz could quickly establish himself as a key player, unlike at Real Madrid where competition for places remains fierce.
Arteta Connection: The existing relationship with Arsenal’s manager provides a foundation for rapid tactical integration and understanding.
System Fit: Arsenal’s evolution toward more fluid attacking patterns creates ideal conditions for Diaz’s skillset to flourish.
Champions League Football: Regular European competition offers the platform for Diaz to demonstrate his quality on the biggest stage.
Contract Situation: His uncertain Real Madrid future creates favorable negotiating conditions for Arsenal.
Threats
Injury History: Previous muscle problems could resurface under Premier League’s increased physical demands.
Expectation Pressure: The reported £36 million cost creates immediate pressure for significant contribution.
Competition Risk: Other elite clubs monitoring his situation could trigger a bidding war, inflating transfer costs.
Integration Timeline: Arsenal’s title ambitions demand immediate contributions, potentially creating unrealistic early-season expectations.
Real Madrid Retention: Los Blancos could offer improved terms to retain his services, undermining Arsenal’s pursuit.
Financial Considerations
The reported €50 million valuation represents significant investment for a player entering the final years of his current contract. However, this fee reflects his proven quality at the highest level and potential resale value given his age profile.
Arsenal’s improved financial position, following several seasons of Champions League qualification, provides the foundation for such investment. The club’s strategy of targeting players in their prime years aligns with Diaz’s profile, offering immediate contribution rather than speculative potential.
Verdict: Strategic Addition with Title Implications
Brahim Diaz represents exactly the type of signing Arsenal require to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool. His combination of technical quality, tactical intelligence, and Premier League readiness addresses multiple squad needs simultaneously.
The connection with Arteta eliminates much integration risk, while his versatility provides solutions across multiple positions. Arsenal are ready to pounce, banking on Diaz’s desire for regular minutes and a prominent role in their title challenge.
For a club that has consistently fallen short in crucial moments, Diaz offers the creative spark and big-game experience that could prove decisive. His Real Madrid pedigree brings winning mentality and pressure handling that Arsenal’s younger players could learn from.
The transfer represents calculated risk-taking from Arsenal’s hierarchy. While the fee is substantial, the potential return – both in terms of immediate impact and long-term squad building – justifies the investment for a club with genuine title ambitions.
Success hinges on Diaz embracing the increased responsibility and pressure that comes with being a key Arsenal player, rather than a squad option at Real Madrid. Early signs suggest he relishes this challenge, making this transfer one of the summer’s most intriguing potential moves.
Jérémy Jacquet to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal have initiated contact with Stade Rennais regarding 20-year-old centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, with the French defender emerging as a key target for potential defensive reinforcement. The Gunners are monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for potential departures in their squad this summer.
The Strategic Context
Arsenal have made initial contact to show interest in the French centre-back, with Jacquet recently signing a new deal at Rennes until June 2029. The timing reflects Arsenal’s proactive approach to succession planning, with the Frenchman viewed as a potential replacement for Jakub Kiwior should the Poland international depart the Emirates this summer.
Born on 13 July 2005 in metropolitan France and of Guadeloupean descent, Jacquet represents the modern profile Arsenal consistently target – young, technically gifted, and with significant room for development under Mikel Arteta’s coaching methodology. Currently valued at €10 million by Transfermarkt, he offers excellent value in today’s inflated market.
The defender’s rapid rise through Rennes’ ranks mirrors Arsenal’s successful integration of young French talent, following the pathway established by William Saliba. Jacquet arrived at Stade Rennais aged 14 in 2019 from Joinville, spending three seasons in development before joining the professional setup in September 2022.
Player Profile & Development Trajectory
Jacquet is described as a right-footed central defender in the mold of William Saliba, immediately highlighting why Arsenal’s recruitment team have identified him as a priority target. His physical and technical attributes align perfectly with the club’s defensive philosophy under Arteta.
Standing tall and athletic, Jacquet possesses the aerial presence crucial for Premier League defending while maintaining the composure and distribution quality that defines modern centre-backs. His youth development at one of France’s premier academies has instilled the technical foundations that Arsenal prize in their defensive recruits.
The defender’s progression through Rennes’ system demonstrates consistent development and adaptability. His recent contract extension until 2029 reflects the club’s belief in his potential, while also providing Arsenal with a clear negotiating framework for any potential transfer.
Tactical Fit Analysis
Jacquet’s profile suggests seamless integration into Arsenal’s defensive structure. His right-footed preference makes him ideal for the right-centre-back position in Arteta’s back four, offering natural balance alongside left-footed partners like Gabriel Magalhães.
His distribution capabilities align with Arsenal’s possession-based approach, crucial for teams that consistently face low-block defending. The ability to find progressive passes from deep positions has become essential for modern centre-backs, particularly in Arsenal’s system where defenders initiate attacking moves.
The French connection at Arsenal, with established players like Saliba, and the presence of French coaching staff (Nicolas Jover, especially), would facilitate rapid integration and communication on the pitch.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Physical Attributes: Jacquet possesses the height and athleticism essential for Premier League defending, combining aerial dominance with mobility across the defensive line.
Technical Foundation: Academy training at Rennes has developed exceptional passing range and composure under pressure, crucial for Arsenal’s build-up play from defense.
Age and Development Potential: At 20, Jacquet enters the optimal age for center-back development, with scope for significant improvement under Arteta’s detailed coaching methods.
Contract Security: His recent extension to 2029 demonstrates commitment and stability, while providing clear negotiating parameters for interested clubs.
Positional Versatility: Capable of playing across defensive positions, offering tactical flexibility for squad rotation and tactical adjustments.
Cultural Fit: French background aligns with Arsenal’s existing player profile and successful integration model established by previous French signings.
Weaknesses
Limited Premier League Experience: Ligue 1 experience provides foundation but Premier League adaptation remains the biggest challenge for any young defender.
Physical Intensity Gap: The step up from French football to Premier League’s pace and physicality represents significant adjustment requirement.
Pressure Handling: Moving from Rennes to Arsenal brings massive expectation increase that could impact early performances.
Competition for Places: Arsenal’s established defensive partnerships mean immediate first-team opportunities may be limited.
Development Timeline: May require patience and loan periods to reach Arsenal’s required standard, limiting immediate impact potential.
Opportunities
Succession Planning: Natural replacement pathway for aging squad members or potential departures creates clear route to first-team football.
Arteta’s Development Record: Arsenal’s manager has proven track record of improving young defenders, as demonstrated with Saliba’s progression.
European Competition: Regular Champions League football provides platform for accelerated development against elite opposition.
French Connection: Existing French players and staff create ideal environment for cultural and tactical integration.
Market Value Growth: Strong performances at Arsenal would significantly increase transfer value, protecting club’s investment.
Leadership Development: Youth combined with technical quality suggests future captaincy potential as he matures.
Threats
Competition Risk: Other elite clubs monitoring situation could trigger bidding war, inflating transfer costs beyond Arsenal’s preferred range.
Rennes Retention: Recent contract extension gives French club strong negotiating position and reduces pressure to sell.
Adaptation Failure: Risk of struggling with Premier League intensity, potentially requiring expensive loan periods or permanent departure.
Injury Concerns: Young defenders face higher injury risk during physical development, potentially disrupting progression timeline.
Expectation Pressure: Arsenal’s title ambitions create immediate pressure for contributions, potentially overwhelming young player.
Brexit Complications: Post-Brexit work permit requirements could complicate transfer process despite EU nationality.
Strategic Implications
Arsenal’s interest in Jacquet reflects sophisticated long-term planning rather than reactive recruitment. The club recognizes that successful defensive partnerships require continuity and gradual integration rather than wholesale changes.
The timing aligns with Arsenal’s squad evolution timeline. Current first-choice defenders are entering peak years, but succession planning ensures smooth transitions without compromising immediate competitiveness.
Financial considerations favor this transfer profile. The relatively modest valuation compared to established internationals allows Arsenal to secure future quality while maintaining budget flexibility for other positions.
Development Pathway
Jacquet’s integration would likely follow Arsenal’s established model for young defenders. Initial adaptation period with cup competitions and European matches, gradual Premier League exposure, and eventual competition for regular starting positions.
The presence of experienced professionals like Gabriel and established French speakers creates ideal mentoring environment. Arsenal’s track record of developing young defenders provides confidence in successful integration.
Loan opportunities within the Premier League or Championship could accelerate adaptation to English football’s unique demands while maintaining Arsenal’s oversight of his development.
Verdict: Strategic Investment in Future Foundation
Jérémy Jacquet represents exactly the type of signing that defines successful modern recruitment – young, talented, and strategically timed. Arsenal’s interest demonstrates proactive planning that has become hallmark of their recent transfer success.
The defender’s profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s defensive philosophy and cultural integration model. His technical qualities, physical attributes, and development trajectory suggest high probability of successful adaptation to Premier League demands.
While immediate impact may be limited, the long-term value proposition is compelling. Arsenal’s investment in Jacquet would secure a potential first-team regular for the next decade while providing insurance against current squad departures.
The transfer represents calculated risk-taking that successful clubs must embrace. Young talent acquisition requires patience and development investment, but the potential returns – both sporting and financial – justify the approach.
Success depends on Arsenal’s ability to provide appropriate development pathway and Jacquet’s adaptation to English football’s unique demands. Early signs suggest both factors align favorably, making this potential transfer one of Arsenal’s smartest long-term investments.
For a club building sustainable success, Jacquet offers the perfect combination of immediate squad depth and future first-team potential. His recruitment would demonstrate Arsenal’s commitment to strategic planning that extends beyond current season ambitions.
