Arsenal Ready to Make Aggressive Move for Julian Alvarez After Atletico Madrid Green Light.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing an aggressive transfer approach for Julian Alvarez after the Argentine confirmed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Alvarez’s representatives reiterated his exit wish to Atletico on May 25, triggering a scramble involving Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG. Atletico demand £130 million for the 26-year-old World Cup winner who has scored 48 goals in 104 appearances since joining from Manchester City for £82 million in 2024.

🚨JUST IN:

Julian Alvarez who is linked to Arsenal has asked to leave Atheletico Madrid this summer.



Per @Polymarket his preferred destination is Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/J9IeEWKGdf — AE (@ArtetaEra) May 25, 2026

The Arsenal Case is Compelling

Berta knows Alvarez personally, having overseen his Atletico move from City. That relationship matters enormously in modern football transfers. Arsenal need a forward desperately. Viktor Gyokeres cost a fortune and flopped.

🚨| Julián Álvarez’s representatives have once again informed Atlético Madrid the striker wants to leave this summer.



Arsenal are prepared to make a determined effort to sign the Argentine forward.



Source: TEAMtalk pic.twitter.com/tw5T8m6zJE — Fan Arsenal Team (@_ArsenalTeam) May 25, 2026

The Premier League title demands elite attacking reinforcement heading into a potential dynasty building phase. Alvarez scored 29 goals in 54 appearances this season. He is exactly what Arsenal lack and everyone knows it.

The Complications Are Real

Atletico rejected Barcelona’s approach involving Ferran Torres plus cash without hesitation. Simeone publicly acknowledged Arsenal interest while insisting the decision belongs to Alvarez alone.

🚨 Arsenal are preparing an aggressive move for Julián Álvarez this summer after the striker’s camp reportedly reiterated his desire to leave Atlético Madrid. 🇦🇷



Andrea Berta is pushing hard to bring Álvarez to the Emirates, with Arsenal ready to test Atlético’s resolve despite… pic.twitter.com/JD1OCGfC2M — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 26, 2026

The Argentine’s contract runs until 2030, giving Atletico enormous negotiating power. Alvarez reportedly prefers Barcelona if he leaves but the Catalans genuinely cannot afford £130 million in the current financial climate.

PSG potentially could but chose to focus transfer budget elsewhere after their Champions League triumph.

Arsenal Can Win This

Alvarez will only consider returning to England if the club is based in London. Arsenal are the only London option among serious suitors.

🚨 BREAKING: Julian Alvarez is on the verge of becoming Arsenal’s FIRST SIGNING of the summer!🇦🇷🔴



The Argentina World Cup winner has made it clear to Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave this window, and the Gunners are surging to the front of the queue. Arsenal are gearing… pic.twitter.com/9z08YjERpi — 𝑅𝑜𝑛𝑔 (@AfcRong) May 26, 2026

That geographical preference combined with Berta’s existing relationship and Premier League champion status makes Arsenal realistic frontrunners despite the enormous fee. Arteta needs a 20 plus goal striker immediately. Alvarez is a 20 plus goal striker. The logic writes itself. Arsenal should spend whatever it takes.

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