Arsenal
Arsenal Remain Locked on £103 Million 20-Year-Old Star Despite Resistance
Arsenal‘s tracking of Kenan Yildiz stretches back to 2023, when scouts first identified the Turkish talent breaking through at Juventus. Two years later, that interest hasn’t diminished despite the Italian club’s firm stance against selling their prized asset.
Andrea Berta Maintains Previous Scouting Strategy
Andrea Berta’s arrival as sporting director hasn’t altered Arsenal’s position on Yildiz. The 20-year-old was scouted again during the summer transfer window, confirming Arsenal’s sustained admiration for the Turkey international.
Transfer expert Graeme Bailey confirmed Arsenal’s continued monitoring. “Yildiz is a player that Arsenal are well aware of and like, similar to Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Nico Paz,” Bailey explained. The comparison places Yildiz among elite young talents Arsenal consider for their left-sided attacking role.
Juventus’ Uncompromising Position
Juventus have made their stance crystal clear. Bailey emphasized the club’s determination: “Yildiz is seen as Juventus’ key player; they love him, he loves them, and I am told he would be the last player they considered selling.“
The mutual affection between player and club creates significant obstacles for any potential suitor. Yildiz’s importance to Juventus’ project under their current management makes departure scenarios highly unlikely in the immediate future.
Arsenal’s Patient Approach
No formal approach has been made by Arsenal, indicating they recognize the current impossibility of securing Yildiz’s signature. However, maintaining surveillance suggests long-term strategic interest rather than immediate pursuit.
Bailey’s assessment branded this “one to keep an eye on,” acknowledging that circumstances change in football. Player relationships with clubs evolve, managerial changes occur, and financial situations shift.
Arsenal aren’t alone in their admiration. Multiple European clubs are tracking the 2005-born winger, creating inevitable competition should Juventus’ position ever soften.
For now, Arsenal’s interest remains theoretical rather than active. The Gunners continue building their attacking options through other channels while keeping Yildiz firmly on their radar for future opportunities.
Arsenal
Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
It looks like Mikel Arteta has begun integrating Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in training sessions specifically designed to build chemistry and tactical understanding. This tactical masterstroke will certainly address Arsenal‘s creative stagnation that has plagued previous title challenges.
Arteta has got Odegaard and Eze working in training together to foster connections and chemistry to allow the team to play through different rotations. pic.twitter.com/XVs6PS63NZ— GravityGooner✨ (@Gravitygunner14) October 2, 2025
Solving Arsenal’s Creativity Problem
Arsenal have consistently struggled when Odegaard faces injury or poor form, with no alternative playmaker capable of unlocking deep defensive blocks. Eze’s arrival provides genuine quality in this position, but more importantly, Arteta is ensuring both players can operate together rather than as straight replacements.
Training them in tandem allows Arsenal to deploy both creative forces simultaneously across different rotations. Odegaard’s creativity combined with Eze’s threat from central or wide positions creates unpredictability that has been missing from Arsenal’s attacking patterns.
Tactical Flexibility Arsenal Previously Lacked
Manchester City’s sustained dominance stems partly from their ability to field multiple creative playmakers simultaneously. Arteta is replicating this approach by developing tactical systems where Odegaard and Eze coexist on the pitch.
This partnership enables Arsenal to overload central areas against low blocks while maintaining width through overlapping full-backs. When opponents commit to stopping one creator, the other exploits the space vacated. This dynamic has already troubled defenses during early-season matches.
The Championship Difference
Arsenal’s previous title collapses occurred when opponents neutralized Odegaard, leaving Arsenal predictable and toothless. Having Eze as both rotation option and tactical partner eliminates this single point of failure.
The Norwegian captain’s fitness issues last season cost Arsenal crucial points. Now, even during Odegaard’s absence, Eze maintains Arsenal’s creative standards. When both play together, they provide the creative overload that broke down Newcastle’s organized defense recently.
Building chemistry through dedicated training sessions rather than hoping it develops naturally during matches shows Arteta’s tactical evolution. This proactive approach to partnership-building could finally deliver the marginal gains Arsenal need to overcome Liverpool’s challenge and secure their first Premier League title in 21 years.
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. West Ham United: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday for their seventh Premier League fixture of the 2025/26 season, looking to maintain momentum following consecutive victories.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Fullkrug
Arsenal Team News
Gabriel Magalhães remained doubtful after picking up an injury concern during the Olympiacos victory. However, his injury doesn’t look serious and the Brazilian is expected to be back for the fixture. Martin Ødegaard looked sharp in midweek and appears ready to start again following his recent shoulder problems.
Long-term absentees Piero Hincapié, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus remain unavailable for selection.
West Ham’s Injury Concerns
West Ham will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to a stomach issue. However, he is back in training now, while Tomas Soucek serves a suspension for this fixture. These absences weaken their midfield options significantly against Arsenal’s dominant central presence.
The Stakes
Arsenal enter Gameweek 7 looking to build on their impressive form that has seen them win their last two matches convincingly. West Ham arrive seeking to improve their inconsistent start to the campaign under new management.
Victory would strengthen Arsenal’s position near the top of the Premier League table as they continue pursuing Liverpool in the early title race.
Kick-off: 3:00 PM Saturday, October 4th
Arsenal
Jean-Matteo Bahoya to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya according to GiveMeSport, with sporting director Andrea Berta believed to be monitoring the French talent. The 20-year-old left winger represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking.
Player Profile
Name: Jean-Matteo Bahoya Négoce
Age: 20 years old (Born: May 7, 2005)
Position: Left Winger
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 180cm
Preferred Foot: Right
Market Value: €17m (Transfermarkt)
Contract Status: Until June 30, 2029
Nationality: France
Current Season Performance
Bahoya has recorded two goals and one assist in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, along with seven shots on goal, 93 dribbles, and seven passes into the box. He scored twice against Werder Bremen in August 2025, declaring afterwards: “I’d like to score 20 goals this season.”
The French winger joined Frankfurt from Angers SCO in 2023 and has accumulated 36 Bundesliga appearances with four career goals for the German club. His contract runs until 2029, giving Frankfurt strong negotiating leverage.
Saudi club Al Ittihad has also been linked with the player according to transfer reports, indicating growing international interest in his development.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Dribbling Ability Bahoya’s 93 dribbles in the current season rank among the highest in the Bundesliga, demonstrating his comfort taking on defenders repeatedly. His ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations creates attacking overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.
Progressive Ball Carrying His flair in progressive carrying allows him to drive forward with the ball and advance his team up the pitch. This directness suits teams looking to break down organized defenses through individual quality and pace.
Clinical Finishing His goal efficiency is commendable, highlighting his knack for seizing opportunities with clinical precision. When chances arrive, Bahoya demonstrates the composure to convert them into goals.
Youth and Development Trajectory At 20 years old with three seasons of Bundesliga experience, Bahoya possesses both development potential and meaningful senior football exposure. His progression from French second-tier football to German top-flight demonstrates adaptability.
Physical Profile Standing 180cm, Bahoya has suitable height for Premier League football while maintaining the agility needed for wing play. His physical attributes provide foundation for competing against Premier League full-backs.
Ambition and Confidence His public declaration of wanting to score 20 goals this season demonstrates ambition and self-belief. This mentality indicates hunger to improve and achieve at higher levels.
Weaknesses
Limited Goal Threat Despite his clinical finishing when chances arrive, his presence in the final third isn’t as menacing as it could be. Two goals in the current Bundesliga season suggests he doesn’t get into dangerous positions frequently enough.
Positional Competition As a left winger, Bahoya would compete with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and potentially Eberechi Eze for minutes. Breaking into Arsenal’s rotation would prove extremely difficult given established options.
Moderate Assist Production One assist across the season indicates limited creative output for teammates. Top-level wingers need to both score and create regularly to justify starting positions at elite clubs.
Bundesliga-Specific Success His 36 Bundesliga appearances provide some experience, but questions remain about translating this to Premier League demands. Many players excel in Germany but struggle with English football’s unique intensity.
Development Stage While showing promise, Bahoya remains in development phase. Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate gradual progression without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Wing Depth Concerns If Gabriel Martinelli’s form continues to fluctuate, Arsenal may need alternative left-wing options. Bahoya could provide competition and tactical flexibility in this position.
Development Under Arteta Mikel Arteta’s proven track record developing young attackers like Bukayo Saka suggests Bahoya could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.
Reasonable Market Value At €17m valuation with contract until 2029, Bahoya represents manageable investment compared to established Premier League wingers. His age profile offers potential resale value protection.
French Football Pipeline Arsenal have successfully integrated French talent previously. Bahoya’s nationality and playing style could fit Arsenal’s technical approach and dressing room culture.
Multi-Competition Rotation Arsenal’s participation in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup creates opportunities for squad rotation where Bahoya could contribute while developing.
Frankfurt’s Selling History Frankfurt have shown willingness to sell promising players when appropriate offers arrive. This pragmatic approach could facilitate negotiations if Arsenal pursue seriously.
Threats
Intense Squad Competition Arsenal’s established left-sided attackers create immediate barriers to meaningful minutes. Bahoya would likely face extended periods without significant game time.
Frankfurt Contract Security His contract until 2029 provides Frankfurt with substantial negotiating power. They can demand premium fees or simply refuse to sell if valuation expectations aren’t met.
Saudi Interest Al Ittihad’s reported interest introduces competition from clubs offering significantly higher wages. Saudi clubs’ financial power could tempt Bahoya with immediate financial security.
Premier League Adaptation Risk The significant step from Bundesliga to Premier League represents substantial risk. His current production level doesn’t guarantee successful transition to English football’s intensity.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young wingers including Pablo Garcia and Bazoumana Toure suggests they may prioritize other targets with different profiles or stronger current production.
Limited Champions League Experience Bahoya lacks extensive European competition experience. Arsenal need players who can contribute immediately in Champions League knockout rounds, not just develop potential.
Verdict
Jean-Matteo Bahoya represents an interesting prospect whose dribbling ability and progressive carrying have attracted Arsenal’s scouting attention. His 93 dribbles in the current Bundesliga campaign demonstrate confidence taking on defenders repeatedly.
However, his production level of two goals and one assist raises questions about immediate impact at Arsenal’s level. While his clinical finishing is commendable, he doesn’t threaten opposing defenses frequently enough to justify displacing Arsenal’s established left-wing options.
At €17m valuation, Bahoya offers reasonable financial risk, but Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and Gabriel Martinelli’s presence make his pathway to regular minutes unclear. His development stage suggests he requires consistent playing time that Arsenal cannot guarantee.
The competition from Saudi Arabia introduces additional complexity. Al Ittihad’s financial power could offer Bahoya significantly higher wages than Arsenal would consider appropriate for an unproven prospect.
Frankfurt’s contract security until 2029 strengthens their negotiating position considerably. They can afford to wait for premium offers or retain Bahoya for further development without financial pressure to sell.
Rating: 6/10 – A promising talent with clear dribbling ability and development potential, but insufficient current production and unclear pathway to minutes make this a speculative rather than strategic signing for Arsenal’s immediate championship ambitions.
