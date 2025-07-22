PHOTOS: Arsenal Players Pictured in Latest Away and Training Kits in Singapore

Arsenal‘s 30-man squad has given fans their first glimpse of the complete 2025/26 kit collection during training sessions in Singapore, with players spotted wearing the training and away kits.

Date Opponent Venue Competition Wednesday, July 23 AC Milan Singapore Sports Hub Friendly Sunday, July 27 Newcastle United Singapore Sports Hub Friendly Thursday, July 31 Tottenham Hotspur Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong North London Derby Wednesday, August 6 Villarreal Emirates Stadium Friendly Saturday, August 9 Athletic Club Emirates Stadium Emirates Cup

Arsenal’s Kit Collection Unveiled in Paradise

The Gunners touched down in Singapore as part of their pre-season Asian tour, and immediately provided supporters with a visual feast. Arsenal’s official gallery captured 54 amazing photos from day one in Singapore, showcasing the squad in action during their intense training sessions at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, with Arsenal’s 2025-26 away kit featuring a dark navy blue base with a vibrant royal blue lightning bolt graphic, red Adidas stripes, and silver logos and crest, drawing inspiration from the 95-96 away kit. The modern reinterpretation of the classic design has already proven popular among fans witnessing it in action.

Players including Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and new signing Martin Zubimendi were spotted predominantly wearing the kits during different training segments, giving fans comprehensive previews of the complete collection.

Star Players Declan Rice, William Saliba and Others Model New Designs

Mikel Arteta has taken a 30-man Arsenal squad to Asia, and the extensive squad size allowed for multiple kit combinations during training. The diversity of the group meant fans could see how the different designs look across various body types and playing positions.

Gabriel Magalhaes rocking the Arsenal Away Kit 25-26 (via Arsenal-IG)

Training Intensity Meets Fashion Show

The training sessions served dual purposes – maintaining match fitness and providing unofficial kit launches. Fans were able to witness the Gunners’ intensity and passion at training, while simultaneously getting their first real-world look at how the new kits perform under match-like conditions.

The humid Singapore climate provided an excellent testing environment for Adidas’ latest fabric technology.

The training kit was prominently featured, with its minimalist design providing contrast to the more elaborate match-day options. Players looked sharp in the understated training gear during warm-up routines and technical drills.

Fan Reaction and Commercial Impact

Social media exploded with positive reactions as fans got their first comprehensive look at the kit collection in action. The Singapore setting added an exotic backdrop that enhanced the visual appeal of each design, with the tropical environment highlighting the bold colors and innovative patterns.

Arsenal will be playing two matches in Singapore, against AC Milan on Wednesday 23 July and Newcastle United on Sunday 27 July, providing further opportunities for fans to see the kits in competitive action.

The strategic timing of this kit reveal, just hours before their opening pre-season match, demonstrates Arsenal’s sophisticated marketing approach.

