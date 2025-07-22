Connect with us

Arsenal Dragon

PHOTOS: Arsenal Players Pictured in Latest Away and Training Kits in Singapore

Published

7 hours ago

on

Arsenal first-team, training away kits Singapore

Arsenal‘s 30-man squad has given fans their first glimpse of the complete 2025/26 kit collection during training sessions in Singapore, with players spotted wearing the training and away kits.

DateOpponentVenueCompetition
Wednesday, July 23AC MilanSingapore Sports HubFriendly
Sunday, July 27Newcastle UnitedSingapore Sports HubFriendly
Thursday, July 31Tottenham HotspurKai Tak Stadium, Hong KongNorth London Derby
Wednesday, August 6VillarrealEmirates StadiumFriendly
Saturday, August 9Athletic ClubEmirates StadiumEmirates Cup

Arsenal’s Kit Collection Unveiled in Paradise

The Gunners touched down in Singapore as part of their pre-season Asian tour, and immediately provided supporters with a visual feast. Arsenal’s official gallery captured 54 amazing photos from day one in Singapore, showcasing the squad in action during their intense training sessions at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, with Arsenal’s 2025-26 away kit featuring a dark navy blue base with a vibrant royal blue lightning bolt graphic, red Adidas stripes, and silver logos and crest, drawing inspiration from the 95-96 away kit. The modern reinterpretation of the classic design has already proven popular among fans witnessing it in action.

Players including Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and new signing Martin Zubimendi were spotted predominantly wearing the kits during different training segments, giving fans comprehensive previews of the complete collection.

Star Players Declan Rice, William Saliba and Others Model New Designs

Mikel Arteta has taken a 30-man Arsenal squad to Asia, and the extensive squad size allowed for multiple kit combinations during training. The diversity of the group meant fans could see how the different designs look across various body types and playing positions.

Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Away Kit 25/26
Gabriel Magalhaes rocking the Arsenal Away Kit 25-26 (via Arsenal-IG)

Training Intensity Meets Fashion Show

The training sessions served dual purposes – maintaining match fitness and providing unofficial kit launches. Fans were able to witness the Gunners’ intensity and passion at training, while simultaneously getting their first real-world look at how the new kits perform under match-like conditions.

The humid Singapore climate provided an excellent testing environment for Adidas’ latest fabric technology.

The training kit was prominently featured, with its minimalist design providing contrast to the more elaborate match-day options. Players looked sharp in the understated training gear during warm-up routines and technical drills.

Fan Reaction and Commercial Impact

Social media exploded with positive reactions as fans got their first comprehensive look at the kit collection in action. The Singapore setting added an exotic backdrop that enhanced the visual appeal of each design, with the tropical environment highlighting the bold colors and innovative patterns.

Arsenal will be playing two matches in Singapore, against AC Milan on Wednesday 23 July and Newcastle United on Sunday 27 July, providing further opportunities for fans to see the kits in competitive action.

The strategic timing of this kit reveal, just hours before their opening pre-season match, demonstrates Arsenal’s sophisticated marketing approach.

Arsenal Dragon

Arsenal’s €13 Million Latest Signing Has Underlying Stats Better Than/Equal to First-Team Stars

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 23, 2025

By

Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba defensive stats Arsenal

Comparing Cristhian Mosquera’s defensive stats vs. Saliba and Gabriel for last season

Arsenal‘s capture of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for an initial £13m plus add-ons represents more than just defensive depth – the 21-year-old’s 2024/25 statistics suggest he could genuinely challenge William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for starting positions.

The Spanish centre-back’s La Liga campaign showcased defensive metrics that match, and in some categories exceed, Arsenal’s established partnership. While Saliba and Gabriel have rightfully earned praise for their Premier League performances, Mosquera’s underlying numbers tell a compelling story.

Read More: Mikel Arteta is Close to Spending £1B After Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze Signings

Defensive Actions Per 90 Minutes

Mosquera’s defensive metrics from his 2024/25 La Liga campaign reveal impressive underlying numbers that challenge Arsenal’s established hierarchy. With 1.44 tackles per 90 minutes, he falls between Saliba’s exceptional 1.72 and Gabriel’s 0.91, demonstrating solid proactive defending. His 0.89 interceptions per 90 outperforms both Arsenal defenders – Saliba’s 0.62 and Gabriel’s 0.61 – showcasing superior positional awareness and anticipation.

The clearance statistics tell a fascinating story: Mosquera’s 3.31 per 90 sits between Saliba (3.40) and Gabriel (3.42), indicating comparable defensive workload despite playing for a mid-table Valencia side. In aerial duels, Saliba’s 1.69 won per 90 and Gabriel’s dominant 2.02 both surpass Mosquera’s 1.03, highlighting an area for Premier League adaptation.

Read More: Beyond Declan Rice: Is Arsenal’s Unexpected €30M Transfer a Solution to Their Midfield Problem?

Progressive Defending Metrics

Shot-blocking ability reveals the most striking comparison. Gabriel leads with 1.10 blocks per 90, while Mosquera’s 0.68 significantly outperforms Saliba’s 0.44. This suggests Mosquera could immediately contribute crucial last-ditch defending in Arsenal’s system.

Cristhian Mosquera (via NY Times)
Cristhian Mosquera (via NY Times)

Ground duel statistics expose interesting tactical patterns. Mosquera’s 5.53 ground duels per 90 falls between Saliba’s 6.75 and Gabriel’s 6.09, but his 58% success rate (3.22 won from 5.53 attempted) compares unfavorably to both Arsenal defenders. Saliba wins 4.20 from 6.75 attempts (62%) while Gabriel achieves 3.73 from 6.09 (61%), indicating more efficient individual defending.

Read More: What Was Arsenal’s Starting XI When Granit Xhaka Last Played Against Sunderland?

Injury Prevention and Consistency

Disciplinary records reveal excellent game management across all three defenders. Gabriel’s perfect 0.00 penalties given away per 90 leads, followed by Saliba’s 0.03 and Mosquera’s 0.08. All three demonstrate intelligent defending without reckless challenges.

Team context heavily influences clean sheet and goals conceded metrics. Saliba’s 0.74 goals conceded per 90 and 37% clean sheet rate slightly edge Gabriel’s 0.8 goals conceded and 36% clean sheets, both vastly superior to Mosquera’s 1.14 and 22% respectively. However, these figures reflect Arsenal’s defensive cohesion versus Valencia’s mid-table struggles, with Mosquera’s individual actions suggesting quality that exceeds his team’s collective output.

Read More: Granit Xhaka’s Return: Can He Finally Silence His Premier League Doubters at Sunderland?

Context and Competition Level

While La Liga’s defensive demands differ from the Premier League’s intensity, Mosquera’s performances against elite attacking threats validate his statistical output. His numbers against Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid demonstrate capability at the highest level.

Cristhian Mosquera (via BBC)
Cristhian Mosquera (via BBC)

The transition period will be crucial, but his underlying metrics suggest technical and tactical readiness for Arsenal’s system. His ball-carrying statistics from deep positions indicate comfort with Arteta’s progressive defensive approach.

Long-term Value Projection

At 21, Mosquera’s statistical trajectory points toward continued improvement. His defensive actions per game have increased throughout the season, suggesting adaptability and learning capacity. This development curve, combined with his current output, makes the £13m fee appear astute business.

Arsenal’s recruitment team clearly identified statistical markers that align with their defensive requirements. Mosquera’s numbers don’t just complement Saliba and Gabriel – in several key categories, they suggest genuine competition for places.

Gabriel Magalhaes
Gabriel Magalhaes (via Football London)

The Spanish defender’s arrival provides Arteta with tactical options backed by statistical evidence. Whether deployed immediately or developed gradually, Mosquera’s metrics indicate readiness to contribute at Arsenal’s level when opportunities arise.

Arsenal Dragon

Mikel Arteta is Close to Spending £1B After Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze Signings

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 22, 2025

By

Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze signings could take Mikel Arteta's spending close to 1 billion Euros

Mikel Arteta’s Latest Summer Signings (May – July 2025)

PlayerPositionFromFeeContract Length
Kepa ArrizabalagaGoalkeeperChelsea£5m (release clause)2 years
Martin ZubimendiMidfielderReal Sociedad£51m5 years
Christian NorgaardMidfielderBrentford£10m + £5m add-ons2 years (+1 option)
Noni MaduekeWingerChelsea£35m4 years
Viktor Gyokeres*StrikerSporting CP£64m (€63.5m + €10m bonuses)5 years
Eberechi Eze*Attacking MidCrystal Palace£68m5 years

*Expected to complete shortly

Total Summer Spending: £233m (including expected deals)

All Mikel Arteta Signings Since December 2019

2020 Signings

PlayerPositionFromFeeDate
Pablo MariCentre-backFlamengo (loan made permanent)£8mJanuary 2020
Cedric SoaresRight-backSouthamptonFreeJanuary 2020
WillianWingerChelseaFreeAugust 2020
Gabriel MagalhaesCentre-backLille£27mSeptember 2020
Thomas ParteyMidfielderAtletico Madrid£45mOctober 2020
Runar Alex RunarssonGoalkeeperDijon£1.5mOctober 2020

2021 Signings

PlayerPositionFromFeeDate
Mat RyanGoalkeeperBrighton (loan)Loan feeJanuary 2021
Martin OdegaardAttacking MidfielderReal Madrid (loan)Loan feeJanuary 2021
Ben WhiteCentre-back/Right-backBrighton£50mJuly 2021
Aaron RamsdaleGoalkeeperSheffield United£24m (+£6m add-ons)August 2021
Martin OdegaardAttacking MidfielderReal Madrid (permanent)£30m (+£4m add-ons)August 2021
Takehiro TomiyasuRight-backBologna£15.5mAugust 2021
Nuno TavaresLeft-backBenfica£8mAugust 2021
Albert Sambi LokongaMidfielderAnderlecht£15mAugust 2021

2022 Signings

PlayerPositionFromFeeDate
Auston TrustyCentre-backColorado Rapids£1.8mJanuary 2022
Gabriel JesusStriker/WingerManchester City£45mJuly 2022
Oleksandr ZinchenkoLeft-backManchester City£32mJuly 2022
Matt TurnerGoalkeeperNew England Revolution£5.7mJuly 2022
MarquinhosWingerSao Paulo£3mJuly 2022
Fabio VieiraAttacking MidfielderPorto£34mJuly 2022

2023 Signings

PlayerPositionFromFeeDate
Jakub KiwiorCentre-backSpezia£17.5mJanuary 2023
Leandro TrossardWinger/ForwardBrighton£20m (+£7m add-ons)January 2023
JorginhoMidfielderChelsea£10m (+£2m add-ons)January 2023
Declan RiceMidfielderWest Ham United£100m (+£5m add-ons)July 2023
Kai HavertzMidfielder/ForwardChelsea£62.5m (+£5m add-ons)July 2023
Jurrien TimberCentre-backAjax£38mJuly 2023
David RayaGoalkeeperBrentford (loan/permanent)£27mJuly 2023

The numbers are staggering, yet telling. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution is approaching the £1 billion mark in total transfer expenditure, with the imminent arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze pushing the Spanish manager’s cumulative spending to unprecedented heights.

Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal‘s squad with surgical precision and significant investment. Transfer expenditure has already reached €934.6 million according to Transfermarkt data, with a net spend of €632.28 million ranking Arsenal third-highest in Premier League spending during this period.

The Viktor Gyokeres Coup Changes Everything

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Sporting worth an initial €63.5m plus €10m in bonuses, totaling £64 million for Sweden’s prolific striker. The 27-year-old, who scored 54 goals in 52 appearances last season in Portugal, was preferred to Benjamin Sesko by Arteta as his marquee summer acquisition.

Gyokeres will sign a five-year contract earning around €8m per season net, representing Arsenal’s statement of intent after years of near-misses in title races. The striker’s arrival addresses the most glaring weakness in Arteta’s tactical setup – a clinical finisher capable of converting the abundance of chances his possession-based system creates.

Viktor Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres (via TransferMarkt)

This isn’t just about goals; it’s about mentality. Gyokeres brings Champions League experience and proven big-game temperament that Arsenal have desperately lacked in crucial moments. His physical presence and link-up play will complement Arsenal’s intricate passing patterns while providing the directness needed against low-block defenses.

Eberechi Eze: The Creative Catalyst

Eberechi Eze could follow Gyokeres to north London in a tremendous double deal, with Crystal Palace’s attacking midfielder representing the final piece in Arteta’s tactical puzzle. After missing out on the England international previously, Arsenal are determined not to repeat that mistake.

Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze (Via GOAL.com)

Eze’s versatility across multiple attacking positions makes him invaluable in Arteta’s system. Whether operating from the left wing, central attacking midfield, or even false nine positions, his ability to drift between lines and create overloads would add unpredictability to Arsenal’s sometimes predictable build-up play.

The 27-year-old’s set-piece delivery and long-range shooting provide additional weapons Arsenal have lacked since losing creative specialists. His Premier League experience eliminates adaptation concerns, while his hunger for major trophies aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s current trajectory.

The Billion-Pound Question

These signings would push Arteta’s total spending beyond the psychological £1 billion barrier – a figure that demands scrutiny and context. Critics have questioned what Arteta has achieved after spending €792m on transfers, but such analysis ignores the complete squad overhaul undertaken.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (via BBC)

When Arteta arrived, Arsenal were a club in decline with an aging, unbalanced squad lacking Premier League quality. The transformation required wholesale change, not minor adjustments. Arsenal’s current squad value stands at €1.15 billion compared to Tottenham’s €795.8m, reflecting improved recruitment and player development.

The investment has yielded tangible progress: consecutive Champions League qualifications, sustained title challenges, and a playing identity that excites supporters. The final step – converting potential into silverware – requires the clinical edge Gyokeres provides and creative spark Eze offers.

Strategic Vindication

Approaching £1 billion in spending isn’t reckless; it’s strategic necessity in modern football’s arms race. Arsenal remain in a very healthy position regarding Premier League Profitability & Sustainability Rules, indicating sustainable financial management despite heavy investment.

The Gyokeres and Eze signings represent evolution rather than revolution. Both players fit Arteta’s tactical requirements while addressing specific weaknesses exposed in previous campaigns. This targeted approach suggests maturity in Arsenal’s transfer strategy, moving beyond panic buying toward strategic squad completion.

With these additions, Arteta’s billion-pound project nears completion. The question isn’t whether the spending was justified, but whether it finally delivers the success Arsenal’s patient supporters deserve.

Arsenal Dragon

Myles Lewis-Skelly confirms Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal before Official announcement

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 22, 2025

By

Myles Lewis-Skelly appeared to confirm Viktor Gyokeres' transfer to Arsenal before official

Arsenal’s worst-kept secret has been inadvertently confirmed by Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was spotted showing off Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go” post confirming Viktor Gyokeres’ imminent arrival at the Emirates. The young defender’s social media slip-up has sent Arsenal fans into meltdown ahead of the official announcement.

The Accidental Confirmation

Lewis-Skelly was filmed displaying Romano’s iconic “Here We Go” tweet on his phone, also hitting Gyokeres’ mask celebration. The clip, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the Arsenal academy graduate excitedly sharing the transfer news from Romano’s page.

https://twitter.com/EduardoHagn/status/1947665231779360914

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Arsenal supporters, who have been desperately awaiting official confirmation of their new striker signing. Romano’s post, which Lewis-Skelly was proudly showcasing, detailed the completed agreement between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon for the Swedish goal machine.

The Deal Details Emerge

Arsenal have agreed to pay around £55 million to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with personal terms agreed over a five-year deal and negotiations between clubs accelerating in recent days. The transfer represents a significant coup for Mikel Arteta, who has finally landed his priority striker target after months of pursuit.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1947651245390393428

The verbal agreement between all parties involved has been confirmed by both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, with only the official announcement now pending. Lewis-Skelly’s enthusiastic display of Romano’s post suggests the Arsenal squad is equally thrilled about their new teammate’s imminent arrival.

Viktor Gyokeres’ Dramatic Journey

The transfer culmination follows Gyokeres’ controversial “cut all ties with Portugal” strategy, which saw him end his relationship with Portuguese actress Ines Aguiar and publicly declare he would never play for Sporting again. His dramatic approach appears to have worked, with Arsenal’s persistence finally paying off.

The Swedish striker’s 43 goals in 50 appearances this season made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. His desperation to join Arsenal, demonstrated through his extreme personal sacrifices, suggests a player completely committed to succeeding at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s Strike Force Revolution

Gyokeres’ arrival transforms Arsenal’s attacking options completely. His pace, power, and clinical finishing provide the exact profile Arteta has been seeking to complement his tactical system. The striker’s Premier League experience with Coventry City, albeit in the Championship, gives him crucial understanding of English football’s demands.

The Swedish international’s ability to lead the line will allow Gabriel Jesus to return to his preferred false nine role, while providing tactical flexibility across multiple formations. His physical presence addresses Arsenal’s long-standing need for aerial threat in the penalty area.

Lewis-Skelly’s Innocent Mistake

The young defender’s accidental leak highlights the excitement within Arsenal’s camp about their new signing. Lewis-Skelly, who has emerged as a versatile option at left-back this season, was clearly caught up in the transfer euphoria when he decided to share Romano’s post.

Viktor Gyökeres' Mask Celebration: The Real Meaning Explained
Viktor Gyokeres (via World Soccer Talk)

His mistake has inadvertently provided Arsenal fans with the confirmation they’ve been craving, even if the club would have preferred to control the announcement timing themselves. The clip serves as perfect evidence of how significant this signing is considered within the Arsenal dressing room.

The Final Countdown

With Lewis-Skelly’s leak confirming what everyone suspected, Arsenal fans can now count down to the official announcement. Gyokeres’ arrival represents the missing piece in their title puzzle, potentially transforming them from contenders to champions.

The Swedish striker’s journey from Championship football to Arsenal via Sporting Lisbon demonstrates the power of persistence and ambition.

