Here is everything you should know about where the 4 players from the Arsenal bench during their last outing at Everton, are at now

It’s been seven months since Arsenal last played Everton. It was the last matchday of the 2023/24 EPL season, and Arsenal still had a glimmer of hope of lifting the title, with Manchester City needing a win of their last match against West Ham United.

With both matches taking place at the same time, City soon took the lead through Phil Foden in only the second minute. Their lead was doubled quarter-of-an-hour later, when Foden struck again. West Ham then pulled one back through Mohammed Kudus in the 42nd minute, giving Arsenal fans more to cheer for than their very own.

However, the ever-dependable Rodri struck just before the hour mark to restore the Cityzens’ two-goal advantage. It was quite plain-sailing for Pep Guardiola’s men from there, and the match eventually ended 3-1.

Arsenal, meanwhile, struggled to breakdown Everton’s defense. In fact, it was the visiting team from Merseyside who got the lead through Idrissa Gueye in the 40th minute. However, the Gunners equalized a couple of minutes later through Takehiro Tomiyasu, making it 1-1 going into the second half. Just like when the fans thought that Arsenal wouldn’t even be getting a consolation win, Kai Havertz found the back of the net, one minute before the regulation time, to put the Gunners 2-1 up.

Arsenal finished 2 points behind Manchester City in the table, finishing runners-up for the second year running. However, in this article we take a look at the 4 players from Arsenal bench who are currently not at the club.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale lost his starting role as a goalkeeper ever since David Raya arrived on loan from Brentford. He was then used only for Cup games of less importance. With Raya then joining the Gunners on a permanent transfer, Ramsdale left for Southampton in the 2024/25 season, and has been a regular starter there.

Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe in action for Arsenal back in 2018 (via X)

Had it not been for injuries, Emile Smith Rowe might have gone on to become another key player at the club like Bukayo Saka. But the Englishman’s fitness largely affected his game time, and the Englishman, after 6 years as pro at Arsenal, joined Fulham on a permanent transfer. He starts regularly for them.

Fabio Vieira

There was a lot of hype and excitement around when Fabio Vieira signed for Arsenal from Porto back in 2022. However, the young Portuguese never really lived up to his potential/hype, eventually only coming off off the bench for the club, and starting games of less importance. He has now been loaned out to Porto.

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal back in 2017 (via X)

Eddie Nketiah was always a decent backup striker for Arsenal through the years. However, in the 2023/24 season he did get a boatload of game time in the English Premier League. While it looked like he might stay as the main striker for the North London club for another year, Nketiah