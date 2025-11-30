Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Block Olivia Smith From Canada Duty After Forward Suffered Hip Injury Landing Awkwardly Last Month
Arsenal requested that Canada not select Olivia Smith for the current international window following the hip injury the 21-year-old forward sustained on national team duty in October. The Gunners intervened to prevent further risk as Smith continues managing her recovery from the setback that has limited her availability in recent weeks.
Injury Occurred During Canada’s October Fixture
Smith landed awkwardly in the 32nd minute during Canada’s match against an unnamed opponent in late October, requiring five minutes of treatment before leaving the pitch on a golf cart. The concerning scene highlighted the severity of the impact, with the forward immediately returning to Arsenal for treatment and assessment.
The Canadian winger missed Arsenal’s 4-1 victory at Leicester immediately following the injury before returning to the bench for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium. Smith was only deemed fit enough to start in the Champions League clash against Real Madrid, where she was withdrawn after 62 minutes as Arsenal managed her workload carefully.
Stoney Expressed Frustration Over Player Protection
Canada manager Casey Stoney, who is a former Arsenal defender herself, had expressed frustration at the lack of protection afforded to her players following Smith’s injury. The comment suggested tension between club and country over player welfare, though Arsenal’s request for Smith’s non-selection appears to have been accepted without conflict.
Canada were already dealing with significant injury problems during their recent tour, missing Chelsea’s Kadeisha Buchanan, Gabby Carle, and Lysianne Proulx alongside Smith. The depleted squad suffered a 3-0 defeat to Japan at Peace Stadium on Friday, with goals from Momoko Tanikawa, Mina Tanaka and Aoba Fujino as the hosts dominated proceedings.
The result extended Canada’s longest losing run since 2019, leaving them without a goal for 364 minutes. For Arsenal, the priority remains Smith’s full recovery rather than rushing her back into international action. The club’s intervention demonstrates their cautious approach to managing the young forward’s fitness after her awkward landing last month threatened to sideline her for an extended period.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal are six points clear at the top as they head to Stamford Bridge for what could be the defining match of the Premier League season so far. A win for the Gunners would stretch their advantage to nine points over second-placed Chelsea, potentially ending any title conversation before Christmas.
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday, November 30, 2025
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Anthony Taylor
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Form Guide
Arsenal were 1-0 winners in the meeting between the sides at Emirates Stadium last season, with Mikel Merino’s 20th-minute goal settling matters in the March encounter. The Gunners haven’t lost at Stamford Bridge in their last six visits, maintaining an impressive record against the Blues.
Chelsea come into this fixture riding high after winning their previous Premier League game, beating Tottenham Hotspur at home. It was a 4-1 victory at Emirates Stadium, and they followed that up with a dominant 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona. Estevao has quickly established himself at Chelsea and has been one of the most exciting players this season, with nine goals in his last 13 games for club and country.
Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich, making them the only team with five wins from five in Europe this season.
Team News
Arsenal will be without several key players. Gabriel Magalhaes – Thigh injury, out for several weeks and not expected back until later in December at the earliest. Leandro Trossard – Minor muscle problem, touch-and-go for Chelsea with expectation he is back within days rather than weeks.
Viktor Gyökeres – Hamstring issue, major doubt for Chelsea but could return within the next week if he passes final tests. Kai Havertz – Knee injury, very close to a return and may feature against Chelsea or in early December if there is no setback. Gabriel Jesus – Long-term ACL/knee recovery, doing well after a behind-closed-doors friendly and targeting an early January competitive return.
For Chelsea, Cole Palmer – Groin and toe injuries but now fully available and expected to feature vs Arsenal. Romeo Lavia – Thigh/quad problem, ruled out and not expected back until sometime in December at the earliest. Levi Colwill – ACL/knee surgery, long-term absentee with no firm date but unlikely to play again this season.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernández, Garnacho; Pedro
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Merino
What is a Swiss Model? Clubs in UWCL in Danger of Exclusion as WSL Proposes Major Revamp
WSL Football is considering a radical overhaul of the Women’s League Cup that would exclude all clubs competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League from next season’s tournament.
The proposal, which clubs have reportedly voted in favour of, aims to reduce fixture congestion and address welfare concerns as the women’s football calendar continues expanding.
Arsenal and Chelsea Face League Cup Ban Under Proposed Swiss Model Format
Under the current format, Champions League participants skip the group stage and enter directly at the quarter-finals, meaning they play significantly fewer matches than clubs competing from the start. Chelsea lifted last season’s trophy after just three games, whilst lower-ranked sides needed to play at least six matches to reach the same stage.
Understanding the Swiss Model
The proposed Swiss model would abolish the group stage entirely, requiring every participating club to play six matches before reaching the knockout rounds. This format mirrors the system already implemented in this season’s Women’s Champions League, where teams face six different opponents rather than playing home-and-away fixtures against three group rivals.
Each club would be ranked in one overall table based on results from those six matches. The top-performing teams would then progress to the knockout stage, creating a more streamlined competition structure. For non-European clubs, the number of matches would remain unchanged at six before the knockouts.
Impact on Top Clubs
If implemented this season, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United would have been excluded from the competition entirely. Based on current WSL standings, both Manchester clubs and Chelsea would face expulsion next season, fundamentally reshaping the tournament’s competitive landscape.
The Telegraph reports the changes are designed to manage player load amid an increasingly congested fixture calendar. The WSL’s expansion to 14 teams from 2026-27, combined with European commitments and the inaugural Club World Cup in 2028, has created significant scheduling challenges that WSL Football believes require immediate intervention.
Despite potentially losing three elite clubs, the competition would maintain its current participant numbers. Both the WSL and WSL 2 are expanding to 14 teams next season, offsetting the absence of Champions League qualifiers with additional clubs from both divisions.
The proposal has divided opinion within women’s football. While some view it as an opportunity for smaller clubs to compete for silverware without facing the WSL’s dominant forces, others argue it devalues the competition by removing the strongest teams. Since the tournament’s inception in 2011, only Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have ever lifted the trophy.
Rob Holding – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Robert Holding is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Rob Holding is a highly skilled English footballer, born on September 20, 1995. He is an accomplished centre-back who currently plays for Arsenal, one of the top football clubs in the English Premier League. Holding has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, showcasing his exceptional defensive skills and ability to read the game. He is a player who is always willing to go the extra mile for his team, and his tenacity on the field has earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of the fans.
In addition to his success at the club level, Holding has also represented his country at the under-21 level, demonstrating his potential as a rising star in English football. Despite his young age, Holding has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, and his continued development promises great things for both Arsenal and the English national team.
Rob Holding Net Worth and Salary
As of 2025, Rob Holding’s estimated net worth stands at €1.8 million. Holding signed a contract with Arsenal FC worth £13 million, with an annual salary of £2 million. Prior to joining Arsenal, Holding played for Bolton Wanderers, where he earned a weekly wage of only £250. He is now a part of the Major League Soccer club, Colorado Rapids, earning £780,000.
Holding’s current market value is estimated at €10 million, a decrease from its peak of €18 million in June of 2021. Despite the fluctuation in his market value, Holding remains a valuable player for his club with his impressive defensive skills and dedication to the team.
Rob Holding Club Career
Rob Holding started his football career with Stalybridge Celtic Juniors and later joined Bolton Wanderers’ youth system at the age of seven. He made his professional debut for Bolton in August 2015 and was voted as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season. Holding was signed by Arsenal in July 2016 for around £2 million.
He made his debut for Arsenal against Liverpool in August 2016 and went on to become a regular member of the team. Holding won his first FA Cup with Arsenal in May 2017 and scored his first goal for the club in September of that year. Holding suffered a serious knee injury in December 2018 but returned to the team in September 2019.
He has since made over 100 appearances for Arsenal and signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2021. Holding scored his first Premier League goal in May 2022 but was also sent off for the first time in his career in a match against Tottenham Hotspur. He is now playing for the Colorado Rapids.
Rob Holding International Career
In May 2016, Holding was added to the England under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament to replace Brendan Galloway. He made his debut for the team against Guinea on May 23, 2016. Holding played two matches and was an unused substitute in the final, which England won 2-1 against France.
He was later chosen for the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad in Poland but did not feature in any of the matches as England was knocked out in the semi-final. Between 2016 and 2017, Holding played five times for the under-21 team.
Rob Holding Family
When Rob Holding completed his move from Bolton Wanderers to Arsenal in 2016, it was a moment of great pride for his father Stuart. Stuart had watched his son progress through the ranks of Bolton Wanderers, and to see him make the jump to a top Premier League club like Arsenal did a dream come true. Stuart had always believed in his son’s abilities and had supported him throughout his journey as a footballer.
Rob Holding Girlfriend
Rob Holding is currently dating Paige Almendariz, who is not only an Instagram model but also a footballer. Paige used to play for UNLV and is currently a member of SC Braga. The couple first met in 2018 and have been together ever since. Holding and Almendariz often share pictures of each other on social media, showing their love for each other.
Rob Holding Sponsorship and Endorsement
As of 2023, Rob Holding wears Nike apparel during matches but does not have a formal sponsorship deal. Despite this, he has been known to collaborate with Nike on social media, posting pictures and videos in their gear. While some players rely heavily on sponsorship deals for income, Holding’s focus remains on his on-field performance and he has not actively pursued any major endorsement deals.
Rob Holding Cars and Tattoos
As of 2023, it appears that the player is the owner of a Range Rover car. However, tattoos are not currently a concern for him. While some footballers are known for their intricate and sometimes controversial tattoos, the player seems to have chosen to focus on other aspects of his life and career.
