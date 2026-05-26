Arsenal
Arsenal Get Major Boost as Key PSG Due Race Against Time for Budapest Final
Arsenal received significant pre-final news on May 25 as PSG confirmed Achraf Hakimi is unlikely to start Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, while Ousmane Dembele’s participation remains uncertain.
Both players missed PSG’s internal 20-minute friendly on Saturday with neither rejoining full team training. Hakimi has been limited to individual sessions since his thigh injury during the Bayern Munich semi-final and is not expected back in group training until Wednesday at the earliest. Three days to prove fitness before a Champions League final is an almost impossible timeline.
The Hakimi Situation Hurts PSG Badly
Hakimi is irreplaceable in Luis Enrique’s system. His right-back runs create width, overloads and goal-scoring opportunities that no other PSG player replicates. Warren Zaire-Emery covering the position would fundamentally alter how PSG attack.
Fabian Ruiz would shift into midfield and the shape becomes completely different. Arsenal know Hakimi’s absence removes PSG’s primary source of right-flank danger and Bukayo Saka could have the space he desperately needs.
Dembele’s Confidence vs Medical Caution
Dembele pulled up with calf tightness against Paris FC and told RMC Sport he is fine and confident of being ready. However, PSG’s medical staff appear more cautious, keeping him in individual sessions rather than risking aggravation before the final. His history of injuries across his career deserves honest acknowledgment here. Dembele has a remarkable ability to predict his own fitness then break down again on the pitch.
Arsenal Must Not Get Distracted
Arteta will tell his players to focus entirely on their own preparation and ignore PSG’s injury updates. That is the correct approach. Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season. Their defensive structure, Declan Rice’s leadership and Saka’s brilliance make them genuine winners regardless of who PSG fields in Budapest.
Also read: Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer
Arsenal
Arsenal Ready to Make Aggressive Move for Julian Alvarez After Atletico Madrid Green Light
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is preparing an aggressive transfer approach for Julian Alvarez after the Argentine confirmed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.
Alvarez’s representatives reiterated his exit wish to Atletico on May 25, triggering a scramble involving Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG. Atletico demand £130 million for the 26-year-old World Cup winner who has scored 48 goals in 104 appearances since joining from Manchester City for £82 million in 2024.
The Arsenal Case is Compelling
Berta knows Alvarez personally, having overseen his Atletico move from City. That relationship matters enormously in modern football transfers. Arsenal need a forward desperately. Viktor Gyokeres cost a fortune and flopped.
The Premier League title demands elite attacking reinforcement heading into a potential dynasty building phase. Alvarez scored 29 goals in 54 appearances this season. He is exactly what Arsenal lack and everyone knows it.
The Complications Are Real
Atletico rejected Barcelona’s approach involving Ferran Torres plus cash without hesitation. Simeone publicly acknowledged Arsenal interest while insisting the decision belongs to Alvarez alone.
The Argentine’s contract runs until 2030, giving Atletico enormous negotiating power. Alvarez reportedly prefers Barcelona if he leaves but the Catalans genuinely cannot afford £130 million in the current financial climate.
PSG potentially could but chose to focus transfer budget elsewhere after their Champions League triumph.
Arsenal Can Win This
Alvarez will only consider returning to England if the club is based in London. Arsenal are the only London option among serious suitors.
That geographical preference combined with Berta’s existing relationship and Premier League champion status makes Arsenal realistic frontrunners despite the enormous fee. Arteta needs a 20 plus goal striker immediately. Alvarez is a 20 plus goal striker. The logic writes itself. Arsenal should spend whatever it takes.
Also read: Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what could prove decisive for the Gunners’ Premier League title ambitions. Arsenal sit top of the table with 61 points from 28 matches, five points clear of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, while Chelsea occupy 7th with 45 points after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
This represents a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack before facing Brighton away on Wednesday. Chelsea arrive at the Emirates in patchy form under Liam Rosenior, who has won just two of his eight league matches since replacing Enzo Maresca in January despite an encouraging start to his tenure.
Kick-off: 4:30 GMT, Sunday, March 1, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports
Kai Havertz Returns to Haunt Former Club
Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Kai Havertz will train on Saturday ahead of the Chelsea clash, giving the German a chance to feature against his former employers. Havertz has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since early February, but scored the winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final victory over Chelsea earlier this month.
The 26 year old has endured a nightmare campaign with injuries limiting him to just 158 Premier League minutes this season, though he has still managed two goals and two assists when available. Viktor Gyokeres has flourished in Havertz’s absence, scoring twice in the 4-1 North London Derby demolition of Tottenham last weekend.
Rosenior Yet to Face Top Six Opposition
Liam Rosenior faces his first test against a top six side in the league since taking charge of Chelsea, having only faced teams sitting 7th or lower during his opening eight matches. His winning run needs proper context, given the quality of opposition, with recent dropped points against Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge exposing serious vulnerabilities.
Arteta has beaten Rosenior twice already this season in the two legged Carabao Cup semi final, and the Spanish manager will fancy his chances of completing a treble over the Chelsea boss. Bukayo Saka should be fit despite limping off late against Spurs, while Ben White remains doubtful with a niggle.
Predicted Lineups: Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Also read: Kai Havertz Injury Update: Real Timeline and Medical Details Revealed!
Arsenal Dragon
Update Given Following Arsenal Injury Scare as Olivia Smith Discharged From Hospital After Being Stretchered Off During FA Cup Win Over Bristol City
Arsenal star Olivia Smith has been discharged from hospital after being stretchered off the field during their Women’s FA Cup game against Bristol City. The forward, who joined the Gunners in the summer, played just under an hour before being forced off with pictures showing a neck brace around the 21 year old at Meadow Park.
This was a worrying moment for Arsenal supporters watching on Sunday afternoon. The Canadian international went down, receiving lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher as a precaution. Thankfully, the injury appears to be far less serious than initially feared.
Left Hospital Yesterday Evening
According to Arsenal reporter Tim Stillman, Olivia Smith left the hospital yesterday evening after tests were run and will return to be assessed this week ahead of the March international break. This is brilliant news for Arsenal, who cannot afford to lose Smith for any length of time, given her importance to the team.
It is believed that her involvement with Canada is still up in the air, with the Canucks facing a triple header of friendlies against Colombia, Argentina, and the United States over the coming two weeks. Arsenal’s next match sees them face London City Lionesses in mid March.
Big Boost for Champions League Hopes
With no video available for Arsenal’s cup game against Bristol City, there was huge concern surrounding Smith’s condition for those unable to attend the game at Meadow Park. Thankfully, what seemed initially to be a severe injury has turned out to be a fairly minor incident.
While Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo are both more than capable options to lead the line, it has been Smith who has been Renee Slegers’ favoured choice and proven to be a brilliant signing since her arrival from Liverpool. Having Smith likely available for both legs of the Chelsea Champions League quarter final is a massive boost for Arsenal’s hopes of retaining their European crown.
Also read: Arsenal Women March Schedule Set as Dates and Times Confirmed for Champions League Quarter Final Tie Against Chelsea Plus WSL Fixtures
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