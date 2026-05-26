Arsenal Get Major Boost as Key PSG Due Race Against Time for Budapest Final

Arsenal received significant pre-final news on May 25 as PSG confirmed Achraf Hakimi is unlikely to start Saturday’s Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, while Ousmane Dembele’s participation remains uncertain.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Hakimi is NOT expected to be fit to face Arsenal in the Champions League Final!



— @lequipe pic.twitter.com/dO3xesXy4j — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) May 24, 2026

Both players missed PSG’s internal 20-minute friendly on Saturday with neither rejoining full team training. Hakimi has been limited to individual sessions since his thigh injury during the Bayern Munich semi-final and is not expected back in group training until Wednesday at the earliest. Three days to prove fitness before a Champions League final is an almost impossible timeline.

Reports suggest Hakimi is NOT expected to be fit to start vs Arsenal in the Champions League Final 💔 pic.twitter.com/BpQJOgVyUc — t7psg (@t7psg_) May 26, 2026

The Hakimi Situation Hurts PSG Badly

Hakimi is irreplaceable in Luis Enrique’s system. His right-back runs create width, overloads and goal-scoring opportunities that no other PSG player replicates. Warren Zaire-Emery covering the position would fundamentally alter how PSG attack.

🚨 PSG injury concerns ahead of the Champions League final 👀



Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi both missed PSG’s in-house friendly, with Hakimi now a major doubt to start against Arsenal. ❌



[Goal] pic.twitter.com/iJF0BCQBbM — Speedline (@speedlinexx) May 25, 2026

Fabian Ruiz would shift into midfield and the shape becomes completely different. Arsenal know Hakimi’s absence removes PSG’s primary source of right-flank danger and Bukayo Saka could have the space he desperately needs.

Dembele’s Confidence vs Medical Caution

Dembele pulled up with calf tightness against Paris FC and told RMC Sport he is fine and confident of being ready. However, PSG’s medical staff appear more cautious, keeping him in individual sessions rather than risking aggravation before the final. His history of injuries across his career deserves honest acknowledgment here. Dembele has a remarkable ability to predict his own fitness then break down again on the pitch.

🚨 GOOD NEWS FOR ARSENAL: Achraf Hakimi is NOT expected to be fit for the Champions League final vs Arsenal ❌



Huge blow for PSG ahead of the #UCL biggest game of the season. (@GFFN) pic.twitter.com/FnCnqH1Xma — MatchDay Central (@MatchDCentral) May 24, 2026

Arsenal Must Not Get Distracted

Arteta will tell his players to focus entirely on their own preparation and ignore PSG’s injury updates. That is the correct approach. Arsenal remain unbeaten across 14 Champions League matches this season. Their defensive structure, Declan Rice’s leadership and Saka’s brilliance make them genuine winners regardless of who PSG fields in Budapest.

🚨DEMBÉLÉ ET HAKIMI SONT DE RETOUR À L’ENTRAÎNEMENT COLLECTIF AVANT PSG-ARSENAL



Deux énormes bonnes nouvelles pour le PSG à quelques jours du choc européen face aux Gunners.



(@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/KpNB1r5s3F — Lives Foot (@livesfoot) May 26, 2026

Also read: Mary Earps Edging Closer to WSL Return With London City Lionesses Interested as PSG Exit Looms This Summer