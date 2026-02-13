Arsenal
Arsenal Star Named WSL Player of the Month for January as Midfielder Continues Outstanding Form Following 400th Appearance Milestone
Kim Little has been named January’s Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month, recognition that follows her 400th appearance for Arsenal. The captain has made an outstanding start to 2026, completing every minute in the WSL and helping secure two clean sheets and four points from fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea.
Little drove the midfield against United in the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium and was again pivotal in the disciplined defensive display at Stamford Bridge that delivered that historic 2-0 win over the Blues. This is absolutely deserved recognition for one of Arsenal’s most influential players, who continues to perform at the highest level despite being 35 years old.
400th Appearance Came in Belgium
Little’s landmark 400th appearance came in Belgium as Arsenal won 4-0 at OH Leuven to close in on a Champions League London derby with Chelsea. The Scottish playmaker came on as a second half substitute in the 82nd minute, replacing Olivia Smith, to reach 400 appearances.
This achievement is even more notable given the time she spent playing in the USA and Australia during her career. Little has become one of the defining figures of the modern Arsenal era, establishing herself as an absolute legend at the club.
Chelsea Awaits in Champions League Quarterfinals
Provided nothing dramatic unfolds at Meadow Park next week, Chelsea awaits in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal hold a commanding 4-0 advantage from the first leg and are overwhelming favorites to progress to a mouth watering London derby in the last eight.
Little will be central to Arsenal’s hopes of defending their Champions League crown, with the midfielder’s experience and leadership qualities proving invaluable during the knockout stages of major competitions. Her consistent performances continue to set the standard for everyone around her.
Also read: Three Arsenal Women Players and Manager Renee Slegers Up for WSL Awards After Unbeaten January Includes Landmark Chelsea Victory at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal
Eni Aluko Responds to Laura Woods’ Damning Comments With Long Statement as Ian Wright Row Continues
Eni Aluko has responded to a lengthy social media thread from Laura Woods amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her feud with Ian Wright. Aluko caused outrage in 2025 when she accused Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits, and she has reaffirmed her stance this week.
The former England international, who represented the Lionesses 105 times during her career, bemoaned the fact that two men, Wright and Nedum Onuoha, were on the punditry panel for the Women’s Euro 2025 final. This reignited a debate that many thought had been settled months ago.
Woods Pushes Back on Caps Argument
Woods took to social media on Monday morning to post a long thread explaining that caps don’t win automatic work. That comment came after Aluko pointed out she was sitting in the stands of last year’s final next to Fara Williams, who has 172 England caps.
The TNT Sports presenter added, “The women’s game should be by women for women is one of the most damaging phrases I’ve heard. It will not only drag women’s sport backwards, it will drag women’s punditry in all forms of the game backwards.” This is a fair point from Woods, who has built her career on merit rather than relying on playing credentials.
Aluko Stands Firm on Position
Responding to Woods, with whom she has worked previously, the 38 year old stated, “I respect Laura’s opinion as I have always done. I believe that women’s football should prioritise women as the faces of the sport. I think women should be the dominant force in the women’s game in the same way that men are the dominant force in the men’s game.”
Aluko also slammed Wright for declining her attempted apology last year. “When I apologised to Ian Wright publicly and privately, he had an opportunity to show grace. Unfortunately my sincerity, my humility, was met with disrespect.” This ongoing feud shows no signs of ending anytime soon.
Also read: London City Lionesses vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Nervy 2-1 Victory Over Brighton
Arsenal‘s 2-1 win over Brighton on December 27 revealed three critical truths about their title challenge and season trajectory heading into the final stretch.
The Gunners showed resilience but exposed defensive vulnerabilities that could prove catastrophic against Manchester City. Martin Odegaard’s clinical finishing and Brighton’s own goal masked deeper problems within Arsenal’s structure. Mikel Arteta’s men survived because Brighton lacked quality, not because Arsenal dominated.
Arsenal’s Defensive Fragility Remains Their Achilles Heel
Myles Lewis-Skelly’s nervous display highlighted Arsenal’s defensive depth concerns. The young left-back was withdrawn after 67 minutes with Arteta forced to shift Piero Hincapie left and introduce Gabriel Magalhaes. Brighton created legitimate chances through Yasin Ayari and Yankuba Minteh, with the latter forcing a world-class David Raya save in the 89th minute.
Manchester City will punish these defensive lapses ruthlessly. William Saliba appeared uncomfortable throughout, and Lewis-Skelly’s inexperience showed repeatedly. Arsenal need Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori back to full fitness immediately. Without consistent defensive solidity, no amount of Odegaard brilliance secures the title.
Fortuitous Circumstances Carried Arsenal Rather Than Merit
Georginio Rutter’s own goal proved the difference in reality. Arsenal should have been 2 to 0 up at half-time with multiple clear chances. Martin Zubimendi had a guilt-edge header saved by Bart Verbruggen. Leandro Trossard fired wide from close range.
The hosts never played at optimum level despite dominating possession. Brighton grew into the game after half-time and genuinely threatened. The narrative of Arsenal’s unstoppable form crumbles when examining performance metrics. They’re winning tightly contested matches through individual moments rather than systematic dominance.
Gyokeres Still Needs Time to Adjust
Viktor Gyokeres had a sloppy opening 45 minutes according to GOAL’s ratings. The Swedish summer signing is struggling to find rhythm in Arsenal’s system. His involvement in link up play remains pedestrian.
Arsenal invested heavily in Gyokeres expecting elite performance immediately. Instead they’re watching a player adapting to new surroundings without consistent output. Against City’s defensive intensity, Gyokeres cannot afford settling in periods. Arsenal need him sharp now, not eventually.
Also read: Opta Supercomputer Predicts Arsenal’s Upcoming Fixture Against Brighton
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Odegaard’s Clinical Finish and Rutter Own Goal Secure Gunners Top Spot
Arsenal secured a 2 to 1 win over Brighton on December 27 to maintain their Premier League summit position. Martin Odegaard’s clinical 15th-minute finish set the tone before Georginio Rutter’s own goal in the 53rd minute appeared to secure a comfortable victory.
Diego Gomez’s 64th-minute rebound sparked a nervy finish, but David Raya’s world-class save from Yankuba Minteh sealed crucial three points as Arsenal held their two-point cushion over Manchester City.
Goalkeepers and Defence
David Raya (8/10): Didn’t really have a great deal to do for the first 60 minutes. He could do little about Brighton’s goal but made a world-class stop to deny Minteh late on with fierce curling strike.
Declan Rice (7/10): Playing in an unfamiliar right-back role, the midfielder played his part in the buildup to Odegaard’s goal. His corner led to Arsenal’s second. Did a solid job once again for his team in an energetic display.
William Saliba (6/10): The Frenchman had no real howlers but didn’t excel in Arsenal’s backline either. Will be glad to have centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes back alongside him soon.
Piero Hincapie (7/10): The summer signing has been a solid addition for Arsenal and didn’t do much wrong, both at centre-back and left back against Brighton.
Myles Lewis-Skelly (5/10): On his first Premier League start of the season, partly due to Riccardo Calafiori’s withdrawal from the warm-up, he did not do a great deal. Arteta chose to take off the left-back, move Hincapie to that position, and bring on Gabriel instead.
Midfield and Attack
Martin Odegaard (7/10): Rifled in a terrific finish when given time and space to do so. Had a bit of swagger early on but that dimmed as Brighton turned on the pressure.
Martin Zubimendi (6/10): Was part of a midfield that looked in control and then that switched after the Brighton goal. May need to offer a bit more going forward.
Mikel Merino (6/10): The Spaniard has been excellent as a makeshift striker but wasn’t nearly as effective in his usual midfield role.
Bukayo Saka (7/10): Calmly assisted Odegaard for Arsenal’s opener and had the beating of left-back Maxim De Cuyper. Didn’t have many moments to shine but still can produce something from nothing.
Viktor Gyokeres (5/10): Had a sloppy and unconvincing start, both with and without the ball. Improved a bit but it’s just not clicking for the summer signing.
Leandro Trossard (6/10): The Belgian, who was getting a bit of stick from the travelling support, had a decent game against his former club but wasn’t as effective as the encounter wore on.
Also read: Arsenal vs. Brighton: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”