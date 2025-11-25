Arsenal
Arsenal’s Expected Changes vs. Bayern Munich: Arteta Confirms Major Injury Boosts Ahead of Champions League Showdown
Arsenal face Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening with Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Noni Madueke all in contention to start after weeks sidelined through injury. Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference delivered encouraging news about multiple players returning, though managing their minutes will prove crucial given most cannot complete 90 minutes yet.
Odegaard’s Return Provides Massive Creative Boost
Arteta confirmed Odegaard is “hopeful” to be in the squad against Bayern after missing Arsenal’s last seven matches with his MCL knee injury sustained on October 4. “We’re going to have a meeting now to decide on Martin. He was very close for the previous game, so we are hopeful that tomorrow he can be in the squad as well,” Arteta stated Monday afternoon.
The Norwegian captain trained fully on Tuesday and watched Arsenal’s 4-1 demolition of Tottenham from the Emirates stands, suggesting his fitness has progressed significantly. His creativity has been sorely missed—Arsenal relied on Eberechi Eze’s brilliance to unlock Spurs, but Bayern’s defensive organization requires Odegaard’s specific ability to thread passes between compact lines.
Martinelli and Madueke Both Available to Start
Arteta confirmed both wingers are “in contention to start” after returning to full training. Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping off after Arsenal’s 1-0 Crystal Palace victory on October 26, missing five consecutive fixtures with his thigh injury. Madueke made a brief substitute appearance against Tottenham, his first involvement since sustaining knee problems against Manchester City on September 21.
Their availability provides tactical flexibility Arteta desperately needs. Bayern’s pace on the counter through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane demands fresh legs capable of tracking back, something tired players cannot sustain for 90 minutes. Arteta acknowledged this challenge: “We need to be very mindful about how many of those players we put on the pitch because most of them might not be available to finish 90 minutes.”
Gyokeres and Havertz Target Chelsea Return
Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz won’t feature against Bayern but are progressing toward weekend availability against Chelsea. Arteta revealed: “Really good both of them, in the next few days they will have scans to see if we can push them for the weekend.” Gyokeres has missed Arsenal’s last three matches with his hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1, while Havertz hasn’t played since August 17 following knee surgery.
Gabriel Jesus continues his ACL rehabilitation and Arsenal have organized a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United on Thursday to provide him match minutes. “Yeah, he’s quite close to be fair and it’s earlier than expected,” Arteta admitted. “In the next few days he’ll have another chance with a game that we’re going to organize for him.”
Defensive Options Remain Stable
Gabriel Magalhaes is ruled out for one to two months with his thigh injury, meaning Piero Hincapie will continue alongside William Saliba at centre-back. Both Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori trained Tuesday after being substituted early against Tottenham, with both expected to be available. Youth defender Marli Salmon also trained, providing emergency cover if needed.
Former Arsenal Women’s Star and Pien Sanders Face Backlash Over Photoshoot Revealing Start of Relationship
FC Twente midfielder Jill Roord and Den Bosch hockey player Pien Sanders have sparked controversy after an intimate photoshoot with Linda Meiden revealed the circumstances surrounding the beginning of their nine-month relationship.
The couple disclosed that both ended previous long-term relationships shortly after meeting each other, drawing criticism on social media for the timeline of events.
Roord, 28, was in a two-year relationship with Spain international Jana Fernandez when she first connected with Sanders through Instagram. Sanders, 27, had been in a 10-year relationship with hockey player Thijs van Dam before ending it days after exchanging messages with the Dutch footballer.
How Their Relationship Started
Sanders first became aware of Roord when a friend showed her a picture without her knowledge, suggesting she attend one of Roord’s matches. After a brief exchange on Instagram, Sanders ended her decade-long relationship with Van Dam, stating she had felt more attracted to women for some time.
Roord’s relationship with Fernandez was already facing difficulties due to the long-distance nature of their partnership. When Roord learned Sanders was single, she subsequently split with the Barcelona midfielder.
Speaking to Linda Meiden, Sanders acknowledged the complexity of the situation. She admitted struggling with her feelings during the initial messaging phase, describing herself as incredibly loyal and sleeping poorly due to internal conflict over the emotions she was experiencing.
Public Response and Photoshoot Controversy
The photoshoot featured several intimate images of the couple, including photos where Sanders sat on Roord’s lap and another showing Sanders kneeling with her arms around Roord’s legs. In one picture, Roord wore minimal clothing reading “I love my girlfriend” with a heart emoji replacing the word love.
Their decision to publicly share the details of how their relationship began has drawn sharp criticism on social media. Multiple users questioned the wisdom of openly discussing ending relationships to be together.
Sanders acknowledged understanding why some people remain skeptical about their relationship, particularly given the speed at which she moved on from her previous partner. However, both women defended their decisions, emphasizing personal happiness over external judgment.
Roord stated that while they were aware their decisions would shock others, the most important consideration was living with themselves and being happy.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in a mouthwatering Champions League clash between the competition’s only two sides maintaining perfect records after four matches. Both sit on 12 points, with only Bayern’s superior goal difference keeping them top of the 36-team table.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane
Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens
Gabriel Magalhaes remains sidelined for one to two months with the thigh injury sustained during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. Piero Hincapie deputized impressively during Saturday’s 4-1 North London derby demolition and will continue alongside William Saliba at centre-back.
Viktor Gyokeres is another serious doubt after missing the Tottenham fixture with his hamstring problem sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Merino operated successfully as emergency striker against Spurs, providing Leandro Trossard’s assist, and could repeat that role if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.
Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all remain doubtful pending final fitness tests. Riccardo Calafiori recovered from his hip issue to feature against Tottenham and could start at left-back.
Bayern’s Suspension and Injury Issues
Bayern will be without Luis Diaz for Tuesday’s fixture after the former Liverpool winger received a three-match Champions League ban following his red card against Paris Saint-Germain. His absence removes one of Bayern’s most dangerous attacking threats.
Serge Gnabry is expected to return from the knee issue that kept him out of Saturday’s 6-2 thrashing of Freiburg. His availability provides crucial attacking depth given Diaz’s suspension.
Jamal Musiala (ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) are definitely ruled out, significantly weakening Bayern’s options. Seventeen-year-old prodigy Lennart Karl could feature after becoming Bayern’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer earlier this season and contributing a goal and assist against Freiburg.
Arsenal’s Emirates Fortress
Arsenal have won 15 consecutive Champions League home matches at the Emirates Stadium during the league phase/group stage format. Their defensive record this season is unprecedented—four matches, four wins, 11 goals scored, zero conceded. Only Bayern’s 14 goals scored keeps them off top spot.
The Gunners demolished Atletico Madrid 4-0 and beat Olympiacos 2-0 at home, showcasing their ability to dominate elite opposition on their own patch. Their 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham on Saturday extended their winning run to 11 victories from their last 12 matches across all competitions.
Bayern’s Unbeaten Streak
Bayern Munich have gone 18 matches unbeaten across all competitions since mid-August, winning 17 of those fixtures. Their only draw came against Union Berlin earlier this month. Vincent Kompany’s side have been ruthless in attack, averaging 2.5 goals per game in the Bundesliga while sitting top of the table.
Their Champions League form has been equally impressive—victories over PSG away and a 5-1 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk at the Allianz Arena demonstrated their attacking firepower. However, they’ve conceded in three of four European matches, suggesting Arsenal’s perfect defensive record could be challenged.
Head-to-Head History
Bayern hold a significant historical advantage, winning eight of 14 competitive meetings compared to Arsenal’s three victories. The most recent encounters favored Bayern—they won on aggregate in 2024 after a 2-2 Emirates draw, having previously knocked Arsenal out in both 2016-17 and 2012-13.
However, those fixtures came during Arsenal’s transitional years. The current iteration under Mikel Arteta represents the strongest Arsenal squad since the Invincibles era, sitting six points clear at the Premier League summit while maintaining their perfect European record.
The Stakes
This fixture could determine who finishes top of the Champions League league phase, securing automatic qualification to the round of 16 while avoiding the playoff round. Arsenal need just four more points from their remaining four matches to guarantee top-eight finish.
For Bayern, victory would maintain their unbeaten run and send a message to European rivals that they remain Germany’s dominant force. Vincent Kompany’s tactical innovations have revitalized a side that looked vulnerable last season, but Arsenal’s home fortress presents their sternest test yet.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 26th, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Shocking Viewership Numbers for Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women Revealed, Leaves WSL Concerned
The Women’s Super League is facing a broadcasting crisis after only 71,000 people watched Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal versus Chelsea on November 8, fewer than the 57,000 who actually attended the Emirates Stadium.
Just 71,000 Viewers: Arsenal vs Chelsea TV Figures Expose WSL’s Saturday Noon Scheduling Disaster
The shocking figures represent a catastrophic drop from the 732,000 viewers who watched the same fixture last season when it aired free-to-air on BBC during the men’s international break. Sky Sports Main Event averaged just 55,900 viewers, with another 15,100 tuning in via Sky Sports Premier League.
Multiple WSL sources have identified the Saturday noon kick-off as the primary culprit behind the collapse. The timing is particularly concerning given that 49 of the season’s first 66 WSL matches have kicked off at noon or 11:55am, a dramatic shift from the traditional 2pm Sunday slot.
The £65m Sky Deal’s Unintended Consequences
Under Sky’s £65m five-year contract for 118 live matches per season, Sunday noon has been designated as the flagship slot. The broadcaster scrapped Sunday evening kick-offs because they were unpopular with match-going fans and families, despite attracting strong TV audiences that benefited from retaining Premier League viewers.
Saturday lunchtimes present an impossible challenge. Arsenal versus Chelsea competed directly with Tottenham versus Manchester United on TNT Sports (which kicked off 30 minutes earlier), seven EFL matches on Sky, and countless grassroots games nationwide. TNT’s early Saturday Premier League slot regularly attracts over a million viewers, while EFL coverage combines for around 500,000.
The noon slots also clash with junior and grassroots football, alienating a core demographic. Last season’s WSL average was 337,000 on Sky and 682,000 on BBC, achieved largely through later Sunday afternoon and evening kick-offs.
Broader Concerns Beyond Scheduling
The viewership collapse feeds into worries that the WSL hasn’t capitalised on England’s Euro 2025 triumph. Average attendance through six match rounds sits at just 6,500 , a 1% decline year-on-year according to the Women’s Sports Trust. Arsenal account for over one-third of the league’s total ticket sales, masking struggles elsewhere.
