Confirmed: Arsenal Complete New Signing Crucial for the Club

Arsenal have secured David Raya‘s future with an improved contract that increases his salary while maintaining his existing deal length, underlining the Spanish goalkeeper’s status as fundamental to Mikel Arteta‘s project.

Read More: Mikel Arteta’s First 300 Games Compared to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal Start – The Spaniard Trumps Le Professeur

David Raya Contract Details

Raya has finalized terms on an upgraded agreement that boosts his wages from the reported £100,000-per-week he earned under his original permanent contract signed during summer 2024. The new deal keeps his existing 2028 expiration date, though sources confirm an extension option exists beyond that timeframe.

The agreement was completed earlier this summer but Arsenal chose not to officially announce the contract renewal. This approach mirrors Leandro Trossard’s improved deal from earlier in 2025, which similarly increased wages without extending contract length and went unannounced by the club.

Read More: Ethan Nwaneri New Contract Details: Young Stars Commits Future to Arsenal with Lucrative 4-Year Extension

David Raya’s Arsenal Impact

Since arriving from Brentford initially on loan during summer 2023, Raya has established himself among England’s elite goalkeepers. His performances earned consecutive Premier League Golden Gloves awards in 2023/24 and 2024/25, sharing last season’s accolade with Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels.

Raya’s distribution quality and shot-stopping ability have proven crucial to Arsenal’s title challenges, with his composure under pressure providing the defensive foundation for their attacking approach.

Broader Contract Strategy

Arsenal’s retention of Raya forms part of wider contract negotiations securing key players. Bukayo Saka’s discussions have reached advanced stages, while Jurrien Timber entered talks over a new long-term deal last week.

Martin Zubimendi, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (Via X-Arsenal)

The club recently secured William Saliba on a five-year contract, while Gabriel Magalhães extended his deal until 2029 in June. These renewals demonstrate Arsenal’s commitment to building around their established core rather than seeking external replacements.

Raya’s improved terms reward his exceptional performances while preventing potential interest from rival clubs seeking elite goalkeeping options.

Read More: Fabrizio Romano Confirms One Player Who Will Leave Arsenal in the Next Transfer Window