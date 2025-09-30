ATROCIOUS! Arsenal Have a Very Concerning Record Against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium

Tuesday evening’s Champions League encounter carries extra significance for Arsenal, who face the uncomfortable reality of losing their last three home matches against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium.

Three Consecutive Home Defeats

Arsenal‘s recent Emirates record against the Greek champions reveals a troubling pattern spanning different competitions. The most recent defeat came on March 18, 2021, when Olympiacos secured a 1-0 Europa League victory at the Emirates, though Arsenal progressed on aggregate 3-2.

Just over a year earlier, on February 27, 2020, Arsenal suffered a damaging Europa League defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Olympiacos. This result saw them eliminated on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The pattern began in 2015 when Arsenal lost 3-2 to Olympiacos during the Champions League group stage. David Ospina’s costly errors contributed to a defeat that ultimately saw Arsenal finish bottom of their group.

A Psychological Barrier

Three consecutive home defeats against the same opponent represents an unprecedented vulnerability in Arsenal’s European record. Despite superior resources and squad quality, Olympiacos have consistently found tactical solutions to neutralize Arsenal’s home advantage.

Mikel Arteta (via Sky Sports)

This pattern transcends individual managers and playing styles, suggesting deeper tactical issues Arsenal have struggled to solve against Olympiacos’ organized defensive structure and counter-attacking threat.

Breaking the Curse

Mikel Arteta’s current squad possesses significantly greater quality than previous Arsenal teams that faced Olympiacos. The additions of Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Zubimendi provide attacking firepower that should overwhelm the Greek champions.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Decland Rice (via Evening Standard)

However, historical records create psychological weight that players must overcome. Arsenal must approach Tuesday’s fixture with determination to finally break this embarrassing home curse and establish dominance for future encounters against Olympiacos.

