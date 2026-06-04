Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape

Arsenal have officially confirmed their summer departures, announcing that 15 players will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30. The list includes prominent women’s players Katie McCabe, Beth Mead, and Victoria Pelova, alongside academy prospects and younger age group players. Three additional players are in negotiations over potential contract extensions.

The 15 players departing Arsenal this summer, whose contracts are expiring.



Best of luck! ➡️ pic.twitter.com/JW7vQXoO1X — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) June 4, 2026

The fact that no senior men’s first-team players appear on the released list is a genuine credit to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s contract management team. They have been meticulous about not allowing squad players to run their deals down to the final months. That professionalism means anyone departing this summer should do so, generating a fee rather than leaving on free transfers. It is the sort of attention to detail that separates well-run clubs from poorly-run ones.

🚨 Arsenal have confirmed that 15 players across the men’s, women’s and academy teams will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.



Club legends Beth Mead and Katie McCabe headline the departures from the women’s team after years of service in North London.



No… pic.twitter.com/GQLQOxTW6z — Liquid Gooner (@LiquidAy) June 4, 2026

McCabe’s departure to Chelsea has already been confirmed. Mead, an England international, is also moving on after 11 years at the club. Pelova, despite showing promise when she arrived from Ajax, has struggled to consistently recapture form following her ACL injury. Her exit was anticipated, though Tottenham’s reported interest suggests there is still value in her profile.

Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract at their current clubs on 30 June 2026, we are taking this opportunity to say thank you to those who will be leaving us when their contracts are completed at the end of the month 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 4, 2026

The Women’s Team Rebuild

Arsenal are reshaping their women’s squad after losing key players. The departures of McCabe and Mead represent significant experience leaving the club. Pelova’s exit removes creative midfield depth that will need replacing.

Goodbye to an Arsenal legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NunCFYCup — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 30, 2026

Youth Development Continues

The academy continues to progress players, with some moving into u21 territory next season. Marciniak and Ogunnaike aging out of u18 football suggests they have potential to develop further in the academy system.

“Yous have been my family for the last 10 years.”



Katie says goodbye to our team and staff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BONfPrTbEg — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 30, 2026

Arsenal are managing their squad transitions carefully. The lack of senior men’s departures shows how well they are protecting their competitive core.

Also read: Arsenal Set Precedent for Women’s Football Integration With Joint Trophy Parade as Clubs Urged to Follow Lead