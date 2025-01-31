Ben White and Wife Milly White/ @millywhite/Instagram

English International Ben White and wife Milly Adams had a celebratory news to share to their fans in January 2025. The couple went on to social media announcing they are expecting their first child. Sharing posts on Instagram, business person and model Milly Adams put up a cute caption “Half of you, Half of me” as they shared a sequence of pictures.The couple got engaged later that year. White and Adams were going out for three years before getting married in 2023.

Milly and White are seen posing in all black as they walk their dog in the social media post. The sequence of pictures flashed Milly’s baby bump as the couple posed in the wilderness. The Arsenal man was congratulated by many of his friends and fans as the announcement took over the news. White has established himself well in the Premier League with his discipline and composed nature. He tends to stay low on fame while maintaining a steady profile on social media. While we get to see a lot from their life on Milly’s profile, White is rarely seen posting except match days and stuff.

White is an up-and-coming football player who exudes discipline and is composed and self-assured both on and off the field. As he establishes a lifestyle that blends professional athleticism with a great sense of style. White has made four international appearances for England as per SofaScore. The North London club brought him a staggering price of $70.9 million in 2021. He has a contract with them till June 2028 as he continues to contribute in Arteta’s success.



Who is Ben White’s Wife? Milly White?

Milly Adams White is the wife of Ben White. Milly White is 27 years old as of January 2025 and was born on May 5, 2002, in Hertfordshire.

Milly White Profession

Milly White is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. She currently has around 29.5k followers on Instagram as of January 2025. She also started her own clothing brand under the name “Fraternite”. Ben White is often seen selling for the collections. She typically posts pictures of herself wearing stylish clothing. She includes pictures from her adventures and vacations as well.

Milly White Education

Milly White graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2019.

Milly White Social Media

Instagram: @millywhite

Milly White and Ben White Relationship Timeline

Ben White met with his girlfriend in 2022 according to Telegrafi The model went public on Instagram with the couple holding hands. The couple after going out for almost four years announced they got married on May 21, 2023 as per The Sun. They held their legal ceremony at Marylebone Old Town Hall.

