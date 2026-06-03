Arsenal
Arsenal Set Precedent for Women’s Football Integration With Joint Trophy Parade as Clubs Urged to Follow Lead
Arsenal have signalled a shift in how Premier League clubs should view their women’s teams by holding a joint parade with their men’s side following their Premier League title win and the women’s inaugural Champions Cup triumph.
Around one million supporters turned out in North London, a show of support that former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes should trigger a broader cultural change across English football.
Wyness told Football Insider exclusively that Arsenal have demonstrated that women’s teams should be treated as primary assets rather than secondary operations. The parade came less than 24 hours after the men lost the Champions League final to PSG in Budapest, yet both squads were celebrated equally. That messaging matters. It tells supporters, sponsors, and the wider football community that women’s football is integral to the club’s identity, not an afterthought.
Wyness expects other clubs to follow Arsenal’s example, particularly in how they can use women’s teams to expand their commercial reach and fan base. Everton have already started down this path by giving their women’s team access to Goodison Park. The financial implications are significant. Women’s teams represent untapped revenue streams through sponsorships, merchandise and attendances when given proper investment and visibility.
Arsenal’s Hypocrisy Problem
Wyness also criticized Arsenal’s decision not to cover staff travel costs to the Champions League final in Budapest. Staff were forced to pay over £850 for their own journeys to the biggest game of the season. For a club of Arsenal’s stature, that was penny-pinching that contradicted their stated commitment to valuing people. PSG subsidized all travel for their staff, making Arsenal’s approach look particularly cheap.
The Bigger Picture
This is about how elite clubs choose to present themselves. Arsenal got the parade right. They need to extend that thinking to how they treat their staff.
Also read: Metropolitan Police Confirm 24 Arrests and Six Stabbings During Arsenal Champions Parade as Violence Marred Historic Celebration
Arsenal
Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Victoria Pelova as the Arsenal midfielder’s future in North London continues to look increasingly precarious. The Dutch international joined Arsenal from Ajax in January 2023 but has been unable to consistently rediscover her best form since returning from a serious ACL injury that derailed her momentum.
Pelova was quickly established as one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted midfielders when she first arrived. Her composure in possession, creative ability, and versatility made her an integral part of the squad during her opening season in the Women’s Super League.
But the ACL injury disrupted everything. Rehabilitation took time, and confidence does not come back as quickly as fitness. She has made 87 appearances for Arsenal and scored six goals, but those statistics do not capture her real value. The issue is consistency rather than ability.
Tottenham’s interest makes tactical sense. Martin Ho finished his first season in charge with the club in fifth place, which is genuine progress. Now they are actively strengthening to push closer to the top four. The departures of Bethany England and Kit Graham mean they are reshaping their attacking options. Pelova could offer the midfield creativity they need.
She is comfortable operating as a central playmaker, attacking midfielder or wide creator, giving Ho the flexibility his system demands.
The Confidence Factor
Pelova needs minutes and a fresh start. Arsenal cannot provide that consistently. Tottenham could, which might be exactly what she needs to rebuild her career trajectory.
Spurs’ Recruitment Strategy
The signing of Shekiera Martinez from West Ham shows Tottenham are being proactive in the market. They are building something genuine under Ho and Pelova would fit that vision perfectly.
A move makes sense for all parties involved.
Also read: Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell
Arsenal
Metropolitan Police Confirm 24 Arrests and Six Stabbings During Arsenal Champions Parade as Violence Marred Historic Celebration
Arsenal‘s Premier League and women’s Champions Cup double was overshadowed by violence during Sunday’s victory parade in North London.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 24 arrests were made and six people were stabbed on the parade route as celebrations descended into chaos despite a police presence of 500 officers.
An estimated 750,000 people attended the parade to celebrate Arsenal’s domestic success. The vast majority came to celebrate peacefully. But pockets of criminality and gang-related violence disrupted what should have been a joyous day for the club and its supporters. One man in his 20s was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbed shortly before 8:30pm near Hornsey Road, close to Emirates Stadium. His condition is now stable.
The Scale of the Problem at the Arsenal Champions Parade
The arrest figures reveal the severity of the disorder. Ten people were arrested for assaulting police, with officers suffering a slash wound and head injuries from thrown objects. Three arrests were made for sexual assault. One person was arrested carrying a knife and class C drugs. Two officers were targeted with racist and homophobic abuse. This was not isolated misbehaviour. It was coordinated criminality.
A Broader Issue
This was not unique to Arsenal. In France, 219 people were injured and 780 arrested following PSG’s Champions League final victory over Arsenal. When celebrations involve hundreds of thousands of people and alcohol flows freely, disorder becomes almost inevitable. That does not excuse it. But it points to a problem that extends far beyond football.
The Reality
Commander Stuart Bell thanked the vast majority of supporters who celebrated responsibly while making clear that violence would not be tolerated. Investigations are ongoing. The celebration that Arsenal’s players and fans deserved was hijacked by people intent on causing harm. That is the real story here.
Also read: Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley
Arsenal
BBC Football Awards 2026: Declan Rice Wins Premier League Player of the Season as Khadija Shaw Dominates WSL
The BBC Football Awards 2026 were announced on May 28 with Declan Rice claiming Premier League Player of the Season, Khadija Shaw winning WSL Player of the Season with over 80 per cent of votes, and Mikel Arteta taking Manager of the Season ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final against PSG on Saturday.
The full awards span four divisions across men’s and women’s football voted by BBC Sport’s expert panel including Fara Williams, Ellen White and Chris Sutton.
Premier League Dominated by Arsenal
Rice beat Bruno Fernandes and Igor Thiago to claim the top individual prize after driving Arsenal’s first title in 22 years. His set-piece expertise and midfield leadership were irreplaceable. Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly won Breakthrough Player ahead of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal’s Max Dowman.
Fulham’s Harrison Reed claimed Goal of the Season for a thunderous 25-yard swerving effort against Liverpool that earned an equaliser from a losing position. Granit Xhaka’s £17 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland won Signing of the Season. Tottenham’s relegation battle won Shock of the Season. Brutal but accurate.
Khadija Shaw and Jeglertz Sweep the WSL
Shaw’s 21 goals in 22 games made her vote-winning automatic. Nobody came close. Andree Jeglertz won WSL Manager of the Season receiving every vote except one after breaking Chelsea’s stranglehold on the title. Veerle Buurman claimed WSL Breakthrough Player.
The FA Cup Final against Brighton on Sunday could add further personal recognition.
Scottish and EFL Recognition
Hearts’ Derek McInnes won Scottish Premiership Manager of the Season by a single vote over Motherwell’s Berthel Askou despite Celtic’s Martin O’Neill winning the title. Lincoln’s Michael Skubala won League One Manager unanimously. Bromley’s Andy Woodman claimed League Two Manager after back-to-back promotions from the National League.
Also read: Manchester City Women Crowned 2025-26 WSL Champions as Khadija Shaw Wins Golden Boot With 19 Goals
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