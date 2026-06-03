Arsenal Set Precedent for Women’s Football Integration With Joint Trophy Parade as Clubs Urged to Follow Lead

Arsenal have signalled a shift in how Premier League clubs should view their women’s teams by holding a joint parade with their men’s side following their Premier League title win and the women’s inaugural Champions Cup triumph.

One club, one celebration 🤝



Arsenal Women joined the men’s side to mark the end of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1wdUMzSjst — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 31, 2026

Around one million supporters turned out in North London, a show of support that former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes should trigger a broader cultural change across English football.

Islington was painted red today, as generations of fans lined the streets to celebrate Arsenal men’s team winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, and the women’s team clinching the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aSMRN3JKuh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 31, 2026

Wyness told Football Insider exclusively that Arsenal have demonstrated that women’s teams should be treated as primary assets rather than secondary operations. The parade came less than 24 hours after the men lost the Champions League final to PSG in Budapest, yet both squads were celebrated equally. That messaging matters. It tells supporters, sponsors, and the wider football community that women’s football is integral to the club’s identity, not an afterthought.

The Gunners are ready 👊❤️



Renee Slegers’ side join the Arsenal parade as they show off their Champions Cup title through the streets of London alongside their men’s Premier League title-winning side 👏 pic.twitter.com/yEm0Pyc89B — girlactico (@girlactico) May 31, 2026

Wyness expects other clubs to follow Arsenal’s example, particularly in how they can use women’s teams to expand their commercial reach and fan base. Everton have already started down this path by giving their women’s team access to Goodison Park. The financial implications are significant. Women’s teams represent untapped revenue streams through sponsorships, merchandise and attendances when given proper investment and visibility.

Arsenal’s Hypocrisy Problem

Wyness also criticized Arsenal’s decision not to cover staff travel costs to the Champions League final in Budapest. Staff were forced to pay over £850 for their own journeys to the biggest game of the season. For a club of Arsenal’s stature, that was penny-pinching that contradicted their stated commitment to valuing people. PSG subsidized all travel for their staff, making Arsenal’s approach look particularly cheap.

The Bigger Picture

This is about how elite clubs choose to present themselves. Arsenal got the parade right. They need to extend that thinking to how they treat their staff.

Front of bus scenes with Less and Katie 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zuXB7VyUhQ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 2, 2026

Also read: Metropolitan Police Confirm 24 Arrests and Six Stabbings During Arsenal Champions Parade as Violence Marred Historic Celebration