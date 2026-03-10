Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Forced to Remove Post After Sexist Comments as Club Act Quickly to Close Comments Following Smilla Holmberg Presentation
Arsenal were forced to delete a social media post following sexist comments in response to the presentation of Smilla Holmberg. The 19 year old Sweden international defender joined the club from Hammarby in early January and faced abuse online after her unveiling.
Speaking in the Sports Bladepodden Femme Plus podcast ahead of a World Cup qualifier, Holmberg addressed the situation after the club removed the post. This is an unfortunate reminder that women’s football still faces discrimination despite the sport’s incredible growth in recent years.
Did Not Focus on It That Much
“To be honest, I did not focus on it that much myself. I was mostly proud to have signed and was happy about it. I was busy with everything, there was a lot in my head with the move, finding an apartment, and getting into everything. I was also nervous about everything,” Holmberg said.
The Swedish defender showed maturity in handling the situation by focusing on her professional responsibilities rather than dwelling on the negative comments. Her excitement about joining Arsenal clearly outweighed any disappointment from the abuse she received.
Part of Women’s Football Becoming Bigger
Holmberg added, “It is part of women’s football becoming bigger, then things like that come with it as well. In an ideal world it would not exist. The men also have to put up with a lot that has nothing to do with football.”
When asked about the club’s decision to shut down the comments, she said, “It is hard for me to say if I am being honest. I fully trust that the club is doing the best thing and that they can handle the situation as well as possible. A club like Arsenal knows what it is doing and has good conditions in all positions.”
Arsenal deserve credit for acting swiftly to remove the post and protect their player from further abuse online.
Arsenal WFC Star Wins Women’s Player of the Month for February After Scoring Three Goals in Four Games
Alessia Russo has been named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for February after scoring three goals in four games to help the Gunners progress in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Adobe Women’s FA Cup. The striker topped the poll with 38 percent of the vote ahead of wingers Caitlin Foord and Olivia Smith.
This is Russo’s second Player of the Month award of the season after her victory in November’s vote. The England international has been in sensational form throughout the campaign, and this recognition is absolutely deserved for her contributions across multiple competitions.
Impressed in Midfield Against Manchester City
The start of the month saw Arsenal come up against Manchester City in the Women’s Super League, with Russo starting in the number 10 position and impressing in midfield. She supported goalscorer Olivia Smith, who led the line in a 1-0 win over the league leaders.
Russo then started on the bench for the first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League playoff tie against OH Leuven in Belgium, but came off the bench to score the final goal in a comfortable 4-0 victory. Her impact as a substitute proved crucial in establishing a commanding lead.
Scored 50th Arsenal Goal Against Leuven
After the WSL clash with Brighton was postponed, Arsenal returned to Meadow Park to face Leuven once again. Russo was up front for the second leg and scored twice in a 3-1 win, which saw the Gunners cruise through to the quarter final. The second of her goals against Leuven was her 50th as a Gunner, with 16 of those coming in the Champions League.
Russo continued her excellent form into international duty, scoring twice for England in their 6-1 victory over Ukraine before playing 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Iceland at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground. It is the sixth time in her Arsenal career that she has won the Player of the Month vote.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travels to the BayArena on Wednesday evening in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners are overwhelming favourites after finishing top of the league phase with a perfect eight wins from eight matches, while the German side scraped through via the playoff route with victory over Olympiacos.
Mikel Arteta’s side were absolutely flawless in the league phase, with victories over Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan demonstrating their credentials. Arsenal boasted both the best attack, with 23 goals scored, and the best defence, with just four conceded, across those eight matches. The winners progress to a quarter final where they cannot face Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern, or Manchester City.
Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany
TV: TNT Sports
Saliba, Odegaard and White Doubts for Arsenal
The biggest concerns for Arsenal are William Saliba, Martin Ødegaard, and Ben White, who are all doubts after missing the weekend FA Cup victory over Mansfield Town. Saliba’s ankle problem looks the most serious while Odegaard continues managing a knee issue. Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori were also withdrawn with issues over the weekend.
The positive news is David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes all returning after being rested for Mansfield. Piero Hincapie is eligible to face his parent club this week.
Leverkusen Missing Seven Key Players
Bayer Leverkusen will be without Mark Flekken, Loic Bade, Arthur, Lucas Vazquez, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Nathan Tella, and Patrik Schick through various injuries. This is a massive blow for Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who have won just one of their last five matches. Christian Kofane should lead the line with Jarell Quansah starting in defence.
Former Denmark boss Hjulmand has steadied the ship domestically, with Leverkusen unbeaten in six home matches, conceding just one goal in 540 minutes at the BayArena.
Predicted Lineups
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Blaswich, Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba, Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo, Maza, Terrier, Kofane
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres
Arsenal Agree New Partnership as ‘This’ Company Becomes Official Community Security Partner in Multi-Year Deal Covering Men’s and Women’s First Teams
Arsenal have agreed a new multi-year partnership with ADT, which will become the club’s Official Community Security Partner. The agreement marks ADT’s first sports partnership and will cover both the men’s and women’s first teams at the Emirates.
The partnership will introduce initiatives aimed at supporters and local communities alongside educational content and engagement with ADT’s smart home security technology. This is an interesting move from Arsenal, who continue to expand their commercial operations with partners across different sectors.
Built on Shared Values of Protection
Jake Beecroft, UK general manager at ADT, said, “Arsenal is more than a football club, it’s a pillar of its community. Our partnership is built on shared values of protection, trust, and making a meaningful difference. Together we aim to help supporters and local families feel safer and more supported, both on matchdays and every day.”
The home security provider will feature across Arsenal’s digital and social platforms, including The Arsenal app. ADT will also take part in community events and matchday experiences to engage with supporters throughout the partnership.
Deep Connection With Community
Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, added, “We’re delighted to welcome ADT as our Official Community Security Partner. They are a brand that share our deep connection with community, with their support and investment helping to drive our ambition to win major trophies.”
Arsenal continues to build its commercial portfolio through partnerships that align with its values and community focus. The multi-year nature of this deal suggests both parties are committed to a long term relationship that will benefit supporters and local families.
The partnership comes at a time when Arsenal are pushing for major honours across multiple fronts, with both the men’s and women’s teams competing at the highest levels domestically and in Europe.
