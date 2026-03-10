Arsenal Forced to Remove Post After Sexist Comments as Club Act Quickly to Close Comments Following Smilla Holmberg Presentation

Arsenal were forced to delete a social media post following sexist comments in response to the presentation of Smilla Holmberg. The 19 year old Sweden international defender joined the club from Hammarby in early January and faced abuse online after her unveiling.

Speaking in the Sports Bladepodden Femme Plus podcast ahead of a World Cup qualifier, Holmberg addressed the situation after the club removed the post. This is an unfortunate reminder that women’s football still faces discrimination despite the sport’s incredible growth in recent years.

Did Not Focus on It That Much

“To be honest, I did not focus on it that much myself. I was mostly proud to have signed and was happy about it. I was busy with everything, there was a lot in my head with the move, finding an apartment, and getting into everything. I was also nervous about everything,” Holmberg said.

The Swedish defender showed maturity in handling the situation by focusing on her professional responsibilities rather than dwelling on the negative comments. Her excitement about joining Arsenal clearly outweighed any disappointment from the abuse she received.

Part of Women’s Football Becoming Bigger

Holmberg added, “It is part of women’s football becoming bigger, then things like that come with it as well. In an ideal world it would not exist. The men also have to put up with a lot that has nothing to do with football.”

When asked about the club’s decision to shut down the comments, she said, “It is hard for me to say if I am being honest. I fully trust that the club is doing the best thing and that they can handle the situation as well as possible. A club like Arsenal knows what it is doing and has good conditions in all positions.”

Arsenal deserve credit for acting swiftly to remove the post and protect their player from further abuse online.

