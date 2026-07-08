Arsenal Complete Geraldine Reuteler Signing From Eintracht Frankfurt on Four Year Deal

Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of Switzerland midfielder Geraldine Reuteler from Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent transfer.

The 91-capped international joins the Gunners on a four-year contract, wearing the number 14 shirt, representing Arsenal’s third major summer addition alongside Georgia Stanway and Selina Cerci.

✍️🔴 Swiss international Géraldine Reuteler has joined Arsenal on a free transfer until 2030.



The 27-year-old midfielder leaves Eintracht Frankfurt after 8 years, where she established herself as one of the Frauen-Bundesliga's top players.



📸: @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/MqoM87uhic — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) July 8, 2026

Reuteler departs Frankfurt after eight years establishing herself as a dynamic attacking presence within the Frauen-Bundesliga. The midfielder accumulated 184 appearances across all competitions while scoring 54 goals and providing 44 assists, demonstrating consistent goal-scoring and creative contribution throughout her German tenure. Her 2024 Swiss Women’s Player of the Year award recognition underlines her elite status within European football.

Taking in the surroundings… 🏠



A behind-the-scenes look at Géry’s first day 🎥 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 8, 2026

Long-Term Target Completes Arsenal Midfield Rebuild

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley confirmed Reuteler represented a long-term recruitment priority, describing her extensive club and international experience as valuable additions to Arsenal’s competitive structure. The midfielder brings proven quality across multiple competitive environments including her role helping Switzerland reach Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

Want to find out more about our latest recruit? 🤔



Get to know Géraldine Reuteler 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 8, 2026

Head Coach Renee Slegers praised Reuteler’s technical intelligence combined with athleticism, specifically identifying her as strengthening Arsenal’s midfield group through her balanced skillset. Her early professional development at FC Luzern where she debuted at just 15 years old demonstrates remarkable precocity.

Géry on the Grid 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/L5FPY3aezO — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 8, 2026

Midfield Reinforcement Targets WSL Title Challenge

Reuteler expressed genuine pride regarding joining Arsenal, describing the club as one of world football’s elite institutions. She specifically referenced admiring Arsenal’s playing style while expressing eagerness to compete against Women’s Super League’s best players.

💬 "I’m so proud to be here."



Watch Géraldine Reuteler’s first-ever interview as a Gunner 📺 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 8, 2026

Arsenal’s tripartite summer midfield recruitment of Stanway, Cerci and Reuteler signals genuine title ambitions moving forward. Rather than incremental squad adjustments, the Gunners pursue transformative attacking investment suggesting serious challenge toward Manchester City’s dominance. That strategic focus feels appropriately ambitious for genuine championship contention.

Bolstering our ranks 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 8, 2026

Also read: Arsenal Sign Germany Striker Selina Cerci From Hoffenheim on Free Transfer Deal