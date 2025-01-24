Girona vs. Arsenal: How many times have the two teams faced off against each other?

Here is a look into if Arsenal and Girona have previously faced off against each other in the wake of their upcoming final group stage fixture in the UEFA Champions League

Arsenal have made it through to the next phase of the UEFA Champions League in the new format. The only question remains – will they finish inside the top 8? With the North London club, currently in third place, even a draw might secure their place among the best performing 8 clubs. In their path lies LaLiga club Girona.

The North London club will visit Estadi Montilivi as clear favorites to get the job done. Girona meanwhile are already out of contention to finish inside the top 24, and advance to the next stages. With just 3 points from 7 games, the Spanish side have been dismal, scoring just 4 goals and conceding 11.

With the fixture only a few days ago, the question begs, how many times have Arsenal and Girona faced-off before. Let’s a take a deep dive into it.

Girona only got recently promoted to LaLiga

Founded in 1930, Girona spent most of the 1900s in the third division of the Spanish League. It took them until the turn of 21st century to make it to LaLiga 2 (2008 to be precise). For almost a decade Girona were consistent with their position in the table, although they threatened to make it into LaLiga, a couple of times.

Their breakthrough finally came in 2017; after they finished 2nd in the 2016-17 LaLiga 2 campaign to earn promotion into the LaLiga 2017-18 season. With the help of Cristhian Stuani, Girona stayed afloat in the LaLiga, after finishing 10th. However, their luck would run out the next season, after they went back to LaLiga 2 following an 18th place finish. Two back-to-back fifth place finishes followed, but Girona still failed to make it to LaLiga after faltering in the playoffs.

Finally, they were back in LaLiga for the 2022-23 season, following a 6th place finish and making it through the playoffs following a win over Tenerife. Their first season back in LaLiga, saw them finish 10th, like their very first season a few years ago. However, in the 2023-24 season, an Artem Dobvyk-inspired Girona were almost title challengers, finishing 3rd and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the very first time in their history.

How many times have Arsenal and Girona previously faced off?

Since Arsenal have been in the top flight almost throughout since the time of their inception, and Girona have only made it to the top flight over the last 10 years, the two teams have never faced off on a professional stage before.

This upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture will be the first time Arsenal and Girona will faceoff.