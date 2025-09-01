Arsenal Have Taken 48 Points Between Their Previous Loss Against Top 6 Teams

Arsenal‘s remarkable consistency against elite opposition has reached extraordinary levels, with the Gunners accumulating 48 points in Big 6 encounters between their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City and their recent 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

This incredible run demonstrates exactly why Arsenal have emerged as genuine title contenders under Mikel Arteta. While their two defeats bookend this period, the sustained excellence in between reveals a team capable of matching England’s very best.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Arsenal’s current Big 6 record shows 13 wins from 22 matches, with nine draws and zero losses creating an unbeaten streak that lasted months. Their 48 points from these fixtures puts them 10 points clear of Liverpool’s 38-point tally in the same category.

Mikel Arteta (Via The Independent)

The gap becomes even more pronounced when comparing Arsenal to their traditional rivals. Manchester City managed just 32 points, while Tottenham collected 28 points and Chelsea scraped together 27 points in Big 6 encounters.

What This Reveals About Arsenal’s Growth

The most telling aspect of Arsenal’s Big 6 dominance lies in their ability to consistently perform when stakes are highest. These aren’t fluky results or occasional brilliant performances – this represents systematic superiority over elite competition.

Arsenal’s defensive solidity stands out particularly. They’ve conceded just 20 goals in these 22 matches while scoring 44, creating a goal difference of +24 that dwarfs their rivals’ returns.

This sustained excellence against top opposition suggests Arsenal have developed the mental fortitude and tactical sophistication required for title challenges. Their brief stumble against Liverpool doesn’t diminish the remarkable consistency they’ve shown when facing England’s best teams.

