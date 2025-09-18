Arsenal Injury Update: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Others’ Status Ahead of All-Important Manchester City Clash

Arsenal face a mounting injury crisis as they prepare for Sunday’s crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta‘s squad depth will be severely tested against the reigning champions.

🔴 Arsenal Injury & Suspension Update – Ahead of Man City clash



Ben White

📌 Out – Injury: Unspecified

⏳ Return: Unknown



Martin Ødegaard

📌 Major doubt – Injury: Shoulder

⏳ Return: Sept 21 (vs. Man City)



Bukayo Saka

📌 Major doubt – Injury: Hamstring

⏳ Return: Sept 21 (vs.… pic.twitter.com/GkoUBnJJ2l — Arsenal Radar (@ArsenalRadar) September 18, 2025

Read More: 3 Things Thierry Henry’s Analysis on Viktor Gyokeres Tells Us – Mikel Arteta Might Need To Take Notes?

Major Doubts for Manchester City Clash

Martin Ødegaard remains a major doubt after aggravating his shoulder injury during the Nottingham Forest victory. The Arsenal captain was forced off in the 18th minute and missed training sessions this week, though Arteta expressed cautious optimism about his availability for the City fixture.

Bukayo Saka is also classified as a major doubt with his persistent hamstring problem. The England international has been sidelined since early September, with his return timeline remaining uncertain despite initial hopes of a swift recovery.

However, William Saliba who limped off at Anfield was seen training ahead of the Manchester City clash, which could be a major boost for Mikel Arteta.

Read More: Too Early to Discuss Noni Madueke’s Improved Stats? Arsenal Numbers Tell Different Story From Chelsea Days

Confirmed Absentees

Ben White continues his absence with an unspecified injury, leaving Arsenal short of defensive options. His return date remains unknown, adding pressure on Arteta’s backline selections.

Kai Havertz (via the Evening Standard)

Long-term casualties present additional headaches. Kai Havertz faces an extended spell on the sidelines following knee surgery, with his anticipated return date set for November 22 against Tottenham in the North London Derby.

Gabriel Jesus represents Arsenal’s longest-term absentee, recovering from ACL surgery with a projected return date of December 30 against Aston Villa. His absence from the Champions League squad registration already ruled him out of European competition.

Squad Depth Tested

These injury concerns force Arteta to rely heavily on his summer signings and academy graduates. The timing couldn’t be worse, with City arriving at the Emirates during Arsenal’s most challenging injury period of the season.

The Gunners must navigate this crucial fixture without potentially four key first-team players, testing the squad’s resilience and tactical flexibility.

Read More: Athletic Bilbao Show Pure Class After Arsenal Champions League Defeat, Melt Gunners’ Fans’ Hearts: “Class Club”