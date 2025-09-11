Arsenal Injury Update: Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Havertz and Others’ Status as Nottingham Forest Match Nears

Arsenal face a mounting injury crisis as they prepare to host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, with several key players ruled out of Saturday’s encounter.

Major Absentees Confirmed Featuring Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Kai Havertz

Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that will keep him out “for a few weeks” according to Mikel Arteta. The positive news is that no surgery will be required this time, as it’s the opposite leg from his previous injury.

William Saliba was forced off with an ankle problem inside the opening five minutes against Liverpool and is now a massive doubt for the visit of Nottingham Forest. The French defender suffered the ankle injury during the warm-up before the Liverpool game and is expected to miss the majority of September.

William Saliba (The Evening Standard)

Kai Havertz remains sidelined following knee surgery, adding to Arsenal’s attacking woes. Gabriel Jesus is also out, leaving Arteta with limited options upfront.

Read More: 3 Key Battles to Look Forward to in Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Additional Concerns

There is doubt over the availability of defender Ben White and summer signing Christian Nørgaard heading into the weekend. Both players are being assessed ahead of the Forest fixture.

The Impact

This injury crisis forces Arteta to rely heavily on his summer signings and academy graduates. Saliba’s current return date is set for the end of the month against Newcastle, meaning Arsenal must navigate several crucial fixtures without their defensive cornerstone.

The Gunners’ depth will be severely tested as they aim to maintain their title challenge while managing this unprecedented injury list.

Read More: Not January Struggles: Mikel Arteta’s Worst Error Was Exiling the “Genius” Who Carried Arsenal