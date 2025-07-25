Arsenal’s Jersey Numbers for 2025/26: Key Changes and Squad Allocation ft. Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Others

Arsenal have finalized their squad numbers for the 2025/26 season, with minimal changes reflecting squad stability under Mikel Arteta. The most significant alterations involve two established first-team players switching to more traditional numbers.

Number Player Position Status 1 David Raya Goalkeeper Changed from 22 2 William Saliba Defender Unchanged 3 Cristhian Mosquera Defender New signing 6 Gabriel Magalhaes Defender Unchanged 7 Bukayo Saka Forward Unchanged 8 Martin Odegaard Midfielder Unchanged 9 Gabriel Jesus Forward Unchanged 13 Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper New signing 14 Viktor Gyokeres Forward New signing 16 Christian Norgaard Midfielder New signing 22 Ethan Nwaneri Midfielder Changed from 53 29 Kai Havertz Forward Unchanged 36 Martin Zubimendi Midfielder New signing 41 Declan Rice Midfielder Unchanged 49 Myles Lewis-Skelly Defender Unchanged

Arsenal’s Major Jersey Number Changes for 2025/26

David Raya will be taking the No.1 shirt, having worn 22 since arriving at the club and Ethan Nwaneri will be taking the 22 shirt that Raya has vacated. These represent the primary changes among existing players.

The summer’s new signings have claimed several key numbers: Cristhian Mosquera takes number 3, Christian Norgaard wears number 16, and Martin Zubimendi claims number 36. Kepa Arrizabalaga will wear number 13 at Arsenal, while Viktor Gyokeres will take the No 14 shirt at the North London club.

Raya’s switch to the number 1 jersey officially recognizes his status as Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. After two seasons wearing 22, the Spanish international inherits the shirt previously worn by Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, and legendary keepers like David Seaman and Pat Jennings.

Ethan Nwaneri’s Promotion

Ethan Nwaneri’s move to number 22 signals his elevation from academy prospect to established first-team squad member. The 18-year-old midfielder, who recently signed a lucrative new contract worth £60,000 weekly, takes over the shirt Raya has vacated.

Ethan Nwaneri (Via Tribuna.Com)

This number change accompanies Nwaneri’s new four-year deal, representing Arsenal’s commitment to their Hale End graduate. The midfielder’s rapid progression from academy football to first-team regular has been one of Arsenal’s success stories.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is sticking with the No.49, maintaining connection to Arsenal’s tradition. The number 49 holds special significance, representing the club’s famous unbeaten run, making Lewis-Skelly’s decision to retain it particularly meaningful.

New Signings Integration

The summer transfer window has brought significant squad reinforcement, with new signings claiming traditional numbers. Cristhian Mosquera takes number 3, Christian Norgaard wears number 16, Martin Zubimendi claims number 36, Kepa Arrizabalaga will wear number 13, and Viktor Gyokeres will take the iconic number 14 shirt.

Martin Zubimendi (via RTE)

Gyokeres’ selection of number 14 carries immense significance, following in the footsteps of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The Swedish striker’s choice demonstrates confidence in matching the expectations that come with this legendary jersey.

Squad Stability

The minimal changes reflect Arsenal’s squad continuity heading into the new season. Key players like Bukayo Saka (7), Martin Odegaard (8), Gabriel Jesus (9), and Kai Havertz (29) retain their established numbers, providing consistency for supporters purchasing replica jerseys.

Declan Rice (41), William Saliba (2), and Gabriel Magalhaes (6) also maintain their current allocations, emphasizing the settled nature of Arsenal’s first-team core. This stability contrasts with previous seasons featuring multiple number changes following significant squad turnover.

Available Numbers

With the major summer signings claiming their preferred numbers, fewer prestigious jerseys remain available for potential late additions. The number 10 shirt, previously vacant since Emile Smith Rowe’s departure, remains unassigned despite speculation it could have suited Gyokeres.

Numbers 21 and other mid-range options provide flexibility for any remaining transfer business, though Arsenal’s squad appears largely settled with their current numerical allocation.

Marketing Implications

Squad number stability benefits Arsenal commercially, allowing supporters to purchase replica jerseys with confidence their chosen player won’t change numbers mid-season. The Raya and Nwaneri changes were announced early, giving fans time to adjust purchasing decisions.

Arsenal’s partnership with Adidas continues into the new season, with jersey sales expected to remain strong given the squad’s settled nature and emerging young talents wearing consistent numbers.

