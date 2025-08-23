“Beautiful performance in-front of Eze” – Fans Blown Away as Arsenal Torch Leeds United at The Emirates

Arsenal delivered a five-goal clinic at the Emirates Stadium, overpowering Leeds United 5-0 and continuing their flawless start in the Premier League. The breakthrough arrived after 34 minutes, when Jurrien Timber met Declan Rice’s corner with a glancing header to give the Gunners the lead. Just before the interval, Bukayo Saka doubled the advantage, finishing a sharp move down the right with a powerful strike into the top corner.

Leeds’ Hopes were Dashed Right in the Beginning of Second Half by Arsenal

Leeds’ hopes of mounting a comeback after the break were dashed almost immediately. Viktor Gyökeres, Arsenal’s summer acquisition, made it 3-0 with a clinical low finish past Lucas Perri in the 48th minute.

Timber then capitalized for his second of the match, heading in following a VAR check to confirm the goal. The dominance was sealed in stoppage time, when 15-year-old debutant Max Dowman won a penalty that Gyökeres converted, capping his brace and the team’s display.

Injuries to captain Martin Ødegaard and Saka dampened the celebrations, but Arsenal’s attacking precision and depth were evident throughout, leaving Leeds outmatched and searching for answers. Arteta’s side remains firmly in the title race, with new signings and young talents strengthening the squad’s prospects for the season ahead.

Fans go Wild as Arsenal put 5 past Leeds

Here are some of the reactions from fans after Arsenal put 5 past Leeds United. It is also worth noting that the win put Arsenal first in the EPL table after getting +1 better GD than Tottenham who were previously first.

5 goals, 0 stress. This is what Arsenal Football Club looks like in 2025. Retweet if you’re proud. — Slxt (@afcslxt) August 23, 2025

Beautiful performance in-front of Eze — GTalksArsenal (@gtalksarsenal) August 23, 2025

The feeling is different this season. Up gunners — Oluseun (@Popcilu) August 23, 2025

