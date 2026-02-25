Arsenal WFC Legend Anita Asante Reveals How She Found Her People at Gunners as 2007 Champions League Winner Opens Up on Career Journey

Anita Asante has opened up about her deep connection to Arsenal and how the club made her into the player she became during a glittering career that included winning the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup. The former defender, now a prominent TV pundit covering the WSL, came through the Arsenal ranks as a teenager before becoming a key part of the 2006/07 quadruple winning team.

Asante’s love affair with football started on the estate where she grew up in Edgware, playing with boys of all ages on the green behind her flat. The local community accepted her without treating her differently because she was a girl, giving Asante the sense of belonging that would define her career path.

Fax Machine Changed Everything

At age 13, a fax came through to Asante’s school about local trials being held by Clare Wheatley and Rachel Yankey. Her father’s reaction when she mentioned Yankey’s name proved significant. “My parents are very familiar with common Ghanaian last names,” Asante explained. “We found out that Rachel was mixed heritage and partly Ghanaian, and that was when I realised this was a real opportunity to play for this team.”

Asante trained twice weekly at Hackney Leisure Centre and the JVC Centre behind Highbury’s Clock End, working her way into a star studded squad alongside legends like Kelly Smith, Jayne Ludlow, and Emma Byrne.

2007 Final Against Marta’s Umea Defined Career

The young defender got her big chance when captain Faye White ruptured her ACL, earning starts in both legs of the 2007 UEFA Cup final against Umea just before turning 22. “I relished the challenge of going up against Marta,” Asante admitted. “I knew she was the best player in the world and this was how I was going to measure myself.”

Arsenal were underdogs but had belief embedded in their DNA, a quality Asante saw repeated when watching the Gunners beat Barcelona in Lisbon last May.

