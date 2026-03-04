Arsenal Legend Confirmed for Soccer Aid Debut as Scotland Icon Joins World XI Alongside USWNT Star Ali Krieger in May Charity Match

Jen Beattie will make her Soccer Aid debut on May 31 at the London Stadium after being confirmed for the World XI squad. The former Arsenal and Scotland defender retired in January 2025 following a decorated career that included five Women’s Super League titles with the Gunners and now gets the opportunity to represent UNICEF in the charity match’s 20th anniversary edition.

Beattie joins retired USWNT defender Ali Krieger in the World XI lineup, with both making their first appearances in the annual fundraiser. Krieger walked away from professional football after lifting the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC, ending an international career that saw her win two World Cups and earn more than 100 caps for the United States.

Beattie Won Everything at Arsenal Before Retirement

The Scottish centre back spent multiple spells at Arsenal throughout her career, establishing herself as one of the most successful players in WSL history. Beattie’s trophy cabinet includes five league titles, multiple FA Cups, and countless other honours accumulated during her time in North London.

Her inclusion in Soccer Aid represents a fitting tribute to a player who gave everything to women’s football throughout her playing days. Beattie will now channel that same competitive spirit towards raising vital funds for UNICEF alongside other football legends and celebrity teammates.

England Squad Features Three Lionesses Legends

England will counter with their own trio of women’s football royalty as Steph Houghton, Toni Duggan, and Jill Scott all return after featuring in last year’s match at Old Trafford. Duggan found the net in that contest, becoming only the second female player to score in Soccer Aid history.

Robbie Williams returns as England manager while Usain Bolt oversees the World XI from the dugout. The match takes place at the London Stadium with tickets available now through the official Soccer Aid website.

