Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Fulham produced more than just three points—it delivered a defensive milestone that echoes their legendary Invincibles campaign. The Gunners became the first team since their own 2003-04 title-winning side to prevent opponents from registering a single shot on target in consecutive Premier League matches, with Fulham’s second fixture in that historic run also coming against the Cottagers.
Defensive Dominance Reaches Unprecedented Levels
David Raya spent Saturday afternoon as a virtual spectator at Craven Cottage. Fulham’s nine attempts failed to test the Spanish goalkeeper once, continuing a remarkable trend that’s seen Arsenal restrict opponents to fewer than 10 shots in all seven Premier League fixtures this season. Only Liverpool between April and August 2022 managed a longer such streak in the competition’s history, stretching theirs to nine consecutive matches.
This isn’t simply about limiting quantity—it’s the quality of Arsenal’s defensive structure that’s truly exceptional. Opponents are struggling to create anything remotely dangerous, with Arsenal’s backline positioning and pressing forcing teams into speculative efforts from distance that pose minimal threat.
Invincibles Comparison Adds Context
The statistical parallel to 2003-04 carries significant weight. That season represented the zenith of English defensive football, with Arsenal’s back four of Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Touré, and Ashley Cole forming an impenetrable barrier. Jens Lehmann’s 15 clean sheets that campaign were built on the foundation of opposition sides rarely mustering clear opportunities.
Fast forward 21 years, and Mikel Arteta has constructed something similarly formidable. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães provide the defensive authority, while Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori offer modern full-back versatility that allows Arsenal to dominate territorially without sacrificing defensive security.
The fact that both consecutive clean sheets without a shot on target came against Fulham—separated by over two decades—adds a curious symmetry to the achievement. Marco Silva’s side managed just 47% possession and couldn’t fashion a single effort to genuinely trouble Raya, highlighting how completely Arsenal controlled proceedings.
Title Credentials Being Built on Defence
Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit with this victory, and their defensive metrics suggest sustainability rather than fortunate timing. Conceding just three goals in seven matches while preventing opponents from accumulating Expected Goals demonstrates tactical mastery from Arteta’s coaching staff.
The manager’s evolution from Pep Guardiola’s assistant to a defensive tactician in his own right is fascinating. While Arsenal still prioritize possession and attacking fluidity, their defensive structure when out of possession rivals anything in European football. Opponents are finding it nearly impossible to play through Arsenal’s press or exploit space in behind their backline.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Arsenal secured three vital points at Craven Cottage with Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal proving decisive in a 1-0 victory that keeps the Gunners three points clear at the summit. The Belgian’s close-range finish maintains Arsenal’s winning streak despite an unconvincing performance in west London.
The Standout Performers:
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Tormented Ryan Sessegnon throughout, with every Arsenal threat originating from his wing. Delivered the corner that led to the winning goal and looked Arsenal’s only genuine source of creativity. Thought he’d won a penalty when clipped inside the box, only for VAR to rescue Fulham with an overturn.
Leandro Trossard – 7/10 Struggled badly before the break, miscontrolling passes and slowing Arsenal’s tempo. Arteta seemingly resisted the temptation to hook him at halftime, and the faith was rewarded when Trossard reacted quickest to Gabriel’s flick-on to score from yards out. These moments of clutch finishing are why he keeps starting.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Formed an excellent axis with Saka on the right, providing overlaps and underlaps that stretched Fulham‘s defence. Never looked troubled when defending one-on-one and his tactical discipline allowed Saka complete freedom.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Arsenal’s most adventurous defender, constantly bursting forward into advanced areas. Thought he’d scored a stunning opener with a curling effort into the top corner, only for the flag to deny him. His willingness to gamble offensively gives Arsenal an extra dimension.
Other Notable Performances:
David Raya – 6/10 Barely tested throughout as Fulham failed to register a single shot on target. Made routine saves when called upon but spent most of the afternoon watching Arsenal attack.
William Saliba – 6/10 Handled everything Fulham threw at him with typical assurance. Another clean sheet adds to his growing reputation as Arsenal’s most reliable defender.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10 Started slowly and looked uncomfortable under Fulham’s early pressure. Found his rhythm as the match progressed and his attacking header created the winner, proving his value beyond just defending.
Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Shielded the defence effectively, mopping up loose balls and launching Arsenal attacks with simple distribution. Did the unglamorous work that allowed Rice to push higher.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Sprayed passes across the pitch but couldn’t unlock Fulham’s compact defensive structure. Fulham’s press disrupted his usual rhythm, forcing him into safer options than usual.
Eberechi Eze – 5/10 Struggled to fill Odegaard’s creative void. Showed nice touches but lacked the incisiveness needed to break down a stubborn Fulham side sitting deep. Arsenal’s attack looks significantly blunted without their captain.
Viktor Gyokeres – 5/10 Got into promising positions but continues misfiring in front of goal. Skied a golden chance from six yards with 10 minutes left, then forced Leno into action with a decent effort after turning his marker. Seven games without scoring for a striker signed to lead the line is concerning.
Substitutes:
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Entered for the final 20 minutes to add fresh legs in midfield. Helped Arsenal control possession as they protected their slender advantage.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6/10 Introduced late to inject pace on the counter. Attempted an overhead kick that sailed harmlessly over as Arsenal searched for a second goal to kill the game.
Christian Norgaard – N/A Made his Arsenal bow with a brief stoppage-time appearance. Insufficient time to judge his contribution.
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Gritty 1-0 Win Over Fulham
Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Leandro Trossard‘s second-half goal secured a hard-fought victory at Craven Cottage. The Belgian’s close-range finish from a Bukayo Saka corner maintains the Gunners’ title push despite missing key attackers.
Leandro Trossard’s Big-Game Impact Justifies His Place Despite Inconsistency
Leandro Trossard bundled home from close range after Gabriel flicked on Saka’s corner to score his third goal of the season, becoming Arsenal’s 10th different Premier League scorer this campaign. This encapsulates exactly why Mikel Arteta continues trusting the Belgian despite performances that don’t always catch the eye.
Trossard’s ability to deliver when it matters most is invaluable. He had an earlier first-half rocket ruled out for offside, showing his willingness to get into dangerous positions. While his general play can be subdued compared to more dynamic options like Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard possesses the game intelligence to be in the right place at crucial moments. Arsenal’s title challenge requires players who score vital goals in tight matches, and Trossard has proven he’s that player time and again.
Viktor Gyokeres Desperately Needs Inspiration to Find His Shooting Boots
Viktor Gyokeres blazed over from close range with 10 minutes remaining and later forced Bernd Leno into a smart save after a quick turn and shot. His seven-match wait for a goal continues, raising serious questions about Arsenal’s summer investment.
The Swedish striker is getting into positions but lacks the composure to convert. His physical strength showed when he shrugged off his marker to create an opportunity, but the finish was wayward.
Arsenal paid significant money for a proven goalscorer from Sporting CP, yet Gyokeres looks devoid of confidence. He needs something—a deflected goal, a penalty, anything—to break this drought and rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.
Timber-Saka Right Flank Partnership Proving Invaluable
Bukayo Saka’s delivery created Arsenal’s winner, and he was brought down inside the area for what initially looked like a penalty before VAR overturned it. The England winger was Arsenal’s most dangerous outlet throughout, and his understanding with Jurrien Timber down the right provides the platform for his brilliance.
Timber’s defensive intelligence allows Saka freedom to attack without worrying about recovery runs. The Dutchman’s ability to step inside into midfield or overlap wide creates constant dilemmas for opponents. This partnership is becoming Arsenal’s most reliable attacking route, particularly with creativity missing through Martin Odegaard’s absence. Their chemistry is developing into something special.
This €35 Million Star’s Heatmap Reveals Arsenal’s Most Attack-Minded Defender
Riccardo Calafiori‘s heatmap through the opening weeks of the 2025/26 season tells the story of a defender who’s redefined what Arsenal expect from their left-back position. The Italian’s activity map shows heavy concentration in the attacking third and central areas, with minimal presence in his own defensive zone—a tactical approach that’s transformed Arsenal’s offensive dynamics.
Inverted Full-Back Revolution
The heatmap’s brightest zones sit in the opposition’s half, particularly around the central and left channels in the final third. This isn’t accidental—it’s Mikel Arteta‘s tactical blueprint come to life. Calafiori operates as an inverted full-back when Arsenal have possession, tucking inside to create numerical superiority in midfield while providing progressive passing options.
His positioning essentially gives Arsenal an extra midfielder, allowing Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice to push higher or offering passing triangles that bypass opposition presses. The red zones clustering around the edge of the penalty area demonstrate his willingness to arrive late into dangerous positions, contributing directly to Arsenal’s attack rather than simply supporting it.
Defensive Minimalism
The lack of activity in Arsenal’s defensive third is striking but not concerning. It reflects two realities: Arsenal’s territorial dominance this season and the trust Arteta places in Calafiori’s positioning. When Arsenal lose possession, he’s often already positioned higher up the pitch, ready to counter-press rather than retreat into a traditional defensive shape.
With one goal and two assists in six Premier League appearances, plus three clean sheets, Calafiori’s attacking contributions justify his advanced positioning. His 12 shots already taken this season—extraordinary for a defender—and 0.79 key passes per game demonstrate he’s not just occupying space but actively creating danger.
The heatmap validates what Arsenal supporters have witnessed: Calafiori isn’t just adapting to the Premier League, he’s rewriting the expectations for modern full-backs in English football.
