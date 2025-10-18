Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Fulham produced more than just three points—it delivered a defensive milestone that echoes their legendary Invincibles campaign. The Gunners became the first team since their own 2003-04 title-winning side to prevent opponents from registering a single shot on target in consecutive Premier League matches, with Fulham’s second fixture in that historic run also coming against the Cottagers.

Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers

Defensive Dominance Reaches Unprecedented Levels

David Raya spent Saturday afternoon as a virtual spectator at Craven Cottage. Fulham’s nine attempts failed to test the Spanish goalkeeper once, continuing a remarkable trend that’s seen Arsenal restrict opponents to fewer than 10 shots in all seven Premier League fixtures this season. Only Liverpool between April and August 2022 managed a longer such streak in the competition’s history, stretching theirs to nine consecutive matches.

This isn’t simply about limiting quantity—it’s the quality of Arsenal’s defensive structure that’s truly exceptional. Opponents are struggling to create anything remotely dangerous, with Arsenal’s backline positioning and pressing forcing teams into speculative efforts from distance that pose minimal threat.

Invincibles Comparison Adds Context

The statistical parallel to 2003-04 carries significant weight. That season represented the zenith of English defensive football, with Arsenal’s back four of Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Touré, and Ashley Cole forming an impenetrable barrier. Jens Lehmann’s 15 clean sheets that campaign were built on the foundation of opposition sides rarely mustering clear opportunities.

Fast forward 21 years, and Mikel Arteta has constructed something similarly formidable. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães provide the defensive authority, while Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori offer modern full-back versatility that allows Arsenal to dominate territorially without sacrificing defensive security.

The fact that both consecutive clean sheets without a shot on target came against Fulham—separated by over two decades—adds a curious symmetry to the achievement. Marco Silva’s side managed just 47% possession and couldn’t fashion a single effort to genuinely trouble Raya, highlighting how completely Arsenal controlled proceedings.

Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal

Title Credentials Being Built on Defence

Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit with this victory, and their defensive metrics suggest sustainability rather than fortunate timing. Conceding just three goals in seven matches while preventing opponents from accumulating Expected Goals demonstrates tactical mastery from Arteta’s coaching staff.

Mikel Arteta during his time as an assistant for Pep Guardiola

The manager’s evolution from Pep Guardiola’s assistant to a defensive tactician in his own right is fascinating. While Arsenal still prioritize possession and attacking fluidity, their defensive structure when out of possession rivals anything in European football. Opponents are finding it nearly impossible to play through Arsenal’s press or exploit space in behind their backline.

Read More: Warren Zaire-Emery to Arsenal – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis