Arsenal WFC Midfielder Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland

Madison Earl has joined Scottish side Glasgow City on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 19 year old attacking midfielder will now continue her development in Scotland in the Scottish Women’s Premier League after struggling to break into Arsenal’s first team.

Earl signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in January 2025 and has since gained valuable first team experience through loan spells with Bristol City and Ipswich Town. However, she has been unable to force her way into Renee Slegers’ plans at Arsenal, making this latest loan move a sensible option for her development.

Third Loan Spell in 12 Months

This represents Earl’s third loan spell in just over 12 months, which suggests Arsenal sees her as a player with potential but one who needs regular game time at senior level. Bristol City and Ipswich Town have already benefited from having the young midfielder, and now Glasgow City will hope she can make an impact in Scotland’s top flight.

The SWPL is a competitive league that will test Earl’s abilities while giving her the consistent minutes she desperately needs. At 19 years old, she is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team squad.

Glasgow City Perfect Destination

Glasgow City are one of the biggest clubs in Scottish women’s football and will provide Earl with an excellent platform to showcase her abilities. The club has a strong track record of developing young players and competing at the top of the SWPL.

Arsenal will be monitoring Earl’s progress closely throughout the loan spell. If she impresses in Scotland, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a first team spot next season. For now, though, regular football is exactly what this promising young midfielder needs to continue her development.

