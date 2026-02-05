Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Midfielder Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland
Madison Earl has joined Scottish side Glasgow City on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 19 year old attacking midfielder will now continue her development in Scotland in the Scottish Women’s Premier League after struggling to break into Arsenal’s first team.
Earl signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in January 2025 and has since gained valuable first team experience through loan spells with Bristol City and Ipswich Town. However, she has been unable to force her way into Renee Slegers’ plans at Arsenal, making this latest loan move a sensible option for her development.
Third Loan Spell in 12 Months
This represents Earl’s third loan spell in just over 12 months, which suggests Arsenal sees her as a player with potential but one who needs regular game time at senior level. Bristol City and Ipswich Town have already benefited from having the young midfielder, and now Glasgow City will hope she can make an impact in Scotland’s top flight.
The SWPL is a competitive league that will test Earl’s abilities while giving her the consistent minutes she desperately needs. At 19 years old, she is at a crucial stage of her development where playing regularly is far more important than training with Arsenal’s first team squad.
Glasgow City Perfect Destination
Glasgow City are one of the biggest clubs in Scottish women’s football and will provide Earl with an excellent platform to showcase her abilities. The club has a strong track record of developing young players and competing at the top of the SWPL.
Arsenal will be monitoring Earl’s progress closely throughout the loan spell. If she impresses in Scotland, she could return to north London ready to challenge for a first team spot next season. For now, though, regular football is exactly what this promising young midfielder needs to continue her development.
Also read: Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Sign Czech International Goalkeeper on Loan From Slavia Prague Until End of Season as Renee Slegers Adds Experience
Arsenal completed a deadline day move for Czech international goalkeeper Barbora Votíková, signing the 29-year-old on loan from Slavia Prague for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The experienced keeper will wear the number 13 shirt and provide valuable competition and cover for Renee Slegers’ goalkeeping unit.
Votíková brings extensive experience across European football, having won four league titles and one Czech Cup during her first seven year spell with Slavia Prague between 2014 and 2021. She later had stints with Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur before returning to Slavia in 2024, where she won a league and cup double last season.
International Pedigree and European Experience
The Czech international has earned 56 caps for her country since making her debut in 2014, giving her the kind of big match experience that could prove crucial during the business end of the season. Votíková is familiar with the WSL from her time at Tottenham, which should help her settle quickly at Arsenal.
“It feels amazing to join this special club,” Votíková said after completing the move. “Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a special team and special supporters, so it’s a huge honour for me to come here. It’s been a dream of mine to play at Emirates Stadium and I can’t wait to get started.”
Smart Addition for Title Run In
Slegers explained the thinking behind the signing. “We’re delighted to bring in an experienced goalkeeper in Barbora, who will provide additional cover and competition in our goalkeeper unit. Barbora has extensive experience across different leagues in Europe and is familiar with the WSL, so we feel she is an excellent signing to strengthen our squad.”
This is smart business from Arsenal, adding proven quality and depth at a position where injuries or loss of form can be devastating. Votíková also runs a successful YouTube channel with hundreds of thousands of followers.
Also read: Mariona Caldentey Warns Arsenal WFC Not to Underestimate Brazilian Side Corinthians Ahead of Champions Cup Final at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Recall Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl From Loan Spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich as Gunners Continue Youth Development Review
Arsenal have recalled teenagers Vivienne Lia and Maddie Earl from their respective loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, bringing both young players back to the club. The recalls follow a series of recent changes involving Arsenal loanees as Renee Slegers continues to review playing time opportunities for the club’s academy graduates.
Lia, a 19 year old England youth winger, made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest during her loan spell in the WSL2. The academy product showed flashes of her potential, but Arsenal have clearly decided they want to assess her development closer to home.
Earl Returns After Adobe FA Cup Heroics
Maddie Earl joined Ipswich on loan at the start of the season and made five starts plus three substitute appearances during her time with the Tractor Girls. Her standout moment came in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup away clash with AFC Portchester, where she scored once and provided an assist in a dominant 5-0 victory.
That goal proved to be Earl’s only strike during her spell at Ipswich, earning her the Baller of the Round award for her performance. The 19 year old clearly has quality but perhaps struggled to make a consistent impact at senior level.
Pattern Emerging With Arsenal Loanees
These recalls follow the recent situation involving Cecily Wellesley Smith, whose Leicester loan was cut short before she was immediately sent to Swedish side Rosengard after concerns over limited playing time. Arsenal are clearly taking a proactive approach to ensuring their young talents get the football they need.
Neither Nottingham Forest nor Arsenal have issued detailed statements on the decisions, though both clubs confirmed the recalls. This suggests Arsenal are actively monitoring all their loanees and will not hesitate to make changes if development opportunities are not materializing.
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal WFC Send 19-Year-Old to Swedish Club Rosengard on Loan After Cancelling Leicester Spell Over Lack of Game Time
Arsenal have completed a loan move for young centre back Cecily Wellesley Smith, sending the 19-year-old to Swedish club FC Rosengard for the remainder of the season.
The decision comes after Arsenal cancelled her season long spell with Leicester City in early January due to concerns over limited playing time.
Wellesley Smith made just one appearance during her entire time with the Foxes, which is frankly unacceptable for a talented youngster who needs regular senior football to develop properly. Arsenal were absolutely right to pull the plug and find her a more suitable loan destination.
Leicester Spell Failed to Deliver
The decision to end her Leicester loan was taken at the start of January, five days before her 19th birthday. The young defender signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in June 2025 after coming through the academy and was part of the squad that won the 2024/25 PGA League Under 21 Division One title.
Wellesley Smith is a versatile centre back who can operate on both sides of the defence, and she is a regular England youth international having featured at both the UEFA European Women’s Under 17 Championship and the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.
Swedish League Offers Perfect Platform
The youngster spoke positively about her new environment at Rosengard. “The Swedish league is good and I’ve heard good things from other teammates, Swedish players from Arsenal like Stina, Smilla, say good things about the league and everything. I’m just excited to be here, excited to play and can’t wait to get started.”
Rosengard described Wellesley Smith as a leader who sets the tone both defensively and in the build up. This is a smart move from Arsenal, ensuring one of their brightest prospects gets the regular game time she deserves.
Also read: Mariona Caldentey Reveals Mental Readiness Key to Arsenal WFC 6-0 Thrashing of AS FAR as Gunners Book Champions Cup Final Spot
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”