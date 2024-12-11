Classic 2010s Arsenal UCL home loss! Arsenal were stunned the last time they played Monaco at the Emirates

Ahead of Arsenal vs. Monaco in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 group stage, let’s take a look at the last time the two faced off at the Emirates

It’s been almost 10 years since Arsenal and Monaco last faced off in a competitive match. In fact their match at the Emirates during the 2014/15 season was the first-ever competitive match between the two teams.

Having avoided Bayern Munich (back then the Bundesliga giants were a regular opponent for Arsenal in the knockout phases), Arsenal fans were quite relieved when they drew the young and surging Monaco from Ligue 1. However, their joy soon dissipated once the match began.

Arsenal were put to the test by Monaco right from the start

Despite fielding a very strong side, Arsenal were put to the test right from the start by Monaco. The Gunners boasted the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud in the lineup, and were the firm favorites to win the fixture.

However, in the 38th minute, then-Arsenal target Geoffrey Kondogbia put Monaco ahead with an absolute howitzer from long-range. Going into the second-half the scores were 0-1 to Monaco. While the North London club were expected to come out all guns blazing, it was Monaco who struck again, this time through veteran striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The French side were 2-0 up towards the hour mark. While Arsenal kept knocking the door, they couldn’t really get past the sturdy Monaco defense until substitute Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain curled in a beauty from the edge of the box in the added time of the second half. While it was a relief for the Arsenal faithful, their minimal joy soon evaporated as well when a sprinting Yannick Carrasco restored Monaco’s 2-goal lead in the dying minutes of the game, to make it 1-3 to Monaco.

Arsenal had their task cut out in the away leg

As is customary, the 2010s Arsenal, after 2012 to be precise, had a habit of turning up in the away fixtures. And likewise they did. Monaco were treated by the Gunners like a visiting side, as Arsene Wenger’s men kept peppering shots with wave after wave of attacks. In the 36th minute, Arsenal went 0-1 up after good work from Olivier Giroud who lashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Monaco vs. Arsenal in 2015 (via Sky Sports)

Knocking on the doors, Arsenal were able to double the lead only in the 79th minute, through Aaron Ramsey. However, the North London club were still a goal behind on away goals. They came inches close to winning the overall tie, but were thwarted by a sharp Danijel Subasic in goal. The match ended 0-2, and Monaco were through on away goals.