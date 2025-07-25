Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal’s Number 14: The Complete History from Anders Limpar to Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal‘s number 14 shirt carries legendary status, forever associated with greatness and expectation. As Viktor Gyokeres prepares to inherit this iconic jersey, he joins a select group of players spanning over three decades.
Anders Limpar (1990-1994): The Swedish Pioneer
The Swedish winger was among the earliest notable wearers of Arsenal’s number 14. Limpar brought flair and creativity to George Graham’s disciplined side, providing the spark that complemented Arsenal’s defensive solidity. His technical ability and crossing prowess made him a fan favorite during the early 1990s.
Eddie McGoldrick (1995-1997): The Forgotten Man
McGoldrick inherited the shirt during the mid-1990s, representing Arsenal during a transitional period. The midfielder’s stint was brief but represented continuity in the number’s lineage before more illustrious names took over.
Martin Keown (1993-1999): The Defensive Stalwart
For many longtime Arsenal supporters, the number 14 belongs to Martin Keown. The center-back wore it for six years, embodying Arsenal’s defensive resilience and never-say-die attitude. Keown’s passionate displays and leadership qualities gave the number credibility long before Henry’s arrival.
When Henry joined Arsenal in 1999, he actually didn’t want the number 14. “Fourteen is not my number,” Henry revealed in 2020. “I took the number 14 at Arsenal because Christopher Wreh had number 12, so I didn’t want to take it off him.” Henry preferred number 12, which he wore at Monaco and France, idolizing Marco van Basten.
Thierry Henry (1999-2007): The Legend
Henry made the number 14 synonymous with brilliance during his eight-year Arsenal career. Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer netted 228 goals in 377 appearances, transforming the shirt into a symbol of attacking excellence. His pace, technique, and predatory instincts set an impossibly high standard for every successor.
Henry’s departure for Barcelona in 2007 left massive boots to fill. The club initially retired the number for a full season, recognizing its significance and the difficulty of finding a worthy successor.
Theo Walcott (2008-2018): The Marathon Man
Following Henry’s departure in 2007, the number 14 was left vacant for a year before 16-year-old Theo Walcott was handed the shirt after a breakout season with seven goals and six assists. The young England winger would hold the jersey for almost a decade.
Walcott’s numbers were respectable: 108 goals and 70 assists during his Arsenal tenure. His pace terrorized defenses, and crucial goals in big moments earned supporters’ respect. When Henry returned on loan in 2012, Walcott kept the shirt, demonstrating Arsenal’s faith in his development.
The Southampton academy graduate never quite reached Henry’s heights but provided consistent threat from wide positions and later as a central striker.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2018-2021): The Goal Machine
Aubameyang inherited the number after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, though it wasn’t his first choice as he preferred number 7, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s arrival meant that was taken.
The Gabonese striker delivered immediate impact, scoring 10 goals in just 13 Premier League appearances in his debut season. He finished with 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions.
His defining moment came in the 2020 FA Cup final with a brace that secured Arsenal’s only major trophy during Mikel Arteta’s tenure. Aubameyang’s pace and clinical finishing drew comparisons to Henry, making him the most successful number 14 since the Frenchman.
Eddie Nketiah (2022-2024): The Academy Graduate
Arsenal’s most recent number 14, Eddie Nketiah joined the club at age 14 and was handed the iconic shirt in 2022 alongside a five-year contract. The Hale End graduate represented Arsenal’s faith in homegrown talent.
After showing promise with nine goals and two assists in the 2022-23 season, Nketiah struggled the following campaign with just five Premier League goals. He left for Crystal Palace in summer 2024 for £30 million, finishing with 38 goals and 10 assists in 168 games.
While his numbers fell short of predecessors, Nketiah’s work rate and crucial goals earned fan appreciation during his seven-year Emirates career.
Viktor Gyokeres (2025-): The New Hope
Just like Walcott in 2008, Gyokeres takes the number 14 after a season where it remained vacant. The Swedish striker arrives with extraordinary credentials: 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP.
His 54 goals in 52 games last season represents the kind of output that built Henry’s legend. Gyokeres faces the ultimate test – can he restore the number 14’s status as Arsenal’s most feared attacking weapon?
Six Years of William Saliba at Arsenal: Stats and Key Performances Across Loan Spells to Becoming a Defensive Colossus
William Saliba’s Arsenal journey represents modern football’s patient approach to talent development. Since arriving from Saint-Étienne in 2019 for £27 million, the French defender has evolved from promising prospect to Premier League’s most reliable center-back.
William Saliba’s Arsenal Career Statistics (2019-2025)
|Season
|Competition
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Clean Sheets
|Key Stats
|2019-20
|Loan (Saint-Étienne)
|17
|0
|1
|4
|Development season
|2020-21
|Loan (Nice)
|20
|1
|0
|8
|Ligue 1 experience
|2021-22
|Loan (Marseille)
|52
|2
|1
|21
|UECL semi-finals
|2022-23
|Arsenal debut
|38
|2
|1
|16
|PL breakthrough
|2023-24
|Arsenal
|38
|2
|2
|18
|Every PL minute
|2024-25
|Arsenal
|49
|3
|4
|22
|Career-best season
|Total Arsenal
|All competitions
|125
|7
|7
|56
|145 career apps
Statistics current as of July 26, 2025
The Loan Army Graduate
Saliba’s initial Arsenal stint involved strategic loan moves that proved crucial for his development. His 2021-22 season at Marseille was transformational, making 52 appearances and helping them reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals while securing Champions League qualification.
The young defender was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year, demonstrating the value of Arsenal’s patient approach. Unlike many loan moves that stagnate careers, Saliba’s temporary departures accelerated his growth against varied tactical systems and playing styles.
The 2022-23 Breakthrough
Saliba’s Arsenal debut season exceeded all expectations. Partnering Gabriel Magalhães, he formed the Premier League’s most formidable defensive partnership. His 38 appearances yielded 16 clean sheets, with Arsenal conceding just 43 goals – their best defensive record in years.
His composed performances in high-pressure situations, particularly against Manchester City and Liverpool, announced his arrival as a world-class defender. The partnership with Gabriel provided the foundation for Arsenal’s surprise title challenge, finishing just five points behind Manchester City.
The Iron Man Season (2023-24)
Saliba became the first Arsenal outfield player since Lee Dixon in 1989-90 to play every minute of a Premier League season. His 3,420 minutes represented ultimate reliability in an era of rotation and injury management.
The marauding defender won possession 213 times; more than any other central defender in the Premier League, showcasing his proactive defending style. His reading of the game and recovery pace allowed Arsenal to maintain a high defensive line while pressing aggressively.
Key Performances
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (August 2022): Saliba’s Arsenal debut match marked the beginning of his Premier League journey after three years of loan spells. His composed performance announced his readiness for Arsenal’s first team.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth (2022-23): Saliba scored his first goal for the club in this match, celebrating with characteristic composure that has defined his Arsenal career.
Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United at Old Trafford (May 2024): Saliba delivered a masterclass defensive display in Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 victory, earning a 9/10 rating for his composed performance. His standout moment came with a superb dispossession of Alejandro Garnacho in the second half when the winger was bearing down on Arsenal’s goal. Saliba was instrumental in Arsenal’s clean sheet at Old Trafford, helping maintain their title challenge with a dominant defensive showing that neutralized United’s attacking threats throughout the match.
Saliba’s evolution reflects modern football’s demands on center-backs. His 92% pass accuracy in 2024-25 demonstrates exceptional ball-playing ability, while his aerial dominance (78% win rate) provides defensive security.
His partnership with Gabriel has conceded just 1.2 goals per game over their 87 appearances together, establishing them among Europe’s elite defensive pairings. Saliba’s pace allows Arsenal to defend high while his distribution initiates attacks from deep positions.
International Recognition
Saliba’s Arsenal performances earned France recognition, accumulating 28 caps since his debut in 2022. His inclusion in France’s 2024 European Championship squad validated his rapid development from loan army graduate to international regular.
The £190,000 Investment
Saliba’s current £190,000 weekly wage reflects his importance to Arsenal’s project. His contract until 2027 represents smart business, securing a defender valued at €80 million in today’s market.
From patient loan development to Premier League stalwart, Saliba embodies Arsenal’s modern recruitment philosophy. His six-year journey proves that strategic development trumps immediate gratification in building championship-caliber defenders.
‘Mentality Monster’ Viktor Gyokeres Hailed by Arsenal Fans for Taking the Number 14, Following in Thierry Henry and Aubameyang’s Footsteps
Viktor Gyokeres will inherit Arsenal‘s most legendary shirt number when his transfer from Sporting CP is completed. David Ornstein has confirmed that the Swedish striker will wear the number 14 jersey, a decision that speaks volumes about Arsenal’s expectations for their marquee signing.
Ornstein wrote on X: “Arsenal reach total agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Viktor Gyokeres. #SportingCP grant 27yo striker permission to travel; medical scheduled for Saturday. Sweden international expected to wear iconic No14 shirt as new #AFC front man.
The Weight of Arsenal’s Number 14
The number 14 shirt carries unmatched significance at the Emirates. Thierry Henry transformed it into Arsenal folklore during his eight-year stay, scoring 228 goals and becoming the club’s greatest ever player. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later wore it during his prolific spell, netting 92 goals across four seasons.
Gyokeres accepting this number signals his confidence in matching those standards. Few players would willingly shoulder such pressure, but the 27-year-old’s record suggests he’s ready for the challenge. His 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season demonstrate the clinical edge that made Henry and Aubameyang Arsenal legends.
The Swedish international’s decision to take number 14 rather than opt for a safer choice reveals his mentality. He’s not arriving at Arsenal to make up numbers – he’s coming to lead the line and deliver goals that could define the club’s title aspirations.
Saturday Medical Seals Historic Viktor Gyokeres Move
With Arsenal reaching full agreement with Sporting CP, Gyokeres has been granted permission to travel for his medical on Saturday. The formalities represent the final steps in a transfer that could reshape Arsenal’s attacking identity.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Arsenal’s title challenge last season faltered due to lack of cutting edge, scoring 17 fewer goals than champions Liverpool. Gyokeres’ arrival in the number 14 shirt sends a clear message – Arsenal are serious about ending their Premier League drought.
His numbers in Portugal justify the iconic shirt assignment. The 97 goals and 28 assists recorded across two seasons at Sporting demonstrate consistency that Henry would appreciate. Both players share similar attributes: pace, power, and predatory instincts in the penalty area.
Legacy and Expectation Behind Viktor Gyokeres Choosing Number 14
Choosing number 14 creates immediate expectation. Arsenal fans will expect Gyokeres to deliver moments of magic that defined Henry’s era – the crucial goals, decisive performances, and match-winning contributions that separate good strikers from great ones.
The parallels are striking. Henry arrived from abroad with something to prove; Gyokeres comes from Portugal determined to establish himself in England’s top flight. Both players possess the technical ability and physical presence to dominate Premier League defenses.
Here are some of the fan reactions:
Arteta’s tactical system should suit Gyokeres perfectly. Like Henry under Arsène Wenger, the Swedish striker will have creative players providing service while being given freedom to drift wide and link play.
The Pressure of Greatness
Wearing number 14 at Arsenal means living up to impossible standards. Henry’s legacy looms large over every successor, but Gyokeres’ goal record suggests he’s ready for that challenge. His 54-goal season represents the kind of output that could finally bring the Premier League title back to North London.
Saturday’s medical will complete a transfer that could define Arsenal’s next decade. In choosing number 14, Gyokeres has set his own bar impossibly high.
(In Photos) Snaps from Arsenal’s Pre-Season Tour: From Universal Studios to Max Dowman Linking up with Declan Rice
Arsenal’s pre-season tour delivered moments beyond tactical preparation, capturing squad dynamics and emerging relationships.
Universal Studios Singapore Bonding
Reiss Nelson, William Saliba, and Riccardo Calafiori were captured together in a snap at Universal Studios Singapore during squad downtime. The trio’s appearance in the photo highlighted Calafiori’s seamless integration with established Arsenal players during the pre-season tour.
For Nelson, fighting for his Arsenal future on £100,000 weekly wages, the moment provided a glimpse of squad camaraderie away from training pressures. The photo demonstrated how new signings like Calafiori are being welcomed into Arsenal’s social structure, with Saliba’s presence reinforcing the defensive leader’s role in squad cohesion.
Reiss Nelson’s Comeback Message
Following his first game back from injury, Nelson shared a powerful image of his number 24 away kit with the caption: “This ones deeper pause, first game back since injury. Praise the lord.” The spiritual message accompanied Arsenal’s distinctive blue lightning-pattern away shirt, symbolizing his gratitude for returning to action.
The 25-year-old’s post reveals the mental battle behind his physical recovery. With his contract running until 2027 and earning £100,000 weekly, Nelson understands that staying fit could define his Arsenal future. His reference to a “deeper pause” suggests reflection on career fragility and renewed appreciation for professional football.
Declan Rice Mentors Academy Star Dowman
Declan Rice’s Instagram story captured a special moment with academy prospect Max Dowman, both wearing Arsenal’s pre-season training gear. The £240,000-per-week midfielder tagged the youngster “@max_dowman10” with a pointing finger and heart emoji, showcasing the natural mentorship occurring within Arsenal’s squad.
The image reveals Rice’s post-training state – hair still damp from exertion – yet taking time to connect with Arsenal’s future. Dowman, regarded as one of England’s brightest academy prospects, appears comfortable alongside the England international, suggesting the healthy culture Arteta has cultivated where established stars embrace their leadership responsibilities.
Malaysian Fan’s Spanish Quartet
A Malaysian supporter captured selfies with Cristhian Mosquera, David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Martin Zubimendi, showcasing Arsenal’s Spanish recruitment success. The quartet’s presence together hints at the La Liga influence permeating Arsenal’s squad composition.
Mosquera’s inclusion alongside established internationals suggests his growing importance in Arteta’s tactical plans. Zubimendi’s £75,000 weekly wage (reported) reflects Arsenal’s belief in the former Real Sociedad midfielder’s potential impact.
Raya and Kepa’s presence demonstrates Arsenal’s goalkeeper depth, with both Spanish internationals providing Arteta tactical flexibility. Their engagement with supporters reflects the professionalism expected during Arsenal’s global tours.
These snapshots reveal squad chemistry developing naturally away from training grounds, essential for Arsenal’s title ambitions.
