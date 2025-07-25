Arsenal’s Number 14: The Complete History from Anders Limpar to Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal‘s number 14 shirt carries legendary status, forever associated with greatness and expectation. As Viktor Gyokeres prepares to inherit this iconic jersey, he joins a select group of players spanning over three decades.

Anders Limpar (1990-1994): The Swedish Pioneer

The Swedish winger was among the earliest notable wearers of Arsenal’s number 14. Limpar brought flair and creativity to George Graham’s disciplined side, providing the spark that complemented Arsenal’s defensive solidity. His technical ability and crossing prowess made him a fan favorite during the early 1990s.

Eddie McGoldrick (1995-1997): The Forgotten Man

McGoldrick inherited the shirt during the mid-1990s, representing Arsenal during a transitional period. The midfielder’s stint was brief but represented continuity in the number’s lineage before more illustrious names took over.

Martin Keown (1993-1999): The Defensive Stalwart

For many longtime Arsenal supporters, the number 14 belongs to Martin Keown. The center-back wore it for six years, embodying Arsenal’s defensive resilience and never-say-die attitude. Keown’s passionate displays and leadership qualities gave the number credibility long before Henry’s arrival.

When Henry joined Arsenal in 1999, he actually didn’t want the number 14. “Fourteen is not my number,” Henry revealed in 2020. “I took the number 14 at Arsenal because Christopher Wreh had number 12, so I didn’t want to take it off him.” Henry preferred number 12, which he wore at Monaco and France, idolizing Marco van Basten.

Thierry Henry (1999-2007): The Legend

Henry made the number 14 synonymous with brilliance during his eight-year Arsenal career. Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer netted 228 goals in 377 appearances, transforming the shirt into a symbol of attacking excellence. His pace, technique, and predatory instincts set an impossibly high standard for every successor.

Henry’s departure for Barcelona in 2007 left massive boots to fill. The club initially retired the number for a full season, recognizing its significance and the difficulty of finding a worthy successor.

Theo Walcott (2008-2018): The Marathon Man

Following Henry’s departure in 2007, the number 14 was left vacant for a year before 16-year-old Theo Walcott was handed the shirt after a breakout season with seven goals and six assists. The young England winger would hold the jersey for almost a decade.

Walcott’s numbers were respectable: 108 goals and 70 assists during his Arsenal tenure. His pace terrorized defenses, and crucial goals in big moments earned supporters’ respect. When Henry returned on loan in 2012, Walcott kept the shirt, demonstrating Arsenal’s faith in his development.

The Southampton academy graduate never quite reached Henry’s heights but provided consistent threat from wide positions and later as a central striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2018-2021): The Goal Machine

Aubameyang inherited the number after joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, though it wasn’t his first choice as he preferred number 7, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s arrival meant that was taken.

The Gabonese striker delivered immediate impact, scoring 10 goals in just 13 Premier League appearances in his debut season. He finished with 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions.

His defining moment came in the 2020 FA Cup final with a brace that secured Arsenal’s only major trophy during Mikel Arteta’s tenure. Aubameyang’s pace and clinical finishing drew comparisons to Henry, making him the most successful number 14 since the Frenchman.

Eddie Nketiah (2022-2024): The Academy Graduate

Arsenal’s most recent number 14, Eddie Nketiah joined the club at age 14 and was handed the iconic shirt in 2022 alongside a five-year contract. The Hale End graduate represented Arsenal’s faith in homegrown talent.

After showing promise with nine goals and two assists in the 2022-23 season, Nketiah struggled the following campaign with just five Premier League goals. He left for Crystal Palace in summer 2024 for £30 million, finishing with 38 goals and 10 assists in 168 games.

While his numbers fell short of predecessors, Nketiah’s work rate and crucial goals earned fan appreciation during his seven-year Emirates career.

Viktor Gyokeres (2025-): The New Hope

Just like Walcott in 2008, Gyokeres takes the number 14 after a season where it remained vacant. The Swedish striker arrives with extraordinary credentials: 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP.

His 54 goals in 52 games last season represents the kind of output that built Henry’s legend. Gyokeres faces the ultimate test – can he restore the number 14’s status as Arsenal’s most feared attacking weapon?

