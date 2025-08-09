Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Bilbao: Gunners Demolish Basque Side 3-0 in Emphatic Emirates Cup Victory

Arsenal restored confidence with a commanding 3-0 Emirates Cup triumph over Athletic Bilbao, showcasing the tactical cohesion that was glaringly absent during Wednesday’s Villarreal setback. Viktor Gyokeres finally delivered his breakthrough performance while Martin Zubimendi announced himself as a world-class addition to Arteta’s midfield.

The Standout Performer

Martin Zubimendi – 9/10 The Spanish metronome justified every penny of his £51m price tag with a masterclass in midfield control. Two sublime assists, 94% pass accuracy, and four tackles without committing a single foul demonstrated exactly why Arsenal fought so hard to secure his signature from Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Decland Rice (via Evening Standard)

His positioning and press resistance provided the platform for everything good Arsenal produced.

The Excellent Displays

Viktor Gyokeres – 8.5/10 Finally showed Emirates faithful why Sporting valued him so highly. His headed opener was perfectly timed, while his link-up play created space for teammates throughout. The post-rattling header in the second half demonstrated hunger for goals that could define his Arsenal career.

Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Vintage performance from Arsenal’s talisman, combining his trademark goal with an assist for Gyokeres’ opener. Playing the full ninety minutes indicated peak fitness levels, while his understanding with new teammates looked seamless. The right flank partnership with Ben White caused Athletic problems all afternoon.

Kai Havertz – 8/10 Impact substitute performance highlighted Arsenal’s improved squad depth. His solo goal with staggering pace from a deep position showcased the versatility Arteta craves, while his physical presence troubled Athletic’s backline immediately upon introduction. The German’s ability to change games from the bench could prove crucial this season.

The Solid Showings

Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Offered encouraging glimpses of his attacking potential despite some defensive uncertainty. His forward bursts stretched Athletic’s structure and created width that allowed Arsenal to dominate possession. Fitness remains the only concern surrounding the Italian’s integration.

David Raya – 7/10 Commanded his penalty area with authority, a marked improvement from his Villarreal nightmare. Distribution was crisp and decision-making looked far more assured against Athletic’s limited attacking threat.

Arsenal’s Emirates Cup success suggests tactical solutions have been discovered for their early struggles, with new signings enhancing rather than disrupting established team chemistry ahead of next week’s Old Trafford opener.