Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gabriel Martinelli Saves the Day After 36-Second Super Sub Strike

Kieran Tierney Girlfriend Amy Hale Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Amy Hale is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Kieran Tierney. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Amy loves dancing and she has been doing it for years. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Arsenal star Kieran Tierney a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a small family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Amy Hale.

Kieran Tierney has shown that he could be a top player in the years to come. With great potential and hunger for the game, the Arsenal star is wreaking havoc in the Premier League. Despite earning such success and fame, he always maintained a low-key profile.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about his love life. The beautiful girlfriend of Kieran Tierney, Amy Hale is a pretty interesting person. So let’s find out what she is up to nowadays.

Amy Hale Childhood and Family

Amy was born in 2000 in Kirkintilloch, Scotland. She is a Scottish citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Scottish beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked.

Her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Kieran Tierney.

Amy Hale was born in Kirkintilloch, Scotland.

Amy Hale Education

Amy completed her education in Scotland. She was enrolled in a local high school. She was an ambitious student from childhood and had big dreams. She gave herself a good head start in the journey by excelling in academic purposes. After finishing high school, she went to the University of Strathclyde to study Primary Teaching.

Amy Hale career

Amy is a professional dancer. As soon as she fell in love with dancing, she decided to give it a shot. She participated in several dance competitions and excelled, which gave her the boost to pursue art as a profession.

She studied the skills required to be a better dancer in detail and gathered knowledge about modern dance forms. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including big reality shows.

Amy started dancing at a pretty early age. (Picture was taken from glasgowtimes.co.uk)

Due to her impressive performance, she qualified for the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin.

Amy Hale Net Worth

Amy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing roles. She is pretty young and has a whole career ahead of herself. We think with her professional growth, her earnings would also increase. We are looking for the exact number.

Candy’s boyfriend, Kieran Tierney, has a net worth of over €33.5 Million. Tierney’s current yearly wage is €110,000. The couple’s added income is very significant. But as they like to live a simple life, they might be saving a lot.

Amy Hale and Kieran Tierney relationship

Kieran Tierney met his girlfriend when he was 17 years old. Amy is three years younger than his boyfriend, so it started as a teenage love for them. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting.

Kieran Tierney and Amy Hale during a date night. (Picture was taken from glasgowtimes.co.uk)

They shared numbers to take the relationship forward. When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. The incredible trust between them has grown to become the strength of their bond. They like spending time together without the intervention of the paparazzi. That’s why they keep their relationship pretty private. There is no information about their marriage.

Amy Hale and Kieran Tierney Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have enough time to take that big decision.

Amy Hale Social media

Amy is not a social media person. She has an account on Instagram, but she has kept it private. She barely remains active on the platform as she likes to spend her time in the real world rather than on the internet.

Read More: