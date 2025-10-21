Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres Ends Drought as Gunners Demolish Simeone’s Side
Arsenal tore Atletico Madrid apart with a second-half masterclass at the Emirates, scoring four times in 13 minutes to maintain their perfect Champions League record. Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres (twice) condemned Diego Simeone to his heaviest European defeat as Arsenal secured their 100th Champions League victory in emphatic fashion.
The Standout Performers:
Viktor Gyokeres – 9/10 Eight matches without scoring is an eternity for a striker bought to lead the line. Both goals were scrappy—bundling in from close range after Gabriel’s header dropped kindly, then reacting fastest to another set-piece scramble.
These weren’t the clinical finishes Arsenal fans crave, but strikers don’t care about aesthetics when ending droughts. His hold-up play tired Atletico’s centre-backs, creating gaps for Saka and Martinelli to exploit. The weight visibly lifted when his first goal went in.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 9/10 Obliterated Jose Gimenez to meet Rice’s free-kick, powering a header that gave Oblak no chance. His timing on set pieces is supernatural—always finding space in congested penalty areas.
Contributed a second headed assist for Gyokeres’ late goal, again attacking the ball with ferocity that defenders can’t match. Defensively impeccable, marshalling Arsenal’s backline to another clean sheet while dealing with Atletico’s physical forwards comfortably.
Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Rinsed David Hancko so frequently the Spanish international will have nightmares for weeks. Every Arsenal attack funneled through Saka’s wing, where his combination of pace, skill, and decision-making proved unstoppable.
Hit the bar, forced saves, and constantly manufactured dangerous positions. The only reason this isn’t a perfect 10 is the lack of direct goal involvement, though his influence touched everything Arsenal created going forward.
Declan Rice – 8.5/10 His set-piece delivery has become weaponized. The free-kick for Gabriel’s opener had perfect weight and trajectory, landing exactly where defenders couldn’t reach.
Supplied another dangerous ball that led to Gyokeres’ second. Controlled midfield with ease, intercepting passes and launching Arsenal attacks with his expansive range. Atletico’s midfield couldn’t get near him.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8/10 The kid is special. Burst through Atletico’s midfield like they weren’t there, laying the ball perfectly for Martinelli’s finish. His defensive positioning impressed more than his attacking—reading danger early and snuffing out threats before they developed. Made one mistake getting caught high up the pitch but recovered with maturity. Calafiori should be worried.
Other Notable Performances:
Gabriel Martinelli – 8/10 Took Lewis-Skelly’s pass superbly, curling his finish beyond Oblak with conviction. That’s the Martinelli Arsenal have been waiting to see consistently—direct, decisive, and clinical.
Had another effort chalked off for tight offside earlier but kept hunting opportunities. His pace stretches defenses vertically, creating room for others even when he doesn’t score.
Eberechi Eze – 8/10 Smashed the crossbar inside five minutes with a deflected strike that deserved better. His movement between lines caused Atletico constant problems, dropping deep to collect then spinning away from markers. Still adjusting to being Arsenal’s creative hub without Odegaard, but his technical security under pressure is excellent. Faded before being hooked after 72 minutes.
Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Mopped up everything in midfield, positioning himself perfectly to intercept passes and shield the backline. Big-game performances are becoming routine for him—the occasion never seems too large. His tactical discipline allowed Rice to push forward more aggressively. Withdrawn at 4-0 with the job done completely.
David Raya – 6/10 Nearly gifted Atletico a goal by charging outside his area unnecessarily in the first half, showing the occasional rashness that creeps into his game.
David Raya with the save pic.twitter.com/PHcBDzFgSj— Josh (@SeanSteady1) October 21, 2025
Made a sharp save from Conor Gallagher late on to preserve the clean sheet, displaying the concentration required when barely tested. Otherwise a spectator for long periods.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Linked well with Saka down the right without reaching the heights of recent performances. Solid defensively when tested but couldn’t impose himself offensively as much as usual. Still contributed to another clean sheet with intelligent positioning.
William Saliba – 7/10 Handled Atletico’s physicality effortlessly, though gave away several needless fouls. His recovery pace bailed Arsenal out on the rare occasions Atletico threatened behind. Comfortable evening for Arsenal’s defensive rock.
Substitutes:
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5/10 Replaced Eze with 18 minutes left and showed glimpses of his talent without significantly impacting proceedings. The game was already won.
Christian Norgaard – 6/10 Came on for Zubimendi to close out the match. Did his job without fuss.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Replaced Gabriel to give him a breather while maintaining defensive solidity. Arsenal’s depth allowing such substitutions at 4-0 demonstrates their squad strength.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 4-0 Drubbing of Atletico Madrid
Arsenal demolished Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid with a stunning second-half display at the Emirates, scoring four times in 13 devastating minutes to maintain their perfect Champions League record. The Gunners secured their 100th Champions League victory in style, joining PSG and Inter Milan on nine points from three matches.
Lewis-Skelly’s Masterclass Raises Questions Over Calafiori’s Starting Spot
Myles Lewis-Skelly delivered the performance that will haunt Riccardo Calafiori’s sleep. The 19-year-old academy graduate was sensational at left-back, producing a mazy run through Atletico’s midfield that created Gabriel Martinelli’s goal—the pick of Arsenal’s four strikes. His energy, defensive discipline, and attacking threat looked levels above what Calafiori has offered in recent weeks.
MYLES LEWIS SKELLY YOU ARE A LEGEND— George (@George_Zur) October 21, 2025
MARTINELLI WHAT A FINISH pic.twitter.com/cWhbxBDSJG
The Italian’s tendency to push high and leave space behind has become exploitable against quality opponents. Lewis-Skelly’s intelligence to know when to advance and when to hold position showcased maturity beyond his years. He won duels consistently, recovered possession in dangerous areas, and never looked overawed by the occasion. With Arsenal’s defensive record so pristine this season, Arteta may struggle to justify dropping the teenager when everyone is fit.
Death, Taxes and a Gabriel Header
Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring with another towering header from a Declan Rice set piece, continuing his remarkable record as Arsenal’s most reliable aerial threat. The Brazilian has now scored 22 goals for Arsenal, with the vast majority coming from defensive situations where his physical dominance is unmatched.
What makes Gabriel’s heading ability so devastating is the combination of timing, power, and positioning. Atletico’s defenders had no answer when Rice whipped in the delivery, with Gabriel attacking the ball with intent that left Jan Oblak stranded.
His consistency in these moments has become Arsenal’s ultimate Plan B when opponents sit deep. You can set your watch by it—give Arsenal a set piece in a tight game, and Gabriel will find a way to make the difference.
Arteta’s Gamble on Martinelli Delivering Dividends
Gabriel Martinelli silenced doubters who questioned why Arsenal didn’t cash in on him during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian’s powerful finish from Lewis-Skelly’s assist demonstrated exactly why Mikel Arteta resisted approaches from clubs willing to pay significant money for his services.
Martinelli’s directness terrifies defenders when he’s confident, and Tuesday night showed a player rediscovering the form that made him unplayable two seasons ago. His willingness to run in behind, take on defenders one-on-one, and finish emphatically gave Arsenal a dimension they’d been missing.
While his overall play still needs refinement, moments like this justify Arteta’s faith in keeping him rather than gambling on an unknown replacement who might need time to adapt to English football.
Arsenal
Susubelle Kolasinac – Sead Kolasinac Wife, her Family and more
Susubelle Kolasinac is famous for being the wife of Bosnian star Sead Kolasinac. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Susubelle Kolasinac is the childhood sweetheart of footballer Sead Kolasinac. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. Bella is an entrepreneur and Instagram model. She has been with Kolasinac during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person that Kolasinac goes to whenever he feels down.
The German beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. Sead Kolasinac is renowned for his powerful build and aggressive playing style. Fans’ nicknaming him “The Tank” or “The Bosnian Hulk” is no accident.
But since we want to focus on his personal life, we won’t be talking about his professional life today. Let’s start by learning more about his wife in particular.
Susubelle Kolasinac Childhood and Family
Susubelle is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. She was born on January 17, 1993. She is 33 years old and is enjoying her life.
She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Susubelle, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Susubelle’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the German beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful wife of Sead Kolasinac. So stay tuned!
Susubelle Kolasinac Education
Susubelle completed her education in Germany. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.
Susubelle Kolasinac career
Susubelle’s current role is under review. Tracking her Instagram photos, we realised that the German beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Kolasinac. Susubelle loves exploring new places and goes everywhere with her boyfriend.
As Kolasinac spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Susubelle stays at home and oversees the activities. Recently she became a mother, so her responsibilities have increased as well. Now, she spends time with her newborn.
Susubelle Kolasinac Net Worth
Susubelle hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has a large audience on Instagram, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well.
We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. Being a top star in the French League, Kolasinac’s wages are significant, so the Bosnian star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.
Susubelle Kolasinac and Sead Kolasinac Relationship
Sead Kolasinac and his girlfriend Susubelle Kolasinac have been together for a long time. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.
When Susubelle met Kolasinac, he wasn’t a star of the game; instead, he was playing with Gondomar U19. However, Susubelle wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better.
The pair decided it was time to be married after dating for a number of years and they got wed in a lovely ceremony in June 2019. Many famous people, including Mesut Ozil, his lovely wife Amine Gulse, and numerous Arsenal players, attended their wedding in Baden-Baden, Germany.
Susubelle Kolasinac and Sead Kolasinac Children
One gorgeous child has been born to Sead Kolasinac and Susubelle. Susubelle Kolasinac gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Soleil Kolasinac, on August 25, 2020.
Susubelle Kolasinac Social media
Susubelle has been sharing photos of herself her partner on her Instagram channel even when she wasn’t famous. She gained popularity after Kolasinac became a star player. Currently, she shares beautiful pictures of her family. Her feed is full of intriguing images from her exotic trips as well.
Arsenal
Cesc Fabregas Wife Daniella Semaan Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Daniella Semaan is famous for being the wife of Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Daniella Semaan has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. Daniella Semaan was once in a relationship with a Lebanese businessman, but she broke up with him. She has now formed a beautiful relationship with Spain legend Cesc Fabregas. Today we are going to reveal all the secrets about their love life.
Cesc Fabregas has played with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. But wherever he has gone, he has shown incredible qualities and skills. Fabregas has 2 Premier League and 1 Las Liga to his name. He also won the Fifa World Cup 2010 with Spain. As of 2026, he is the manager of the club team Como, which is from Italy.
But his most outstanding achievements are in international football. The Spaniard helped his nation win 2 Euro Cups and 1 World Cup in the span of 5 years. The Spanish International has decided to retire from football in 2023 and has left a mark on the country’s history. But today we are not taking another look at his career, because we have decided to focus on the exciting life of the wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Childhood and Family
On June 4, 1975, Daniella was born in Lebanon, making her Lebanese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. Every celebrity doesn’t like to share their personal details. Daniella Semaan has not shared much about her family in interviews as well.
We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. Our information suggests Daniella has four brothers, Romeo, Nazar, Majd and Amir, and one sister, Suzanna. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella Semaan Education
Daniella went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. We are unsure whether she enrolled for further studies after that. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality.
Daniella Semaan Career
Daniella is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. When she was very little, Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies and gradually climbed the ladder leveraging her incredible skills.
After her modelling career took off, her online fame also kept rising. Being the wife of a famous football star, she earned a huge fan following from football supporters. The Lebanese beauty has become an Instagram star due to her immense popularity. She is one of the highest-followed WAGs in the social media space.
Daniella Semaan Net Worth
Daniella’s net worth is $5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from a successful modelling and influencing career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about the massive sacrifices she has made to get to the position she is in today. However, the Lebanese beauty spends a lot, considering she bought a lavish property in London that cost $1.4 million.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas’s relationship
Cesc Fabregas met with his girlfriend in 2011. The Spaniard was playing for Barcelona at that time, and he was already a superstar. However, Daniella wasn’t single at that time as she was married to Elie Taktouk. The Lebanese model wasn’t happy in the marriage, so she divorced after meeting with Cesc Fabregas.
Daniella was convinced that the Spaniard was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. It’s a complete mystery when the pair tied the knot as they mostly kept their marriage private. Daniella stood by her husband and supported him in every career step.
Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Daniella Semaan and Cesc Fabregas Children
Daniella is the mother of six children. She has three kids from his previous marriage – Elie Taktouk, Maria Taktouk and Joseph Taktouk. She gave birth to three more children after moving in with Fabregas – Lia Fàbregas, Capri Fàbregas and Leonardo Fàbregas.
Daniella Semaan Social media
Daniella is very famous on Instagram. She has 4.1m followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a horse lover.
