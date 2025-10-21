Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres Ends Drought as Gunners Demolish Simeone’s Side

Arsenal tore Atletico Madrid apart with a second-half masterclass at the Emirates, scoring four times in 13 minutes to maintain their perfect Champions League record. Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres (twice) condemned Diego Simeone to his heaviest European defeat as Arsenal secured their 100th Champions League victory in emphatic fashion.

The Standout Performers:

Viktor Gyokeres – 9/10 Eight matches without scoring is an eternity for a striker bought to lead the line. Both goals were scrappy—bundling in from close range after Gabriel’s header dropped kindly, then reacting fastest to another set-piece scramble.

These weren’t the clinical finishes Arsenal fans crave, but strikers don’t care about aesthetics when ending droughts. His hold-up play tired Atletico’s centre-backs, creating gaps for Saka and Martinelli to exploit. The weight visibly lifted when his first goal went in.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 9/10 Obliterated Jose Gimenez to meet Rice’s free-kick, powering a header that gave Oblak no chance. His timing on set pieces is supernatural—always finding space in congested penalty areas.

Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s opening goal against Atletico Madrid (Via Arsenal-X)

Contributed a second headed assist for Gyokeres’ late goal, again attacking the ball with ferocity that defenders can’t match. Defensively impeccable, marshalling Arsenal’s backline to another clean sheet while dealing with Atletico’s physical forwards comfortably.

Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Rinsed David Hancko so frequently the Spanish international will have nightmares for weeks. Every Arsenal attack funneled through Saka’s wing, where his combination of pace, skill, and decision-making proved unstoppable.

Hit the bar, forced saves, and constantly manufactured dangerous positions. The only reason this isn’t a perfect 10 is the lack of direct goal involvement, though his influence touched everything Arsenal created going forward.

Declan Rice – 8.5/10 His set-piece delivery has become weaponized. The free-kick for Gabriel’s opener had perfect weight and trajectory, landing exactly where defenders couldn’t reach.

Supplied another dangerous ball that led to Gyokeres’ second. Controlled midfield with ease, intercepting passes and launching Arsenal attacks with his expansive range. Atletico’s midfield couldn’t get near him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8/10 The kid is special. Burst through Atletico’s midfield like they weren’t there, laying the ball perfectly for Martinelli’s finish. His defensive positioning impressed more than his attacking—reading danger early and snuffing out threats before they developed. Made one mistake getting caught high up the pitch but recovered with maturity. Calafiori should be worried.

Other Notable Performances:

Gabriel Martinelli – 8/10 Took Lewis-Skelly’s pass superbly, curling his finish beyond Oblak with conviction. That’s the Martinelli Arsenal have been waiting to see consistently—direct, decisive, and clinical.

Had another effort chalked off for tight offside earlier but kept hunting opportunities. His pace stretches defenses vertically, creating room for others even when he doesn’t score.

Eberechi Eze – 8/10 Smashed the crossbar inside five minutes with a deflected strike that deserved better. His movement between lines caused Atletico constant problems, dropping deep to collect then spinning away from markers. Still adjusting to being Arsenal’s creative hub without Odegaard, but his technical security under pressure is excellent. Faded before being hooked after 72 minutes.

Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Mopped up everything in midfield, positioning himself perfectly to intercept passes and shield the backline. Big-game performances are becoming routine for him—the occasion never seems too large. His tactical discipline allowed Rice to push forward more aggressively. Withdrawn at 4-0 with the job done completely.

David Raya – 6/10 Nearly gifted Atletico a goal by charging outside his area unnecessarily in the first half, showing the occasional rashness that creeps into his game.

David Raya with the save pic.twitter.com/PHcBDzFgSj — Josh (@SeanSteady1) October 21, 2025

Made a sharp save from Conor Gallagher late on to preserve the clean sheet, displaying the concentration required when barely tested. Otherwise a spectator for long periods.

Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Linked well with Saka down the right without reaching the heights of recent performances. Solid defensively when tested but couldn’t impose himself offensively as much as usual. Still contributed to another clean sheet with intelligent positioning.

William Saliba – 7/10 Handled Atletico’s physicality effortlessly, though gave away several needless fouls. His recovery pace bailed Arsenal out on the rare occasions Atletico threatened behind. Comfortable evening for Arsenal’s defensive rock.

Substitutes:

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5/10 Replaced Eze with 18 minutes left and showed glimpses of his talent without significantly impacting proceedings. The game was already won.

Christian Norgaard – 6/10 Came on for Zubimendi to close out the match. Did his job without fuss.

Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Replaced Gabriel to give him a breather while maintaining defensive solidity. Arsenal’s depth allowing such substitutions at 4-0 demonstrates their squad strength.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner