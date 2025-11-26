Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners Put 3 Past the German Giants in a Statement UCL Win

Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with a commanding 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates. The Gunners dominated the second half to extend their winning streak to five matches, sitting top of the table as the only unbeaten side left in the competition.

David Raya – 6/10 Bayern managed just two shots on target, one of which was their goal. Quiet night for the Spaniard with decent distribution throughout.

Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Opened the scoring by flicking home Bukayo Saka’s corner. Defensively excellent down the right flank, giving Bayern little joy on his side.

William Saliba – 7/10 Steady leadership from the Frenchman, stepping up in Gabriel’s absence. Commanded the backline with authority.

Cristhian Mosquera – 7/10 Solid performance from the Spaniard, keeping Harry Kane quiet for most of the evening. Showed composure on the ball.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5/10 A tough evening for the teenager up against Michael Olise. Caught out by a ball over the top for Bayern’s goal. Learning experience against top opposition.

Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Nearly scored after clever link-up with Merino. Created Martinelli’s goal with a deft pass over Bayern’s high line.

Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Combative in midfield, winning tackles and helping Arsenal regain control after the break.

Declan Rice – 9/10 ⭐ Rose to the occasion, as he so often does for a big game. Won the ball for the move that resulted in Madueke’s goal. A monster performance. Dominated the midfield battle.

Bukayo Saka – 7/10 Created the opening goal of the game with a corner that Timber headed home and his set-piece delivery was on point all night.

Mikel Merino – 6/10 Linked play well but spurned a golden chance from a corner. Worked hard dropping deep.

Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Forced off with injury before half-time, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm.

Substitutes:

Noni Madueke – 8/10 Seized the opportunity by scoring his first goal for Arsenal. Lively all game after replacing the injured Trossard.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Made an immediate impact after coming off the bench as he crossed for Madueke to score.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Marked his return from injury with a well-taken goal on the counter after Manuel Neuer’s costly error.

