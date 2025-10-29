Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Nwaneri Delivers as Dowman Makes Historic Debut

Arsenal booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Brighton, making it eight wins on the bounce. On an evening where youth took center stage, Ethan Nwaneri’s opener and Bukayo Saka’s second-half strike eliminated a dangerous Brighton side that dominated large spells before Arsenal’s quality told.

The Standout Performers:

Ethan Nwaneri – 8/10 Converted Myles Lewis-Skelly’s cross with his left foot to break the deadlock, finishing calmly when picked out inside the box. His movement between lines caused Brighton constant problems, dropping deep to collect before spinning away from markers.

Arsenal’s most threatening attacker throughout, he’s quickly becoming impossible to leave out even when senior players return from injury. However, he was pretty wasteful in the first half.

Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Changed the match within minutes of his halftime introduction. Pounced on the rebound after Andre Harriman-Annous‘ shot was blocked, slotting home with typical composure.

His pace stretched Brighton’s tired defense, creating space others couldn’t generate during a frustrating first half. Even off the bench, Saka remains Arsenal’s most reliable goal threat.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8/10 Delivered the cross that created Nwaneri’s goal, whipping in dangerous delivery from the left. Made one critical error when hesitating after Arsenal’s corner, allowing Brighton a breakaway that should have resulted in an equalizer. Otherwise defensively sound, showing the versatility that’s making him undroppable.

Max Dowman – 7.5/10 Became Arsenal’s youngest-ever starter at 15 years and 302 days, and somehow looked Arsenal’s brightest player during their terrible first half. His touches were clean, his movement intelligent, and his fearlessness remarkable for someone who should still be in school. Created half-chances with clever positioning that senior teammates couldn’t capitalize on.

Other Notable Performances:

Kepa Arrizabalaga – 7.5/10 Bailed Arsenal out repeatedly during Brighton’s first-half dominance, denying Georginio Rutter and Maxim De Cuyper with sharp reflexes.

Punched away crosses under pressure and organized his defense vocally when Arsenal looked overwhelmed. Without his saves, Brighton would have been ahead before Nwaneri’s opener changed momentum.

Piero Hincapie – 6.5/10 His full debut showed both promise and predictable rustiness. Dealt with Brighton’s forwards adequately without ever looking entirely comfortable with their movement. Second-half improvements suggested he’ll settle once match rhythm returns, but this wasn’t the commanding performance Arsenal hoped for.

Ben White – 6.5/10 Returned to the lineup without fanfare, defending sensibly and distributing accurately. Nothing spectacular but nothing disastrous either—exactly what Arsenal needed from their experienced right-back against opponents trying to exploit their rotated squad.

Mikel Merino – 6.5/10 Wore the armband but couldn’t control midfield during Brighton’s dominant opening period. His composure helped Arsenal through the second half without sparkle, recycling possession tidily while avoiding risks. And it was his impressive flick with the backheel that set up Lewis-Skelly to tee up Nwaneri for the first goal.

Cristhian Mosquera – 6/10 Brighton’s attackers gave him problems early, exploiting spaces with runs that left him chasing shadows. Made one vital recovery block when Stefanos Tzimas threatened to score after Lewis-Skelly’s mistake. Settled once Arsenal gained control but never looked entirely assured.

Christian Norgaard – 5.5/10 Started in midfield but struggled badly with Brighton’s pressing intensity. His wayward pass gifted Brighton a shooting chance that Mosquera blocked desperately. Replaced at halftime, which told its own story about his first-half performance.

Eberechi Eze – 5.5/10 The only survivor from Sunday’s Palace victory, yet he disappeared for long stretches. His set pieces lacked precision, his movement lacked sharpness, and his overall impact remained frustratingly minimal when Arsenal needed creativity.

Andre Harriman-Annous – 5.5/10 Thrust into his Arsenal debut at 17 on the right wing, he showed flashes of pace without the composure needed.

His blocked shot created Saka’s goal accidentally—a fortunate contribution from a teenager clearly overwhelmed by the occasion.

Substitutes:

Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Transformed Arsenal’s control immediately after replacing Norgaard. His surging run created the opportunity that led to Saka’s goal, injecting energy and quality the first half desperately lacked.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 Immediately put the Brighton team’s shape in disarray, especially during the several corners that came after his substitution. Was commanding during the course of his stay.

Leandro Trossard – 6.5/10 Nearly scored late when striking the post in added time. Fresh legs helped Arsenal close out comfortably.

Declan Rice – 6/10 Made several driving runs, but was there only for a limited time.

