Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Burnley: Gyokeres and Rice Power Gunners to Ninth Straight Win

Arsenal extended their winning streak to nine consecutive matches with a dominant 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, moving seven points clear at the Premier League summit. Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice scored first-half headers as the Gunners recorded their seventh consecutive clean sheet, maintaining their extraordinary defensive record while William Saliba returned from injury.

The Standout Performers:

Declan Rice – 9/10 Delivered another complete midfield masterclass, setting up Gyokeres’ opener with an undefendable corner delivery before powering home a thumping header from Leandro Trossard’s cross.

His work rate never stopped, covering ground relentlessly while controlling proceedings from deep. Arsenal’s eighth set-piece goal in 10 matches came directly from his delivery, cementing his status as the Premier League’s most dangerous dead-ball specialist.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 9/10 Dominated aerial duels throughout, winning everything Burnley launched toward him.

His cushioned flick-on from Rice’s corner created Gyokeres’ opening goal, showcasing the attacking threat he brings from defensive situations. Defensively imperious, organizing Arsenal’s backline to another clean sheet against limited opposition.

Viktor Gyokeres – 8.5/10 Produced his best 45 minutes in Arsenal colors before being substituted at halftime with an alleged minor knock. His poacher’s header from Gabriel’s flick opened scoring, but his hold-up play and vision stole the show. The cross-field pass to Trossard that created Rice’s goal demonstrated technical quality absent during recent struggles, suggesting his confidence is finally returning.

Leandro Trossard – 8/10 Marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal with an excellent display. Battled Kyle Walker throughout despite lacking the veteran’s pace, compensating with superb technical skill and intelligent movement. Provided the assist for Rice’s goal with a pinpoint cross before having his own rebound effort cleared off the line.

Other Notable Performances:

William Saliba – 7.5/10 Returned from injury without missing a beat, dealing comfortably with Burnley’s limited attacking threats.

Brought calmness to Arsenal’s defensive shape, positioning himself perfectly to intercept danger before it developed. His presence allows Arsenal to play their high line with confidence.

Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Another solid showing down the right flank, linking effectively with Bukayo Saka while defending his zone competently. Flashed one effort over the bar when pushing forward. Continues his remarkable consistency as Arsenal’s most reliable defender this season.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Performed his defensive duties diligently while providing attacking threat when opportunities arose. His willingness to push high created extra numbers in attack, though Burnley rarely tested him defensively during a comfortable afternoon.

Viktor Gyokeres and others celebrate Arsenal’s first goal against Burnley (via Charles Watts/X)

Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Anchored midfield with conviction, breaking up Burnley attacks and recycling possession effectively. Limped off late in the match needing treatment, sparking concern about another injury to Arsenal’s depleted squad. Offered little going forward but fulfilled his defensive responsibilities.

Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Showed positive involvement during the first half without producing decisive moments. Faded after the interval before being substituted in the 71st minute. Still searching for consistent influence despite flashes of quality.

Bukayo Saka – 5.5/10 Uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, missing two golden opportunities in the first half that he’d normally convert. Dúbravka saved well from his early one-on-one before denying him again after flowing Arsenal move. His marker struggled to contain him, but Saka couldn’t capitalize.

Substitutes:

Mikel Merino – 6/10 Replaced Gyokeres at halftime, shifting Arsenal’s shape with the striker withdrawn. Struggled to impose himself in advanced positions, lacking the focal point presence Gyokeres provided before his substitution.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5/10 Brought energy after entering in the 71st minute. Shot wide when well-positioned late on but demonstrated his confidence demanding the ball in dangerous areas. Deserves more opportunities after impressing against Brighton.

Piero Hincapie – 5.5/10 Brief cameo at left-back after Calafiori’s withdrawal. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact.

Christian Norgaard – 6.5/10 Replaced Zubimendi late after the Spaniard needed treatment. Forced Dúbravka into a smart save with a decent effort, showing alertness despite limited minutes.

