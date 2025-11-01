Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Burnley: Gyokeres and Rice Power Gunners to Ninth Straight Win
Arsenal extended their winning streak to nine consecutive matches with a dominant 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, moving seven points clear at the Premier League summit. Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice scored first-half headers as the Gunners recorded their seventh consecutive clean sheet, maintaining their extraordinary defensive record while William Saliba returned from injury.
The Standout Performers:
Declan Rice – 9/10 Delivered another complete midfield masterclass, setting up Gyokeres’ opener with an undefendable corner delivery before powering home a thumping header from Leandro Trossard’s cross.
His work rate never stopped, covering ground relentlessly while controlling proceedings from deep. Arsenal’s eighth set-piece goal in 10 matches came directly from his delivery, cementing his status as the Premier League’s most dangerous dead-ball specialist.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 9/10 Dominated aerial duels throughout, winning everything Burnley launched toward him.
His cushioned flick-on from Rice’s corner created Gyokeres’ opening goal, showcasing the attacking threat he brings from defensive situations. Defensively imperious, organizing Arsenal’s backline to another clean sheet against limited opposition.
Viktor Gyokeres – 8.5/10 Produced his best 45 minutes in Arsenal colors before being substituted at halftime with an alleged minor knock. His poacher’s header from Gabriel’s flick opened scoring, but his hold-up play and vision stole the show. The cross-field pass to Trossard that created Rice’s goal demonstrated technical quality absent during recent struggles, suggesting his confidence is finally returning.
Read More: Arsenal Women vs. Leicester City Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Leandro Trossard – 8/10 Marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal with an excellent display. Battled Kyle Walker throughout despite lacking the veteran’s pace, compensating with superb technical skill and intelligent movement. Provided the assist for Rice’s goal with a pinpoint cross before having his own rebound effort cleared off the line.
Other Notable Performances:
William Saliba – 7.5/10 Returned from injury without missing a beat, dealing comfortably with Burnley’s limited attacking threats.
Brought calmness to Arsenal’s defensive shape, positioning himself perfectly to intercept danger before it developed. His presence allows Arsenal to play their high line with confidence.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Another solid showing down the right flank, linking effectively with Bukayo Saka while defending his zone competently. Flashed one effort over the bar when pushing forward. Continues his remarkable consistency as Arsenal’s most reliable defender this season.
Read More: Out-Of-Spotlight Arsenal Star, Now Worth €32.3M Set To Return To Home Country
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Performed his defensive duties diligently while providing attacking threat when opportunities arose. His willingness to push high created extra numbers in attack, though Burnley rarely tested him defensively during a comfortable afternoon.
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Anchored midfield with conviction, breaking up Burnley attacks and recycling possession effectively. Limped off late in the match needing treatment, sparking concern about another injury to Arsenal’s depleted squad. Offered little going forward but fulfilled his defensive responsibilities.
Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Showed positive involvement during the first half without producing decisive moments. Faded after the interval before being substituted in the 71st minute. Still searching for consistent influence despite flashes of quality.
Bukayo Saka – 5.5/10 Uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal, missing two golden opportunities in the first half that he’d normally convert. Dúbravka saved well from his early one-on-one before denying him again after flowing Arsenal move. His marker struggled to contain him, but Saka couldn’t capitalize.
Substitutes:
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Replaced Gyokeres at halftime, shifting Arsenal’s shape with the striker withdrawn. Struggled to impose himself in advanced positions, lacking the focal point presence Gyokeres provided before his substitution.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5/10 Brought energy after entering in the 71st minute. Shot wide when well-positioned late on but demonstrated his confidence demanding the ball in dangerous areas. Deserves more opportunities after impressing against Brighton.
Piero Hincapie – 5.5/10 Brief cameo at left-back after Calafiori’s withdrawal. Insufficient time to make meaningful impact.
Christian Norgaard – 6.5/10 Replaced Zubimendi late after the Spaniard needed treatment. Forced Dúbravka into a smart save with a decent effort, showing alertness despite limited minutes.
Read More: Lennart Karl to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal
Why was Viktor Gyokeres Substituted at Half-Time During Burnley Match?
Viktor Gyokeres was substituted at half-time during Arsenal’s EPL fixture against Burnley. The Gunners made a brilliant start in the first-half, after Gyokeres himself headed home from close-range from an inch perfect Declan Rice corner. It was Gabriel Magalhaes who set him up with the assist.
Viktor Gyokeres was very Lively Throughout the First-Half
Gyokeres was buzzing with confidence in the first-half. After scoring his first, the Swede then played an outrageous flat cross-field ball to find Leandro Trossard. The Belgian, then, from the flanks set up the incoming Declan Rice with a perfect chipped cross.
Viktor Gyokeres vs Burnley (A)— – (@imzftbi) November 1, 2025
45 mins played pic.twitter.com/HVZeZkAGPM
Rice expertly headed the ball past Martin Dubravka in the 35th minute, to double Arsenal’s lead – Gyokeres once again being in the thick of things.
Read More: Out-Of-Spotlight Arsenal Star, Now Worth €32.3M Set To Return To Home Country
Viktor Gyokeres Caught an Elbow at the end of the First-Half
At the end of the first-half, tussling for the ball, right before the first-half whistle, Gyokeres took an elbow to the face. His complaints fell in the deaf ears of the match officials, even as the disappointed Swede walked off after the whistle.
The beginning of the second half saw Gyokeres being substituted, replaced by midfielder Mikel Merino. The whole fanbase on social media was flummoxed, leading to a boatload of rumors and speculations.
Why was Viktor Gyokeres Substituted at Half-Time Against Burnley?
While there is no concrete reason yet, it is believed that Viktor Gyokeres was substituted just for precautionary reasons. Arsenal also have a seemingly tough away fixture against Slavia Praha this mid-week.
Only if there is confirmation from Mikel Arteta would one know the actual reason behind the Swede’s substitution at half-time. But for now, it’s just precautionary or probably Gyokeres might have been rattled by the elbow.
Read More: Martin Zubimendi’s Transfer to Arsenal Involves a £870,000 Transaction That Is Yet to Be Paid
Arsenal
Piero Hincapie Girlfriend: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Status
Piero Hincapie is a professional football player who plays for the Ecuador national team. Here, we will share about his relationship, girlfriend, and family.
Piero Martín Hincapié Reyna, commonly known as Piero Hincapié, has become one of Arsenal’s most significant defensive signings after joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. Born on January 9, 2002, in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the 23-year-old centre-back represents a new generation of South American defenders making their mark in European football. His recent move to the Emirates Stadium has naturally sparked interest in his personal life and relationship status.
Read More: (Image) This Stat Shows The Real Reason Arsenal Wanted To Sign Eberechi Eze And Forget About This Brazilian
Piero Hincapié Personal Life and Family Background
Hincapié was born in Esmeraldas to his father Carlos Hincapié and mother Nancy, both of Ecuadorian nationality. His parents supported his passion for football from an early age, recognizing it as a pathway out of modest circumstances.
Family remains central to his life, with his older brother even relocating to Germany with him to ease his transition to European football, underscoring the tight-knit bonds that keep him anchored.
Hincapié began playing football at the age of seven, initially for local clubs Escuela Refinería, Emelec and Barcelona. Aged ten, the defender moved to Guayaquil with Norte América. After a spell with Deportivo Azogues, he joined Independiente del Valle in November 2016.
The Ecuadorian defender is described as a private person who doesn’t like to talk about his personal life in public. He has kept his parents’ precise identities and areas of expertise largely private, maintaining discretion about family details.
Read More: (Video) Not Max Dowman, Arsenal Produce Another Academy Talent and His Goal Is Going Viral
Club Career Journey
Hincapié was promoted into Independiente del Valle’s first team in August 2019 for a Serie A match. His rapid development caught the attention of European scouts, leading to his move to Bayer Leverkusen, where he established himself as a key defensive player.
The defender’s journey to Arsenal represents the culmination of years of hard work and development. His versatility in playing both as a centre-back and left-back has made him an attractive option for Premier League clubs seeking defensive reinforcement.
Piero Hincapié Girlfriend: Relationship Status and Dating Life
It was widely reported that Piero Hincapie is single and he is not dating anyone. The reports have now changed as he is in a relationship with the model Juliana Tascon. It was confirmed when Juliana congratulated him on the Bundesliga title. We don’t have pictures of the couple.
Past Relationship Rumors
In April 2022, Hincapié was linked to Peruvian model and reality TV personality Jossmery Toledo. The rumors emerged from Peruvian entertainment programs “Amor y Fuego” and “Magaly TV La Firme,” suggesting Toledo had traveled to Germany twice to visit the footballer.
However, Toledo grew tired of the speculation and publicly denied any romantic relationship, stating “I have no relationship” and pointing out that the rumors were damaging her reputation. A source close to the Ecuadorian national team player revealed that while Piero and Jossmery knew each other and were friends, no romantic relationship existed between them.
The brief connection between Toledo and Hincapié reportedly came to an end, with Toledo confirming she would no longer travel to Germany as both had decided to go their separate ways. She mentioned that the media scandal had affected both parties.
Social Media Presence
Hincapié maintains an active Instagram presence (@pierohincapie) with over 1 million followers. His profile primarily focuses on his professional football career, showing his time at Bayer Leverkusen and involvement with the Ecuador national team. His social media content remains largely professional, with minimal personal details that might reveal information about his romantic life.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
FAQs About Piero Hincapié’s Personal Life
Does Piero Hincapié have a girlfriend? Currently, there is no confirmed information about Piero Hincapié having a girlfriend. He appears to be single and focused on his football career.
Was Piero Hincapié dating Jossmery Toledo? No, both parties denied any romantic relationship. They were reportedly just friends, and any connection ended in April 2022.
What is Piero Hincapié’s full name? His full name is Piero Martín Hincapié Reyna.
The young Arsenal defender continues to focus on his developing career while maintaining strict privacy about his personal relationships and romantic life.
Read More
Arsenal
Milly Adams – Ben White Girlfriend, her Family and more
Milly Adams is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Ben White. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Milly Adams has already advanced in her professional path. Milly has 31k followers on her Instagram profile. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Milly and Arsenal centre-back Ben White.
Since joining Arsenal in 2021, Ben White has become a regular under Mikel Arteta. He has barely missed any Premier League action in this campaign and remains a crucial player for the Gunners. Along with his professional life, there has been massive improvement in White’s personal life as he has found the suitable woman for his love life.
Milly Adams Childhood and Family
Milly was born on May February 2, 1997, in Hertfordshire, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben White.
Milly Adams Education
Milly went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. The English beauty earned a degree after completing graduation in 2019. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know what her major was.
Milly Adams career
Milly is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous bikini brands.
Milly’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential to earn money if she starts monetising.
Milly Adams Net Worth
Milly hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price.
So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Milly’s boyfriend, Ben White, earns a significant income from his Arsenal contract.
Milly Adams and Ben White relationship
Ben White met with his girlfriend in January 2022. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together.
The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. In February, they made their relationship public by sharing pictures on their respective social media accounts. They tied the knot in 2023. Milly Adams shared the happy news on her profile saying she married her bestfriend.
Milly Adams and Ben White Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Even though they are madly in love, their relationship is premature at this point. They might require some time before taking a big step like welcoming a baby.
Milly Adams Social media
Milly has earned a significant fan following on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. With 31k followers, her reach has been phenomenal. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Milly also shares her boyfriend’s pictures. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable bikini looks. She also has several photos of Ben on her Instagram feed.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”