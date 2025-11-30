Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Gunners Squander Golden Opportunity Against 10-Man Blues
Arsenal dropped points again on the road, held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Moises Caicedo saw red for a horrendous first half challenge on Merino, but the Gunners fell behind to an early second half goal from Trevor Chalobah. Despite the numerical advantage for over an hour, Arsenal couldn’t find a winner and remain six points clear at the top.
David Raya – 6/10 Not much he could do for Chalobah’s opener. Made smart saves to deny Fernández and Delap from range. Distribution was decent but got caught out of position a couple times.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Didn’t have much of an influence in the first-half but improved after the break. Made a number of runs down the flank and sent a few crosses into the box. The only Arsenal defender to avoid a booking.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Shown a yellow card in the first-half. Prevented from blocking Chalobah’s goal bound header by Fernández. However, wasn’t as efficient as Saliba while going forward.
Piero Hincapié – 5/10 Got away with one when he slipped to allow Pedro a chance, but he recovered as Calafiori helped bail him out. Looked to guide Mosquera through moments of uncertainty, but was shaky himself.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 Stupid booking in the first half that meant he was walking a tightrope. Replaced at halftime to avoid a second yellow. Chelsea dealt with his attacking threat well.
Eberechi Eze – 4/10 Never got into the game. Looked frustrated by the constant fouls and stop-start nature of the derby. Disappeared for long stretches.
Martin Zubimendi – 5.5/10 Booked early and had to be careful throughout. Shielded the defence adequately but couldn’t impose himself on the match.
Declan Rice – 7/10 ⭐Probably the one player who showed consistent quality. Produced one exceptional tackle to deny Neto and battled hard in midfield.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10 Was in and out of the game, but found a moment of real quality when he got to the touchline and picked out a perfect cross for Merino to score. Got a bit more selfish after that, wasting several chances.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Not his best game. His touch and passing range was off at times, but still popped up with a crucial goal. Rose brilliantly to head home Saka’s cross.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10 Had one shot well saved in the first half. Looked rusty, which is no surprise given this was his first start in well over a month.
Substitutes:
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 3/10 On at halftime to replace Calafiori but picked up a yellow himself almost immediately. Was very shaky.
Martin Ødegaard – 5/10 Good to see him back after injury. Got involved but couldn’t unpick the Chelsea defence.
Noni Madueke – 5/10 Booed relentlessly on his return to Stamford Bridge. Didn’t really get going.
Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Almost got on a loose ball late on as he clattered Sánchez. Didn’t see much of the ball.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal are six points clear at the top as they head to Stamford Bridge for what could be the defining match of the Premier League season so far. A win for the Gunners would stretch their advantage to nine points over second-placed Chelsea, potentially ending any title conversation before Christmas.
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday, November 30, 2025
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Anthony Taylor
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Form Guide
Arsenal were 1-0 winners in the meeting between the sides at Emirates Stadium last season, with Mikel Merino’s 20th-minute goal settling matters in the March encounter. The Gunners haven’t lost at Stamford Bridge in their last six visits, maintaining an impressive record against the Blues.
Chelsea come into this fixture riding high after winning their previous Premier League game, beating Tottenham Hotspur at home. It was a 4-1 victory at Emirates Stadium, and they followed that up with a dominant 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona. Estevao has quickly established himself at Chelsea and has been one of the most exciting players this season, with nine goals in his last 13 games for club and country.
Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich, making them the only team with five wins from five in Europe this season.
Team News
Arsenal will be without several key players. Gabriel Magalhaes – Thigh injury, out for several weeks and not expected back until later in December at the earliest. Leandro Trossard – Minor muscle problem, touch-and-go for Chelsea with expectation he is back within days rather than weeks.
Viktor Gyökeres – Hamstring issue, major doubt for Chelsea but could return within the next week if he passes final tests. Kai Havertz – Knee injury, very close to a return and may feature against Chelsea or in early December if there is no setback. Gabriel Jesus – Long-term ACL/knee recovery, doing well after a behind-closed-doors friendly and targeting an early January competitive return.
For Chelsea, Cole Palmer – Groin and toe injuries but now fully available and expected to feature vs Arsenal. Romeo Lavia – Thigh/quad problem, ruled out and not expected back until sometime in December at the earliest. Levi Colwill – ACL/knee surgery, long-term absentee with no firm date but unlikely to play again this season.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernández, Garnacho; Pedro
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Merino
Rob Holding – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Robert Holding is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Rob Holding is a highly skilled English footballer, born on September 20, 1995. He is an accomplished centre-back who currently plays for Arsenal, one of the top football clubs in the English Premier League. Holding has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, showcasing his exceptional defensive skills and ability to read the game. He is a player who is always willing to go the extra mile for his team, and his tenacity on the field has earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of the fans.
In addition to his success at the club level, Holding has also represented his country at the under-21 level, demonstrating his potential as a rising star in English football. Despite his young age, Holding has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, and his continued development promises great things for both Arsenal and the English national team.
Rob Holding Net Worth and Salary
As of 2025, Rob Holding’s estimated net worth stands at €1.8 million. Holding signed a contract with Arsenal FC worth £13 million, with an annual salary of £2 million. Prior to joining Arsenal, Holding played for Bolton Wanderers, where he earned a weekly wage of only £250. He is now a part of the Major League Soccer club, Colorado Rapids, earning £780,000.
Holding’s current market value is estimated at €10 million, a decrease from its peak of €18 million in June of 2021. Despite the fluctuation in his market value, Holding remains a valuable player for his club with his impressive defensive skills and dedication to the team.
Rob Holding Club Career
Rob Holding started his football career with Stalybridge Celtic Juniors and later joined Bolton Wanderers’ youth system at the age of seven. He made his professional debut for Bolton in August 2015 and was voted as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season. Holding was signed by Arsenal in July 2016 for around £2 million.
He made his debut for Arsenal against Liverpool in August 2016 and went on to become a regular member of the team. Holding won his first FA Cup with Arsenal in May 2017 and scored his first goal for the club in September of that year. Holding suffered a serious knee injury in December 2018 but returned to the team in September 2019.
He has since made over 100 appearances for Arsenal and signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2021. Holding scored his first Premier League goal in May 2022 but was also sent off for the first time in his career in a match against Tottenham Hotspur. He is now playing for the Colorado Rapids.
Rob Holding International Career
In May 2016, Holding was added to the England under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament to replace Brendan Galloway. He made his debut for the team against Guinea on May 23, 2016. Holding played two matches and was an unused substitute in the final, which England won 2-1 against France.
He was later chosen for the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad in Poland but did not feature in any of the matches as England was knocked out in the semi-final. Between 2016 and 2017, Holding played five times for the under-21 team.
Rob Holding Family
When Rob Holding completed his move from Bolton Wanderers to Arsenal in 2016, it was a moment of great pride for his father Stuart. Stuart had watched his son progress through the ranks of Bolton Wanderers, and to see him make the jump to a top Premier League club like Arsenal did a dream come true. Stuart had always believed in his son’s abilities and had supported him throughout his journey as a footballer.
Rob Holding Girlfriend
Rob Holding is currently dating Paige Almendariz, who is not only an Instagram model but also a footballer. Paige used to play for UNLV and is currently a member of SC Braga. The couple first met in 2018 and have been together ever since. Holding and Almendariz often share pictures of each other on social media, showing their love for each other.
Rob Holding Sponsorship and Endorsement
As of 2023, Rob Holding wears Nike apparel during matches but does not have a formal sponsorship deal. Despite this, he has been known to collaborate with Nike on social media, posting pictures and videos in their gear. While some players rely heavily on sponsorship deals for income, Holding’s focus remains on his on-field performance and he has not actively pursued any major endorsement deals.
Rob Holding Cars and Tattoos
As of 2023, it appears that the player is the owner of a Range Rover car. However, tattoos are not currently a concern for him. While some footballers are known for their intricate and sometimes controversial tattoos, the player seems to have chosen to focus on other aspects of his life and career.
Luke Ayling – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Ayling is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Luke David Ayling famously called Luke Ayling joined the club Leeds United in 2016 from the Championship club Bristol City. Ayling then moved to the Middlesbrough club in 2024. He is an experienced player and has been a role model for many other youngsters. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Ayling’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £8.8 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €5.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £780,000 per year playing for the EFL Championship club, Middlesbrough.
Luke Ayling Club Career
Luke began footballing at Arsenal’s academy when he was 8 years old. He successfully went past every division of the club and got promoted to the senior team in 2009 and signed his first professional contract with the club. He was an unused substitute for the team in the 2009 December UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos which ended in a 1-0 defeat.
He joined League One club Yeovil Town on loan for a month in March 2010 and after impressing the staff, his loan was extended till the end of the season. He joined the club on a long-term deal after his contract with Arsenal expired in 2010. He made 40 appearances in his first season with the club. He played in the 2013 League One final against Brentford and the match ended in a 2-1 victory and gained promotion to the Championship.
He joined Bristol City on a long-term deal in July 2014 after his contract expired with Yeovil Town. He made his debut for the club against Sheffield United in August 2014 which ended in a victory. He made 88 league appearances for the club in his 2 years before leaving for Leeds United. He joined Leeds on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 200k pounds. He made nine appearances under the new coach in the 2017/18 season and got his contract extended for another 4 years. He was chosen as the right-back of the season in December 2019 for “Football League Team of the Decade” by The Guardian.
He scored his first goal for the club in the Premier League against Manchester United which ended in a 5-1 defeat. Ayling’s playing time was limited due to fitness and injuries before the World Cup season. He made only seven league appearances, mostly as a substitute. His contract was extended until 2024, and he scored his first Premier League goal in his 250th appearance for the club.
Luke Ayling International Career
Born in England and with over 13 years of professional footballing, Luke has not played for his nation yet. The experienced full-back still hopes to represent his country at the national level one day.
Luke Ayling Family
Luke Ayling was born on 25 August 1991 in Lambeth, London. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Luke Ayling’s Wife – Poppy Weller Ayling
Luke Ayling is living a happily married life with his wife Poppy Weller Ayling. They got married on June 9, 2021. Ayling has one daughter, Maisie, who was born in March 2017. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced their child who was born on 23.02.2023.
Luke Ayling Sponsors and Endorsements
Luke has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Luke earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Luke Ayling Cars and Tattoos
The player is one of the richest footballers and certainly has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
