Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner
Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 at the Emirates to move four points clear at the Premier League summit. Eberechi Eze’s acrobatic volley separated the sides in a match where defensive organization trumped attacking quality, extending Arsenal’s winning run to seven consecutive matches across all competitions.
The Standout Performers:
Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10 Dominated every aerial battle Palace presented, winning headers defensively while his attacking presence from set pieces caused constant problems. Created the winning goal with his flick-on from Rice’s delivery before Eze finished spectacularly.
Nearly scored himself when crashing a header against the bar. With Saliba departing injured at halftime, Gabriel’s leadership anchored Arsenal’s backline through a nervy second period.
Eberechi Eze – 8/10 Produced the moment of quality that separated two evenly-matched sides. His scissor-kick technique from outside the box gave Henderson no opportunity to react, scoring against the club that made him a star.
Looked Arsenal’s most creative outlet despite operating without consistent support, though his overall influence remained patchy beyond the goal.
Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Continues establishing himself as Arsenal’s most consistent defender. Won his individual battles repeatedly, used his body intelligently to shield the ball, and showed technical quality carrying possession forward. Palace’s attackers found no joy down his flank, with Timber’s positioning shutting down potential counter-attacks before they developed.
David Raya – 7.5/10 Faced his first genuine test in over four hours of football, responding with important saves from Mateta and Sarr.
One shaky moment dropping a cross aside, he commanded his area confidently and made crucial interventions when Palace threatened Arsenal’s narrow advantage.
Other Notable Performances:
Leandro Trossard – 7/10 Arsenal’s most industrious attacker, tracking back to help defensively while providing their best forward threat. His work rate neutralizing Munoz’s overlapping runs proved vital, demonstrating the complete winger performance Arteta demands even when goals don’t arrive.
Declan Rice – 7/10 His set-piece delivery continues creating goals—the free-kick for Arsenal’s winner showed perfect placement and weight. Looked fatigued as the match progressed with some careless passes, but his composure when Arsenal needed control proved decisive.
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Started shakily, giving away possession cheaply for Palace’s best early opportunity. Grew into the match after a difficult opening period, providing the midfield screen that protected Arsenal’s defense without dominating proceedings.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6.5/10 Struggled badly in the opening period against Palace’s intensity and physicality.
His second-half improvement rescued what looked destined to be a poor individual display, showing better composure and positioning after the interval.
William Saliba – 6/10 Looked uncomfortable dealing with Mateta’s movement before departing at halftime. Whether injury or performance prompted the substitution remains unclear, but this represented his least convincing half of the season.
Bukayo Saka – 5.5/10 Appears fatigued from his relentless workload over recent months. His touch deserted him repeatedly, with loose passes and poor decisions uncharacteristic of Arsenal’s talisman. Needs rest desperately but Arsenal lack alternatives with his quality.
Viktor Gyokeres – 5/10 Virtually anonymous throughout, receiving minimal service while being marshalled effectively by Lacroix. Headed wide from Rice’s corner when positioned decently, continuing his pattern of missing chances even when Arsenal create few opportunities. His hold-up play brought others into the game occasionally, but strikers are judged on finishing.
Substitutes:
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Replaced Saliba seamlessly at halftime, defending excellently through nervous closing stages. His composure suggests Arsenal’s defensive depth exceeds most Premier League rivals, maintaining standards even when forced into changes.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5/10 Added fresh legs and pace late on, helping Arsenal see out their slender lead through six added minutes. Defensive contribution more valuable than attacking threat in his brief cameo.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Entered to add midfield solidity during the closing stages. Standard substitute appearance without significant impact beyond helping control possession.
Piero Hincapie – Standard 5/10
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace
Arsenal ground out their seventh consecutive victory across all competitions with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze’s first Premier League goal for the Gunners extended their lead at the top to four points, but the narrow scoreline highlighted areas requiring improvement as they chase a first title in 22 years.
Jurrien Timber Proves Invaluable to Arsenal’s Title Push
Jurrien Timber delivered another quietly excellent performance that reinforced why he’s become indispensable to Arsenal’s defensive structure. The Dutchman won his duels, positioned himself perfectly to snuff out Palace’s counter-attacks, and provided the right-sided balance that allows Bukayo Saka freedom to attack without defensive concerns.
Arsenal have now gone 100 matches across all competitions without conceding three goals in a single game, with Luton in December 2023 the last side to achieve it. That remarkable defensive record relies heavily on Timber’s consistency and tactical intelligence. His partnership with William Saliba has solidified Arsenal’s right flank, creating a foundation that’s conceded just four goals in nine Premier League matches.
With injuries hitting Declan Rice and Saliba during the Palace fixture, Timber’s reliability becomes even more crucial. He’s started eight of Arsenal’s nine league matches, missing only the Newcastle fixture, and his presence directly correlates with Arsenal’s defensive dominance.
Gyokeres Must Finish Rare Chances Presented
Viktor Gyokeres headed wide from a teasing Declan Rice corner when well-positioned, continuing his frustrating habit of missing opportunities in matches where service is limited. When Arsenal dominate possession and create fewer clear-cut chances, their striker must be clinical with what he receives.
Gyokeres broke his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico Madrid, but those were scrappy goals from close range rather than composed finishes. Against Palace, he did well holding the ball up and bringing teammates into play, but his wastefulness in front of goal could prove costly in tighter title races.
Arsenal registered just their first shot after 33 minutes against Palace, highlighting how difficult opposition teams are making life for their attackers. When chances arrive sporadically, Gyokeres cannot afford to squander them with wayward headers or hesitant finishing.
Eze’s First Premier League Goal Could Spark Consistent Form
Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley in the 39th minute against his former club represented more than just the match-winner—it could be the confidence injection he needs to replicate his Crystal Palace form in Arsenal colours. The £35 million summer signing has shown flashes of brilliance without consistently influencing matches.
Scoring against the club where he won the FA Cup and became their talisman adds emotional weight to his breakthrough Premier League goal for Arsenal. Eze has operated in Martin Odegaard’s absence without fully convincing as Arsenal’s primary creative force, but goals often unlock confidence for attacking players.
Arsenal’s set-piece dominance continues—69% of their goals this season have come from dead balls, the highest ratio in Premier League history for a single campaign. Eze’s volley originated from another Declan Rice delivery, but his technique and composure to finish under pressure demonstrated quality that Arsenal desperately need from open play.
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for the Crystal Palace Match
Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Sunday with confidence soaring after their 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid, but Mikel Arteta must make tactical adjustments to exploit specific weaknesses in Oliver Glasner‘s setup while managing his squad through a fixture-congested period.
Start Gabriel Martinelli to Target Daniel Munoz’s Advanced Positioning
Crystal Palace‘s attacking approach leaves Daniel Munoz pushing high up the pitch as an attacking wing-back, creating space in behind that Gabriel Martinelli‘s pace and directness can exploit. Palace’s right flank has become their biggest defensive liability, with Munoz’s advanced positioning leaving gaps for counter-attacks.
Martinelli scored against Atletico Madrid in midweek and his ability to receive the ball wide, drive inside, and stretch defensive shapes makes him Arsenal’s most potent weapon for one-on-one scenarios.
By targeting Munoz’s vacated flank, Arsenal can create isolated situations and force Palace’s defensive unit into uncomfortable rotations. Leandro Trossard has started Arsenal’s last four league matches, but this specific tactical opportunity demands Martinelli’s explosiveness over Trossard’s technical security.
Deploy Piero Hincapie If Gabriel Remains Doubtful
Gabriel Magalhaes picked up a knock against Atletico Madrid and hasn’t trained since Tuesday. Arteta confirmed on Friday that Gabriel hasn’t been able to train since the injury and his availability remains uncertain. Rather than deploying Cristhian Mosquera, Arteta should hand Piero Hincapie his Premier League debut alongside William Saliba.
Hincapie offers superior aerial presence compared to Mosquera, crucial against Jean-Philippe Mateta who scored a hat-trick against Bournemouth and has five goals in eight league matches this season. Hincapie has better aerial presence than Mosquera and could finally make his start for the Gunners.
The Ecuadorian international arrived on deadline day and has appeared just once, but Palace’s physicality demands his specific attributes over Mosquera’s ball-playing skills.
Revert to Riccardo Calafiori Over Myles Lewis-Skelly at Left-Back
Lewis-Skelly impressed against Atletico Madrid with his assist for Martinelli’s goal, but Arteta will likely revert to experience and balance in league play with Riccardo Calafiori expected to return to the starting XI. Palace’s quick turnaround from Thursday’s Conference League defeat to AEK Larnaca means their attack will be fresher than their legs, requiring defensive experience.
Calafiori’s £35 million signing has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers since arriving in summer. His ability to invert into midfield provides extra security when Palace counter-attack, while his crossing from advanced positions offers an additional creative outlet. Lewis-Skelly’s performance earned praise, but Arsenal’s title challenge requires rotating intelligently through fixture congestion while maintaining defensive standards that have seen them concede just four league goals in eight matches.
(Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Arsenal‘s players celebrated their stunning 4-0 Champions League demolition of Atletico Madrid with a team-bonding dinner at Pirana, the upscale Mayfair restaurant that’s become London’s celebrity hotspot.
The Wednesday night outing, attended by the entire squad including captain Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Viktor Gyokeres, wasn’t just a celebration—it demonstrated the togetherness driving Arsenal’s treble charge.
Leadership Group’s Initiative
What makes this gathering significant is how it originated. Mikel Arteta revealed that Arsenal’s leadership group approached him requesting permission to organize the dinner themselves. “They came to me and said: ‘We’d like to have a dinner together,'” Arteta explained. “I was like: ‘Really? Okay, go. Have fun and enjoy it.'”
The manager’s response speaks volumes about the culture he’s cultivated. Rather than mandating team-building exercises, Arsenal’s senior players proactively sought opportunities to strengthen their bonds. That initiative from within suggests a dressing room united in purpose, not just following instructions from coaching staff.
Championship Teams Build Off-Pitch Chemistry
Arteta emphasized the importance of players wanting to spend time together beyond training. “Playing every three days with international games, they spend so much time together,” he said. “That means they want to spend time with themselves and be sometimes away from the building. I think that’s something really, really positive.”
His enthusiasm for the outing reflects his belief that titles are won through collective spirit as much as tactical brilliance. Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit with just four goals conceded in eight matches, while their perfect Champions League record positions them as genuine European contenders. This success isn’t coincidental—it’s built on relationships forged both on and off the pitch.
Arteta confirmed more dinners would be welcomed if organized properly: “Ask the leadership group if there will be more dinners. If the time is right and they behave the way they do it, there’s no problem.” His trust in the squad’s maturity allows them freedom to manage their own bonding, a privilege earned through professional conduct.
Pirana: Where Arsenal Celebrated
The choice of venue adds context to the celebration. Pirana in Mayfair has become London’s go-to destination for high-profile gatherings, offering Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine in lavishly moody surroundings. The restaurant’s club-style atmosphere with live music provided the perfect setting for Arsenal’s squad to unwind after their European triumph.
Paparazzi captured the players exiting the venue in sharp casual wear—oversized hoodies, leather jackets, and designer fits—with Saka’s animated waves and broad smiles contrasting sharply with their on-field intensity 24 hours earlier.
