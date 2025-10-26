Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner

Arsenal edged past Crystal Palace 1-0 at the Emirates to move four points clear at the Premier League summit. Eberechi Eze’s acrobatic volley separated the sides in a match where defensive organization trumped attacking quality, extending Arsenal’s winning run to seven consecutive matches across all competitions.

The Standout Performers:

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10 Dominated every aerial battle Palace presented, winning headers defensively while his attacking presence from set pieces caused constant problems. Created the winning goal with his flick-on from Rice’s delivery before Eze finished spectacularly.

Nearly scored himself when crashing a header against the bar. With Saliba departing injured at halftime, Gabriel’s leadership anchored Arsenal’s backline through a nervy second period.

Eberechi Eze – 8/10 Produced the moment of quality that separated two evenly-matched sides. His scissor-kick technique from outside the box gave Henderson no opportunity to react, scoring against the club that made him a star.

Eberechi Eze and others celebrate after Arsenal’s goal against Crystal Palace (Via INKL)

Looked Arsenal’s most creative outlet despite operating without consistent support, though his overall influence remained patchy beyond the goal.

Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Continues establishing himself as Arsenal’s most consistent defender. Won his individual battles repeatedly, used his body intelligently to shield the ball, and showed technical quality carrying possession forward. Palace’s attackers found no joy down his flank, with Timber’s positioning shutting down potential counter-attacks before they developed.

David Raya – 7.5/10 Faced his first genuine test in over four hours of football, responding with important saves from Mateta and Sarr.

One shaky moment dropping a cross aside, he commanded his area confidently and made crucial interventions when Palace threatened Arsenal’s narrow advantage.

Other Notable Performances:

Leandro Trossard – 7/10 Arsenal’s most industrious attacker, tracking back to help defensively while providing their best forward threat. His work rate neutralizing Munoz’s overlapping runs proved vital, demonstrating the complete winger performance Arteta demands even when goals don’t arrive.

Declan Rice – 7/10 His set-piece delivery continues creating goals—the free-kick for Arsenal’s winner showed perfect placement and weight. Looked fatigued as the match progressed with some careless passes, but his composure when Arsenal needed control proved decisive.

Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Started shakily, giving away possession cheaply for Palace’s best early opportunity. Grew into the match after a difficult opening period, providing the midfield screen that protected Arsenal’s defense without dominating proceedings.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6.5/10 Struggled badly in the opening period against Palace’s intensity and physicality.

His second-half improvement rescued what looked destined to be a poor individual display, showing better composure and positioning after the interval.

William Saliba – 6/10 Looked uncomfortable dealing with Mateta’s movement before departing at halftime. Whether injury or performance prompted the substitution remains unclear, but this represented his least convincing half of the season.

Bukayo Saka – 5.5/10 Appears fatigued from his relentless workload over recent months. His touch deserted him repeatedly, with loose passes and poor decisions uncharacteristic of Arsenal’s talisman. Needs rest desperately but Arsenal lack alternatives with his quality.

Viktor Gyokeres – 5/10 Virtually anonymous throughout, receiving minimal service while being marshalled effectively by Lacroix. Headed wide from Rice’s corner when positioned decently, continuing his pattern of missing chances even when Arsenal create few opportunities. His hold-up play brought others into the game occasionally, but strikers are judged on finishing.

Substitutes:

Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Replaced Saliba seamlessly at halftime, defending excellently through nervous closing stages. His composure suggests Arsenal’s defensive depth exceeds most Premier League rivals, maintaining standards even when forced into changes.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5/10 Added fresh legs and pace late on, helping Arsenal see out their slender lead through six added minutes. Defensive contribution more valuable than attacking threat in his brief cameo.

Mikel Merino – 6/10 Entered to add midfield solidity during the closing stages. Standard substitute appearance without significant impact beyond helping control possession.

Piero Hincapie – Standard 5/10

