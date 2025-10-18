Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Arsenal secured three vital points at Craven Cottage with Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal proving decisive in a 1-0 victory that keeps the Gunners three points clear at the summit. The Belgian’s close-range finish maintains Arsenal’s winning streak despite an unconvincing performance in west London.
Read More: This €35 Million Star’s Heatmap Reveals Arsenal’s Most Attack-Minded Defender
The Standout Performers:
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Tormented Ryan Sessegnon throughout, with every Arsenal threat originating from his wing. Delivered the corner that led to the winning goal and looked Arsenal’s only genuine source of creativity. Thought he’d won a penalty when clipped inside the box, only for VAR to rescue Fulham with an overturn.
Leandro Trossard – 7/10 Struggled badly before the break, miscontrolling passes and slowing Arsenal’s tempo. Arteta seemingly resisted the temptation to hook him at halftime, and the faith was rewarded when Trossard reacted quickest to Gabriel’s flick-on to score from yards out. These moments of clutch finishing are why he keeps starting.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Formed an excellent axis with Saka on the right, providing overlaps and underlaps that stretched Fulham‘s defence. Never looked troubled when defending one-on-one and his tactical discipline allowed Saka complete freedom.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Arsenal’s most adventurous defender, constantly bursting forward into advanced areas. Thought he’d scored a stunning opener with a curling effort into the top corner, only for the flag to deny him. His willingness to gamble offensively gives Arsenal an extra dimension.
Other Notable Performances:
David Raya – 6/10 Barely tested throughout as Fulham failed to register a single shot on target. Made routine saves when called upon but spent most of the afternoon watching Arsenal attack.
William Saliba – 6/10 Handled everything Fulham threw at him with typical assurance. Another clean sheet adds to his growing reputation as Arsenal’s most reliable defender.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10 Started slowly and looked uncomfortable under Fulham’s early pressure. Found his rhythm as the match progressed and his attacking header created the winner, proving his value beyond just defending.
Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Shielded the defence effectively, mopping up loose balls and launching Arsenal attacks with simple distribution. Did the unglamorous work that allowed Rice to push higher.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Sprayed passes across the pitch but couldn’t unlock Fulham’s compact defensive structure. Fulham’s press disrupted his usual rhythm, forcing him into safer options than usual.
Eberechi Eze – 5/10 Struggled to fill Odegaard’s creative void. Showed nice touches but lacked the incisiveness needed to break down a stubborn Fulham side sitting deep. Arsenal’s attack looks significantly blunted without their captain.
Viktor Gyokeres – 5/10 Got into promising positions but continues misfiring in front of goal. Skied a golden chance from six yards with 10 minutes left, then forced Leno into action with a decent effort after turning his marker. Seven games without scoring for a striker signed to lead the line is concerning.
Substitutes:
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Entered for the final 20 minutes to add fresh legs in midfield. Helped Arsenal control possession as they protected their slender advantage.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6/10 Introduced late to inject pace on the counter. Attempted an overhead kick that sailed harmlessly over as Arsenal searched for a second goal to kill the game.
Christian Norgaard – N/A Made his Arsenal bow with a brief stoppage-time appearance. Insufficient time to judge his contribution.
Read More: Taylor Hinds Husband: Personal Life, Career Journey and Relationship Status
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Gritty 1-0 Win Over Fulham
Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Leandro Trossard‘s second-half goal secured a hard-fought victory at Craven Cottage. The Belgian’s close-range finish from a Bukayo Saka corner maintains the Gunners’ title push despite missing key attackers.
Read More: This €35 Million Star’s Heatmap Reveals Arsenal’s Most Attack-Minded Defender
Leandro Trossard’s Big-Game Impact Justifies His Place Despite Inconsistency
Leandro Trossard bundled home from close range after Gabriel flicked on Saka’s corner to score his third goal of the season, becoming Arsenal’s 10th different Premier League scorer this campaign. This encapsulates exactly why Mikel Arteta continues trusting the Belgian despite performances that don’t always catch the eye.
Trossard’s ability to deliver when it matters most is invaluable. He had an earlier first-half rocket ruled out for offside, showing his willingness to get into dangerous positions. While his general play can be subdued compared to more dynamic options like Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard possesses the game intelligence to be in the right place at crucial moments. Arsenal’s title challenge requires players who score vital goals in tight matches, and Trossard has proven he’s that player time and again.
Read More: Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Viktor Gyokeres Desperately Needs Inspiration to Find His Shooting Boots
Viktor Gyokeres blazed over from close range with 10 minutes remaining and later forced Bernd Leno into a smart save after a quick turn and shot. His seven-match wait for a goal continues, raising serious questions about Arsenal’s summer investment.
The Swedish striker is getting into positions but lacks the composure to convert. His physical strength showed when he shrugged off his marker to create an opportunity, but the finish was wayward.
Arsenal paid significant money for a proven goalscorer from Sporting CP, yet Gyokeres looks devoid of confidence. He needs something—a deflected goal, a penalty, anything—to break this drought and rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.
Read More: What is Mesut Özil Doing Now?
Timber-Saka Right Flank Partnership Proving Invaluable
Bukayo Saka’s delivery created Arsenal’s winner, and he was brought down inside the area for what initially looked like a penalty before VAR overturned it. The England winger was Arsenal’s most dangerous outlet throughout, and his understanding with Jurrien Timber down the right provides the platform for his brilliance.
Timber’s defensive intelligence allows Saka freedom to attack without worrying about recovery runs. The Dutchman’s ability to step inside into midfield or overlap wide creates constant dilemmas for opponents. This partnership is becoming Arsenal’s most reliable attacking route, particularly with creativity missing through Martin Odegaard’s absence. Their chemistry is developing into something special.
Read More: Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice
Arsenal
This €35 Million Star’s Heatmap Reveals Arsenal’s Most Attack-Minded Defender
Riccardo Calafiori‘s heatmap through the opening weeks of the 2025/26 season tells the story of a defender who’s redefined what Arsenal expect from their left-back position. The Italian’s activity map shows heavy concentration in the attacking third and central areas, with minimal presence in his own defensive zone—a tactical approach that’s transformed Arsenal’s offensive dynamics.
Read More: Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Inverted Full-Back Revolution
The heatmap’s brightest zones sit in the opposition’s half, particularly around the central and left channels in the final third. This isn’t accidental—it’s Mikel Arteta‘s tactical blueprint come to life. Calafiori operates as an inverted full-back when Arsenal have possession, tucking inside to create numerical superiority in midfield while providing progressive passing options.
His positioning essentially gives Arsenal an extra midfielder, allowing Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice to push higher or offering passing triangles that bypass opposition presses. The red zones clustering around the edge of the penalty area demonstrate his willingness to arrive late into dangerous positions, contributing directly to Arsenal’s attack rather than simply supporting it.
Read More: Fulham vs. Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Defensive Minimalism
The lack of activity in Arsenal’s defensive third is striking but not concerning. It reflects two realities: Arsenal’s territorial dominance this season and the trust Arteta places in Calafiori’s positioning. When Arsenal lose possession, he’s often already positioned higher up the pitch, ready to counter-press rather than retreat into a traditional defensive shape.
With one goal and two assists in six Premier League appearances, plus three clean sheets, Calafiori’s attacking contributions justify his advanced positioning. His 12 shots already taken this season—extraordinary for a defender—and 0.79 key passes per game demonstrate he’s not just occupying space but actively creating danger.
The heatmap validates what Arsenal supporters have witnessed: Calafiori isn’t just adapting to the Premier League, he’s rewriting the expectations for modern full-backs in English football.
Read More: Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice
Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Implement Ahead of Fulham Game
Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday looking to maintain their position at the Premier League summit, but Mikel Arteta faces crucial tactical decisions following injuries to key players. With Martin Odegaard ruled out and the Gunners struggling at this venue in recent years, the manager needs to adjust his approach.
Read More: Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Deploy Martinelli Over Trossard on the Left
Gabriel Martinelli returned from international duty with Brazil in goalscoring form, finding the net against Japan during the October break. Despite Leandro Trossard’s technical security, Fulham’s tendency to sit deep makes this the perfect opportunity to unleash Martinelli’s pace and directness.
The Brazilian’s ability to stretch defenses would create crucial space for Viktor Gyokeres centrally and Bukayo Saka cutting inside from the right. Arsenal haven’t won at Craven Cottage since March 2023, and breaking down Marco Silva’s organized block requires players willing to take risks one-on-one. Martinelli’s confidence is high after his Brazil goal.
Read More: Warren Zaire-Emery to Arsenal – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Switch to a 4-2-3-1 With Eberechi Eze as the False Nine
Without Odegaard‘s creativity and with Gyokeres enduring eight matches without scoring, Arteta should consider deploying Eberechi Eze as a false nine. Eze’s technical quality and vision would allow him to drop deep and link play, creating midfield overloads while Saka and Martinelli make runs beyond.
This system worked effectively when Kai Havertz operated similarly last season. Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice sitting as a double pivot would provide defensive security while allowing Eze freedom to roam. Fulham will prepare for Gyokeres as the focal point, so removing that target could catch Silva’s side off guard.
Push Calafiori Higher in Possession
Riccardo Calafiori hasn’t been fully maximized in his attacking capabilities. Against Fulham’s expected low block, he should push into advanced left-back positions, almost operating as a second left winger, creating numerical superiority on the left flank.
The Italian completed 76 passes and created two chances during Italy’s recent World Cup qualifier, showcasing his progressive ability. Rice and Zubimendi’s defensive discipline allows fullbacks to advance aggressively. William Saliba and Gabriel can manage a back two when Arsenal dominate possession, using Calafiori as an additional attacking weapon.
Read More: €35m Star is Arsenal’s Top Goalscorer in 2025 and is now Dominating the Charts in the World Cup Qualifiers as Well
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”