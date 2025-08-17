Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester United: Raya’s Seven Saves Mask Poor Attacking Display at Old Trafford

Arsenal scraped past Manchester United in their Premier League opener, relying on goalkeeper David Raya’s exceptional reflexes and another set-piece goal to claim victory at Old Trafford. The performance raised questions about several big-name signings who struggled to adapt to the intensity.

Outstanding Individual Display

David Raya – 8/10 The Spanish shot-stopper single-handedly kept Arsenal’s lead intact with seven crucial interventions throughout ninety minutes. His positioning and reaction times proved flawless when United mounted sustained pressure periods.

Some questionable distribution moments aside, Raya justified his selection over potential rivals with a commanding individual performance that earned recognition as the match’s best player.

Encouraging Contributions

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.5/10 The Italian defender announced himself with a predatory finish from Arsenal’s thirteenth-minute corner routine.

Bayindir’s weak punch allowed the debutant to nod home from point-blank range, providing the perfect introduction to English football. His defensive work remained steady until injury forced an early departure.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5/10 Brazil’s center-half recorded fourteen defensive actions and multiple clearances while forming a robust partnership with Saliba. His aerial strength frustrated United’s forward line consistently, though occasional lapses in concentration allowed dangerous counter-attacking opportunities.

William Saliba – 7/10 The French international maintained his reputation as Arsenal’s most dependable defender, organizing the backline effectively during periods of sustained pressure. His distribution from deep positions helped initiate several promising attacking moves.

Substandard Showings

Viktor Gyokeres – 5.5/10 Arsenal’s summer acquisition endured a nightmare debut, failing to register meaningful impact despite decent physical involvement. His movement appeared disconnected from teammates’ intentions, suggesting adaptation issues that require immediate attention.

Declan Rice – 5.5/10 England’s midfielder disappointed with wayward shooting attempts and uncharacteristic passing errors. His advanced positioning seemed uncomfortable, limiting his usual organizational influence.

Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10 Brazil’s winger completed just five passes across minimal touches, highlighting his peripheral involvement before substitution.

