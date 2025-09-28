Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Gabriel’s Redemption Caps Stunning Comeback

Arsenal turned a disappointing and unlucky first-half display into a thrilling victory at St James’ Park, with late goals from Mikel Merino and Gabriel completing a remarkable turnaround against Newcastle United.

The Standout Performers:

Declan Rice – 8.5/10 Controlled the midfield with authority and precision throughout 90 minutes of intense football.

His defensive intervention to halt Murphy’s dangerous run demonstrated his reading of the game, while his creative distribution set up Arsenal’s comeback. The assist for Merino’s equalizer capped an outstanding individual performance.

Gabriel Magalhães – 8.5/10 Embodied Arsenal’s transformation from first to second half. Early struggles against Woltemade’s movement gave way to commanding defensive displays and ultimately match-winning heroics with his stoppage-time header.

The Solid Showings:

Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Provided constant attacking menace while contributing defensively before his tactical substitution. His energy and directness troubled Newcastle’s backline consistently.

Mikel Merino – 8/10 Delivered the perfect response to facing his former employers, timing his run perfectly for the equalizing header that reignited Arsenal’s title hopes.

Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Offered consistent attacking threat from full-back while maintaining defensive discipline.

Other Notable Performances:

Martin Zubimendi – 7.5/10 Orchestrated Arsenal’s midfield alongside Rice with intelligent positioning and crisp passing combinations.

Viktor Gyökeres – 7/10 Created problems for Newcastle’s defense through clever movement and positioning, nearly earning a penalty through his persistent runs.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Continued his impressive adaptation to Premier League football with forward-thinking play from defense.

Martin Ødegaard – 7/10 Made immediate impact from the bench, delivering the corner that created Gabriel’s winner.

William Saliba – 7/10 Provided crucial defensive stability after replacing Mosquera, including the vital block that helped Gabriel’s header find the net.

Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Tormented Newcastle with his pace and trickery, unfortunate not to find the scoresheet despite multiple opportunities.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly (background) (via Arsenal-IG)

Cristhian Mosquera – 6/10 Struggled with Newcastle’s aerial approach before tactical withdrawal at halftime.

David Raya – 6/10 Hesitant decision-making for Newcastle’s opener, though not entirely culpable for the goal.

Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Came closest to scoring in the first half but couldn’t influence proceedings significantly.

Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10 Limited impact during his brief appearance as Arsenal chased the winner.

