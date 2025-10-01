Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory

Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, breaking their curse of three consecutive home defeats against the Greek side.

Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer

The Standout Performer:

Martin Ødegaard – 9/10 The Arsenal captain delivered a commanding performance showcasing his complete return to fitness and form.

His vision and passing orchestrated Arsenal’s attacking phases throughout the encounter, while his assist for Saka’s late goal demonstrated the creative quality that makes him irreplaceable to Arteta’s system.

Read More: Arsenal Lead Premier League in Opposition Box Touches Despite Not Being Close to the Top in xG List

The Solid Showings:

David Raya – 8/10 Faced more action than anticipated but responded with exceptional shot-stopping. His first-half save denying Podence represented genuine world-class goalkeeping that preserved Arsenal’s advantage during a vulnerable period.

Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Made immediate impact after his 73rd-minute introduction, creating a golden opportunity for Ødegaard before scoring the insurance goal in stoppage time.

Bukayo Saka (via The Independent)

His sharpness and decision-making justified Arteta’s decision to manage his minutes carefully.

Read More: Just Months After Arsenal Move, 30-Year-Old Ex-Chelsea Star Already Wanted by Blues Icon

Other Performances:

Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Controlled proceedings from midfield with characteristic composure, rarely losing possession while dictating Arsenal’s tempo. Was booked in the second-half.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Responded quickly after wasting an early opportunity, scoring shortly afterward to settle Arsenal’s nerves with his clinical finish.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10 The teenager impressed with his attacking contributions and creative threat down the left flank.

William Saliba – 7/10 Completed 90 minutes suggesting his ankle injury concerns have subsided, providing defensive stability throughout.

Viktor Gyökeres – 6/10 Worked tirelessly but couldn’t find the breakthrough despite hitting the post and creating multiple opportunities. His desperation to score was evident throughout.

Ben White – 6/10 Struggled at times against Podence’s movement before his tactical substitution after the hour mark.

Mikel Merino – 6/10 Provided steady midfield presence during his hour on the pitch following his weekend heroics.

Gabriel Magalhães – 6/10 His passing accuracy lacked usual precision. The Brazilian also overhit a couple of lofted passes, and was substituted in the second half.

Declan Rice – 6/10 Delivered one stunning pass after his introduction but was booked, limiting his impact.

Jurrien Timber – 6/10 Shut down Olympiacos’ left-sided threats while contributing offensively when opportunities arose.

Eberechi Eze – 6/10 Operated from the left after his central role at Newcastle, providing adequate coverage without spectacular moments.

Leandro Trossard – 5/10 Endured a frustrating evening, wasting multiple opportunities including a cleared effort off the line.

Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Standard substitute appearance providing fresh legs for the final stages.

Read More: This €35 Million Star Has Emerged As Arsenal’s Unlikely Top-Scorer in 2025 After St. James’ Park Heroics