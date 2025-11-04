Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Slavia Prague: Merino Brace Delivers Historic Eighth Consecutive Clean Sheet

Arsenal extended their winning streak to 10 consecutive matches with a commanding 3-0 victory at the Fortuna Arena. Bukayo Saka’s penalty and Mikel Merino’s second-half brace secured three points while breaking a 122-year club record—eight consecutive clean sheets dating back to 1903. Max Dowman became the youngest Champions League player in history at 15 years and 308 days when introduced late.

The Standout Performers:

Mikel Merino – 9/10 Answered the Viktor Gyokeres question emphatically with two clinical goals from the emergency striker position. His first arrived 35 seconds into the second half, controlling Leandro Trossard’s cross before volleying home unmarked from six yards.

His second was audacious—an outrageous backwards header from Declan Rice’s delivery that showcased razor-sharp instincts inside the box. Offered little in the opening period but proved football is about moments, seizing both opportunities with finishing that justified Arteta’s tactical gamble.

Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10 Captained Arsenal brilliantly, opening scoring from the penalty spot with a powerful finish into the bottom corner that gave Jakub Markovic no chance despite guessing correctly.

Created multiple chances throughout, forcing saves with long-range efforts and constantly threatening in behind Slavia’s backline. His corners proved dangerous weapons, nearly scoring directly from one near-post delivery that almost caught out Slavia’s keeper.

Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Provided the assist for Merino’s opener with an exquisite curling cross from the left, demonstrating his quality to find unmarked teammates in dangerous areas.

Became an unlikely threat from near-post corners, connecting twice with Rice’s deliveries in an unexpected tactical wrinkle. Drew numerous fouls throughout, disrupting Slavia’s defensive structure without producing spectacular individual moments.

Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Delivered another masterclass from dead balls, supplying the pinpoint delivery for Merino’s backwards header. His set-piece quality has become Arsenal’s secret weapon—every corner and free-kick carries genuine goal threat. Covered every blade of grass defensively, breaking up attacks and recycling possession with typical efficiency. Enjoying a stellar season at both ends, establishing himself as Arsenal’s most indispensable player.

Other Notable Performances:

David Raya – 7/10 Secured Arsenal’s historic eighth consecutive clean sheet despite minimal testing from Slavia’s limited attack. Commanded his area confidently, claiming crosses with authority when called upon. Made one important save late when finally tested, remaining sharp despite long periods of inactivity. Celebrated passionately when Ben White’s penalty was overturned by VAR, demonstrating how invested he is in maintaining the defensive record.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 Dominated Slavia striker Tomas Chory throughout, winning aerial duels and organizing Arsenal’s backline to another shutout. Nearly scored spectacularly early when his left-footed drive from distance narrowly missed after Slavia partially cleared.

His header at the near post won the penalty that opened scoring, continuing his reputation as Arsenal’s most dangerous threat from set pieces.

Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Delivered another steady performance down the right, defending solidly during Slavia’s early pressure before contributing on the ball as Arsenal gained control. Standard excellence from Arsenal’s Mr. Dependable—quick, savvy, and incisive without needing spectacular moments to influence proceedings.

Piero Hincapie – 7/10 Made his full Champions League debut at left-back, defending sturdily throughout while adjusting to European football’s intensity. Departed the pitch after being left in a heap, though it appeared to be a planned substitution rather than serious injury. Provided defensive stability that allowed Arsenal to control the match.

William Saliba – 6.5/10 Enjoyed one of his easier evenings after Slavia’s early impetus faded following the opening 15 minutes.

Embarked on a quirky role in possession during the first half, creeping into midfield more than usual as Arsenal experimented with building patterns. Dominated aerially when required, maintaining the composure expected from Arsenal’s ultra-athletic centre-back.

Christian Norgaard – 6.5/10 Filled Zubimendi’s suspended role competently without matching the Spaniard’s slick progression through thirds. Provided functional security at midfield’s base, breaking up Slavia attacks and distributing accurately if unspectacularly. Demonstrated why Arsenal were right to sign him—offering reliable rotation depth for crucial positions.

Ethan Nwaneri – 5.5/10 Struggled with the occasion’s magnitude, showing industry without providing inspiration. His neat turns and stylish touches simply didn’t work as catalysts for chance creation, with Arteta barking instructions at him frequently during the first half. Booked for cynically stopping a counterattack—a smart tactical foul showing his learning. The talent is obvious but this level still challenges him.

Substitutes:

Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Replaced Nwaneri in the 67th minute, adding fresh legs without significantly altering proceedings with Arsenal already 3-0 ahead. Standard substitute appearance.

Ben White – 5/10 Entered for Timber after 73 minutes with the job done. Nearly conceded a penalty when Slavia appealed for a foul inside the box, but VAR correctly overturned the referee’s decision after review. Brief cameo without meaningful impact.

Max Dowman – N/A Became Champions League history’s youngest player at 15 years and 308 days when introduced late. Insufficient time to judge his contribution beyond the milestone achievement.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Andre Harriman-Annous – N/A Both introduced in the final stages to manage the game and give key players rest. Too little time to rate meaningfully.

